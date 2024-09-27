Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ethiopian actions ‘flagrantly violate’ Somali territorial integrity: Somali PM

AFP

Published

Somalia has threatened to boot out Ethiopian troops deployed for an African Union mission against Al-Shabaab militants since 2007
Somalia has threatened to boot out Ethiopian troops deployed for an African Union mission against Al-Shabaab militants since 2007 - Copyright AFP Leonardo Munoz
Somalia has threatened to boot out Ethiopian troops deployed for an African Union mission against Al-Shabaab militants since 2007 - Copyright AFP Leonardo Munoz

Somalia’s prime minister on Friday accused Ethiopia of actions that “flagrantly violate” Somalia’s territorial integrity after Addis Ababa’s shock announcement it would lease a stretch of coastline from the breakaway region Somaliland.

The region has been on alert since January when Ethiopia said it intended to build a naval base and commercial port on the area.

Landlocked Ethiopia has long sought its own sea access, but the move enraged Somalia which refuses to recognize Somaliland’s claim to independence that it first declared in 1991 and has received little international support.

“Somalia currently faces a serious threat from Ethiopia’s recent actions which flagrantly violate our territorial integrity,” Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said at the UN General Assembly.

“Ethiopia’s attempt to annex part of Somalia under the guise of securing sea access is both unlawful and unnecessary,” he said.

In response Somalia has threatened to boot out Ethiopian troops deployed for an African Union mission against Al-Shabaab militants since 2007. 

Mogadishu has also signed a military deal with Cairo which has seen Somalia receive weapons shipments, alarming the Ethiopians who say the arms may fall into Al-Shabaab hands.

The African Union mission is due for a makeover at the end of the year and Egypt has offered to take the place of the Ethiopian troops for the first time. 

Somalia may also force Ethiopia to remove the estimated 10,000 troops it has stationed along their shared border to prevent incursions by the Islamists. 

In this article:Conflict, Diplomacy, Ethiopia, Somalia, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Kamales Lardi Kamales Lardi

Business

Redefining Innovation: mesh conference to dive into digital transformation in the built environment in Toronto

With an emphasis on sustainability, adaptability, and evolving work dynamics, the mesh conference brings together diverse perspectives to shape the future.

7 hours ago
People stand on the shoreline ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Helene in Alligator Point, Florida People stand on the shoreline ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Helene in Alligator Point, Florida

World

‘I need to go’: Floridians make final preparations for Hurricane Helene

People stand on the shoreline ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Helene in Alligator Point, Florida - Copyright AFP CHANDAN KHANNAGerard MARTINEZAcross the northern...

23 hours ago
The International Whaling Commission was founded in 1946 to halt and reverse declining whale numbers The International Whaling Commission was founded in 1946 to halt and reverse declining whale numbers

World

Plan to overturn commercial whaling moratorium sinks in Peru

The International Whaling Commission was founded in 1946 to halt and reverse declining whale numbers - Copyright AFP Ernesto BENAVIDESA four-decade-old moratorium on commercial...

22 hours ago
Mindy Davey Mindy Davey

Entertainment

Mindy Davey talks about opening for Nick Carter on his 2024 ‘Who I Am’ Tour

Singer-songwriter Mindy Davey chatted about opening for Nick Carter on his 2024 "Who I Am" Tour at this show in Rochester, New York.

7 hours ago