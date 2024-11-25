Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Court moves to sentencing in French mass rape trial

AFP

Published

The mass abuse against Gisele Pelicot (R) has drawn media attention from around the world
The mass abuse against Gisele Pelicot (R) has drawn media attention from around the world - Copyright AFP/File Christophe SIMON
The mass abuse against Gisele Pelicot (R) has drawn media attention from around the world - Copyright AFP/File Christophe SIMON
Olivier LUCAZEAU

With evidence over in the trial of a man who drugged his wife for years so he could invite dozens of strangers to abuse her, French prosecutors will from Monday set out their sentencing requests to judges.

Chief defendant Dominique Pelicot has since September been in the dock in southern city Avignon along with 49 other men for organising the rapes and sexual abuse of his now ex-wife Gisele Pelicot.

The case has shocked a France still working through its version of the MeToo movement, with the latest demonstrations calling for increased protection against sexual violence bringing out tens of thousands on Saturday.

Its impact has been relayed around the world, with 57 of the 138 media organisations covering the trial from outside France.

On Thursday, the president of Chile’s parliament hailed Gisele Pelicot’s “courage and dignity”, calling her “an ordinary citizen who has taught the whole world a lesson”.

Beyond Dominique Pelicot, who has admitted to all of the charges, prosecutors must decide on appropriate potential punishments for the other defendants, men aged 26 to 74 and from all walks of life.

Many argued in court that they believed Dominique Pelicot’s claim they were participating in a libertine fantasy, in which his then-wife had consented to sexual contact and was only pretending to be asleep.

Among them, 33 have also claimed they were not in their right minds when they abused or raped Gisele Pelicot — a defence not backed up by any of the psychological reports compiled by court-appointed experts.

Sentencing requests are slated to take three full days in the court’s agenda, with prosecutors themselves estimating an average of 15 minutes per defendant.

As 11 weeks of hearings about the facts of the case drew to a close last week, Gisele Pelicot’s lawyer Antoine Camus called for “truth and justice” to be rendered to the plaintiff as well as her three children, David, Caroline and Florian, her step-children Celine and Aurore, and her grandchildren.

The court’s five judges will not issue their ruling on the sentences until late December.

– 20 years maximum –

The serious rape charges levelled at most of the accused carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

As the orchestrator of his ex-wife’s abuse, Dominique Pelicot appears likely to receive the full penalty.

He has himself said he wants to go to prison for drugging Gisele Pelicot with anti-anxiety drugs regularly from July 2011 to October 2020, leaving her vulnerable to abuse by strangers recruited online.

Dominique Pelicot documented the crimes extensively in photos and videos later discovered by police after he was caught filming up women’s skirts in public.

Prosecutors may also ask the maximum penalty for fellow defendant Jean-Pierre M., now aged 63, who applied Dominique Pelicot’s practices against his own wife to rape her a dozen times, sometimes in the presence of Pelicot himself.

Of the remaining accused, 35 completely deny taking part in a rape.

Observers will be watching whether prosecutors ask for heavier penalties for those who came to rape Gisele Pelicot multiple times — some of them as many as six — than for those who answered Dominique Pelicot’s invitation only once.

After Dominique Pelicot, two men accused of sexual assault and attempted rape will be dealt with first by prosecutors, before they move on to the defendants on trial for rape.

Defence lawyers will have their turn to speak from Wednesday afternoon or Thursday, with Dominique Pelicot’s lawyer Beatrice Zavarro up first.

Judges are expected to rule by December 20 at the latest on the sentencing.

In this article:Assault, Court, France, Trial, Women
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: The words that make the news – Idiocy, incompetence, stupidity, fraud, crime, etc.

There’s a pattern forming in common usage in media. These words and their equivalents are almost entirely unavoidable in the news.

16 hours ago
The resurrection of Three Mile Island was prompted by Microsoft's need to fuel its power-hungry data centers The resurrection of Three Mile Island was prompted by Microsoft's need to fuel its power-hungry data centers

Business

Cheers, angst as US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen

Gains could include some 3,400 jobs and three billion dollars in tax revenue for the surrounding counties, according to a study by the council. 

17 hours ago
The proposed anti-misinformation bill in Austral;ia drew the wrath of X owner Elon Musk The proposed anti-misinformation bill in Austral;ia drew the wrath of X owner Elon Musk

Social Media

Australia ditches plans to fine tech giants for misinformation

The proposed legislation outlined sweeping powers to fine tech companies up to five percent of their yearly turnover.

23 hours ago
Iranian director and producer Mohammad Rasoulof barely managed to attend his latest film's world premiere at the Cannes festival, after daringly fleeing Iran on foot through treacherous mountain passes just days earlier Iranian director and producer Mohammad Rasoulof barely managed to attend his latest film's world premiere at the Cannes festival, after daringly fleeing Iran on foot through treacherous mountain passes just days earlier

Entertainment

Iran director in exile says ‘bittersweet’ to rep Germany at Oscars

Germany has become an adopted homeland for Rasoulof. The movie was produced by German and French companies.

23 hours ago