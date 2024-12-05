Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bahamas rejects Trump proposal to take deported migrants

AFP

Published

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration
US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration - Copyright POOL/AFP/File ALLISON ROBBERT
US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration - Copyright POOL/AFP/File ALLISON ROBBERT
Ulysse BELLIER

The Bahamas on Thursday said it had rejected a proposal from the incoming Trump administration to take in deported migrants, as the next US president seeks to follow up on pledges to slash immigration.

Donald Trump’s team has drawn up a list of countries to which it wants to deport migrants when their home countries refuse to accept them, according to NBC News.

But the Bahamas — an island nation set in the Atlantic Ocean — said it had “reviewed and firmly rejected” the plan.

Prime Minister Philip Davis’s office said his government had received a proposal from the Trump transition team “to accept deportation flights of migrants from other countries.”

“Since the Prime Minister’s rejection of this proposal, there has been no further engagement or discussions with the Trump transition team,” the statement added.

Other countries that Trump is considering include Turks and Caicos, Panama and Grenada, sources told NBC.

The president-elect based his successful White House run on vicious anti-migrant rhetoric, blaming migrants for a supposed national crime wave and promising to carry out mass deportations.

Trump’s team made no immediate comment Thursday on the Bahamas’ rejection, which appeared to reveal one part of how he plans to enact radical migration reform when in office.

– ‘Invasion’ –

The deportation plan could mean that migrants are permanently displaced in countries to which they have no links.

It is not clear if the migrants would be allowed to work — or what pressure Trump may apply to get countries to agree, NBC reported.

The US government has struggled for years to manage its southern border with Mexico, and Trump on the campaign trail targeted concerns by claiming an “invasion” is underway by migrants he says will rape and murder Americans.

At rallies, he repeatedly railed against undocumented immigrants, attacking those who “poison the blood” of the United States.

He has vowed to tackle migrant gangs using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 — which allows the federal government to round up and deport foreigners belonging to enemy countries.

Trump also promoted the fictitious story that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating residents’ pets.

The incoming president last month said he was bringing back hardline immigration official Tom Homan to oversee the country’s borders.

Homan led immigration enforcement during part of Trump’s first administration.

A British plan to deport its asylum seekers to Rwanda was dropped earlier this year when the Labour Party took power under Keir Starmer after ousting the Conservatives.

In this article:Bahamas, Migration, Politics, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked' Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked'

Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo defies gravity, furnishes her definition of success

Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo has been taking the entertainment industry by storm thanks to her acting work in the film "Wicked," where she...

24 hours ago
Minister Glubish Minister Glubish

Business

Alberta unveils strategy to become AI data centre hub

The Government of Alberta today introduced a strategy to establish itself as North America's premier destination for AI data centres.

18 hours ago
Data Centre Data Centre

Business

How Alberta aims to power AI data centres without risking energy stability, affordability

Alberta government juggles needs of AI data centre infrastructure while maintaining energy stability and affordability.

23 hours ago
US fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman (EV1) peeks out to space from a hatch structure called "Skywalker," during the first private spacewalk performed by the crew of the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission US fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman (EV1) peeks out to space from a hatch structure called "Skywalker," during the first private spacewalk performed by the crew of the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission

Business

Trump names billionaire private astronaut as next NASA chief

The nod could spark questions about potential conflicts of interest, given Isaacman's extensive financial ties to Elon Musk.

23 hours ago