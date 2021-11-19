Youth mental health in the U.S. is now a ‘state of emergency’

A man expressing sadness with his head in his hands. Image by Tellmeimok. (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Within the U.S., as “National State of Emergency in Children’s Mental Health” has been declared by The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA). These bodies have raised the matter as a serious public health concern.

One basis for the emergency stems from the fact that while the mental health of young people has been declining for over a decade, COVID-19 exacerbated the crisis. Another reason for the rise connects with socioeconomic factors like poverty, abuse, violence, and bullying.

With this last point, the U.S. National Bullying Prevention Center has found that 1 in 5 students between the ages of 13 and 17 has reported being bullied at school or online. Victims of bullying are more likely to experience mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and low self-esteem.

Faye Sahai, Managing Director at Telosity by Vinaj Ventures, a fund that is laser-focused on youth mental health and wellbeing, tells Digital Journal: “Leading child health care groups have declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health. With research studies and younger celebrities calling out mental health issues, particularly during the pandemic, this announcement offers the gravitas needed to make in-roads on the ongoing fight to better support our youth.”

Sahai sees some positives emerging from the health emergency, noting: “Recent news has done a great job of drawing attention to this rapidly growing issue.”

Technology also plays its part, such as with the wider adoption of telehealth for mental and behavioral health services and other signs of investment into technology-enabled, scalable solutions, designed and created for youth.

Sahai adds that technology is being supported by appropriate action: “Mental health is a vital part of young people’s well-being, and it points to the need for the healthcare sector and others to ensure advances in targeted solutions for young people.”

In addition, funding in youth mental health startups in the first half of 2021 was 7.5 times greater than the funding allocated in the first half of 2020.

Furthermore, there are signs of resources coming, in the form of appropriate protocols being developed. With an eye on this, Sahai notes: “Investments in mental health have been rising at a rapid rate – yet more money and policy changes need to take place to have a larger and more inclusive positive impact on young people. Society is still missing the mark.”

Overall, despite the pressures on the system and the high case count, there are some signs of encouragement for addressing the key issue of the mental wellbeing of younger people.