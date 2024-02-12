Your go-to guide for buying the right lab created engagement ring

Image courtesy of withclarity.com

Choosing an engagement ring is a big deal. There are so many shapes and sizes to choose from, not to mention the clarity, cut, and all the other attributes, that it can be overwhelming to pick something you’ll really like.

While traditional engagement rings are the go-to for many people, lab grown diamond engagement rings are the rage these days, offering the best bang for the buck in terms of both price and quality.

If you’re unsure where to start when choosing your lab created diamond engagement ring, sit back and enjoy this insightful read. It’s got everything you need to get started!

How to choose a diamond engagement ring (lab grown) that’s right for you

With such an extensive range of lab created diamond engagement rings to choose from online, it can be initially confusing to decide where to put your hard-earned money. However, once you know how to identify a few characteristics, you can easily pick one that will resonate with your inner desire and underlying tastes in engagement rings:

Know thy 4 Cs

The 4 Cs of lab diamond rings essentially refer to:

Color

Clarity

Cut

Carat

In fact, the “4 Cs” have become a well-established global standard to assess the quality of diamonds, regardless of their origin, traditional or lab grown.

It’s always good to spend some time thinking about the above four attributes and see how they tie in with your budget and preferences for diamond engagement rings.

What diamond shape appeals to you?

Next, you’d want to decide on the shape. Diamond engagement rings grown in a lab setting come in a variety of shapes. For example, you might like a classic round cut. If not, an emerald shape may be more your thing.

Have a frank discussion with your spouse-to-be (unless it’s a surprise!) and decide on a shape that you can both agree on.

A metal band to wear (not to headbang to)

Not a big fan of heavy metal? You don’t have to be. What we’re referring to is the metal for the ring’s band. This has to be chosen carefully because it can have a notable effect on the overall look of the ring.

For instance, most couples tend to go with platinum or gold, which happen to be two of the most common choices for engagement ring metal bands.

Take a close look at the diamond’s cut

Some people believe that the shape of the diamond is essentially the cut and vice-versa. Well, let’s throw that out the window, shall we? It’s simply not true!

The shape of the diamond actually refers to the contours or outline, while the quality of the cut is how well the diamond’s facets interact with light.

So, when you’re about to choose a lab created diamond engagement ring, always take the shape and cut quality into consideration.

Choose a colour that speaks to you

Lab grown engagement rings made from diamonds are available in practically any colour you can imagine – from yellow and green to pink, blue, red, and more.

The colour you end up choosing has to come from the heart! Just make sure that the centre diamond’s colour matches that of the side stones and does not make them clash. Also, consider the metal you choose, which shouldn’t clash with the centre diamond’s colour.

Your ultimate sidekick: The side stone

With most lab grown diamond rings, you’ll typically find the main and central diamond accompanied by side stones. These side stones are either on both sides of the diamond, around it, or just on one side.

A good practice for choosing side stones is to pick the ones that seamlessly complement the central diamond in terms of clarity, cut, and grade.

Inspect the diamond under different lighting conditions

Now, this one is crucial and requires you to be a keen observer.

One of the best ways to determine a diamond’s quality is to see how it ‘performs’ under a variety of different lighting conditions.

You see, the diamond’s facets are sort of like mirrors. They will always reflect light when they are exposed to it. Therefore, assessing this ‘performance’ in different lighting conditions – e.g., dim light, bright light, yellow light, white light, candlelight, daytime/natural light, etc is important.

Verify the certificates

Checking the accompanying certificates is always a good practice when buying lab grown diamond rings.

GIA certified (The Gemological Institute of America) lab grown diamonds, for example, are authentic due to the certification they have received, as are those certified by other well-known bodies.

Without this certification, there is no telling how authentic and original your diamond engagement ring is.

Conclusion: Let’s get to it

It’s easy to pick the right lab grown engagement ring when you know what to look for. Follow these tips, and you’re golden.