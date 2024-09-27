Connect with us

Your genes don’t define you: Naveen Jain’s radical take on living longer

It’s not about quick fixes or miracle cures
Published

Photo courtesy of Naveen Jain
Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

A social media personality almost started a digital war when he remarked, “By around age 35, you’ll start to notice that some of your peers look 50 while others look 25.” Although some agreed with his views, others were quick to point out that some bodies are ticking time bombs, patiently waiting to unleash some nasty genetic surprise. Naveen Jain, author of the Amazon bestseller The Youth Formula, disagrees.

Forget what you think you know about aging

“What if aging was a matter of the choices we make every day and not a matter of bad luck?” This is the central thesis of Jain’s new book, The Youth Formula. Jain sets the stage with a clear message: aging is optional and he has research to prove it.

“According to the latest statistics on chronic disease, 74 percent of us will die earlier than we have to from an avoidable disease. Obesity rates have tripled globally, and people are getting sicker at younger ages.” Jain says our DNA isn’t our destiny, so if you’ve been blaming Great-Aunt Edna for your love handles, you’re probably wrong.

The not-so-secret formula

So, what’s Jain’s method? Science, and the most basic at that. First, eat right (and no, pizza isn’t a vegetable). Second, let go of stress and anxiety. Don’t just swallow a Xanax. Get to the root cause of your anxiety and find lasting solutions like meditation. Third, move. Rest by all means, but don’t become sedentary. Fourth, sleep like you mean it (a Netflix marathon and scrolling TikTok at 2 a.m. isn’t helping). Lastly, find your “why” (hint: it’s not just about looking good in jeans).

Jain explains, “People talk about mindset. What if you can change your mind to actually say, ‘I am in control?’”

Don’t forget the real MVP: Your gut

Ultimately, Jain believes it’s all about the gut. Not the beer belly kind, but the microbiome living in your intestines. Turns out, these tiny bugs are running the show. For the healthy and the unhealthy, these are the puppet masters of your system, pulling strings you didn’t even know existed.

“99% of all the genes in our body don’t come from a mom and dad,” Jain explains. “They come from these microbes.” What chance does your health have if these microscopic squatters can wreak so much havoc, you may ask?

Plenty if you don’t wait for the other shoe to drop. “Most people wait until they get sick before they do something,” Jain notes. That’s like waiting for your car to break down before you change the oil, which is a terrible idea unless you hate yourself.

Instead, Jain says we should be proactive. Learn about your body and stop treating it as a black box.

Take care of yourself now, not when you’re already falling apart. “What good is money? What good is success if you can’t do anything with it?” he asks. “You can’t even be successful if you lose your health.” Ouch.

So, what now?

Naveen Jain does not promise eternal youth or a cure for every disease. But he is offering a new way of thinking about health and aging. It’s not about quick fixes or miracle cures. It’s about taking control, making smart choices, and telling your genes who’s boss: you. And in a world where everything seems to be going off the rails, that’s empowering.

In this article:Books, Health
Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

