World’s most dangerous elective surgery identified

New data has pinpointed the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries based on key factors such as complication rates, recovery times, and the severity of complications. This reveals that eye colour change surgery including different procedures tops the list as the most dangerous cosmetic procedure with a 92 percent complication rate.

This surgery poses high risks of vision loss, glaucoma, and corneal damage. The recovery time can vary from 1 to 8 weeks, depending on the specific procedure performed. The surgery typically costs on average $12,000.

The data has been compiled by the company Overnight Glasses, who analysed and ranked the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries.

The data gathering exercise considered the popularity of each procedure (measured by search volume) and average costs for additional data. These factors were normalized to a 0-1 scale for comparability. Weights were assigned based on each factor’s impact on overall danger, with more weight given to complication rates and severity. A composite score was calculated by summing the weighted scores for each procedure. The procedures are ranked from most to least dangerous.

The data review reveals:

Cosmetic Surgery Type of Complication Complication Rate Mortality Rate Recovery Time Average Price Search Composite Score Eye Color Change Surgery (Cosmetic Iris Implants, Laser Pigment Removal, Keratopigmentation) High risk of vision loss, glaucoma, and corneal damage. 92.30% Not well-documented 1-8 weeks $12,000.00 613,910 0.8313 Thigh Lift Risk of blood clots, infection, and changes in skin sensation. 78.00% 0.020% 4-6 weeks $6,378.00 103,970 0.6361 Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) High risk of fat embolism, infection, and complications. 37.94% 0.330% 6-8 weeks $11,500.00 4,547,960 0.5759 Body Lift High risk of infection, wound healing issues, and blood clots. 42.00% 0.050% 4-6 weeks $15,000.00 2,522,980 0.5292 Injectable Fillers Potential for allergic reactions, infection, and asymmetry. 64.61% Near zero 1-2 days $775.00 4,585,250 0.5039 Breast Reduction Potential for blood clots, infection, and anesthesia complications. 38.00% 0.020% 2-4 weeks $8,200.00 61300 0.4102 Butt Implants High risk of infection, implant displacement, and nerve damage. 21.60% 0.050% 4-6 weeks $7,964.00 88,920 0.3513 Breast Augmentation Implant complications, infection, and capsular contracture. 14.40% 0.002% 4-6 weeks $10,000.00 77000 0.298 Arm Lift (Brachioplasty) Potential for infection, scarring, and nerve damage. 21.00% 0.020% 2-4 weeks $6,192.00 173,110 0.2973 Breast Lift (Mastopexy) Risk of blood clots, infection, and changes in nipple or breast sensation. 10.40% 0.020% 4-6 weeks $8,849.00 1,097,860 0.2812

From the table, thigh lift is the second most dangerous procedure, with a 78 percent complication rate. The Brazilian Butt Lift ranks third, carrying a 38 percent complication rate. Being one of the most popular surgeries, this procedure is famous for the high risk of fat embolism, infection, and other complications. The procedure has6 to 8 weeks recovery time and significant risks placing the surgery in the top 3 of the ranking.

It is also of interest that breast reduction surgeries have two times higher complication rate than breast augmentation surgeries.