Will the police ever get it right with victims of sexual assault?

In the UK, reports of sexual assault and rape to the police have nearly doubled in the past five years, however, in that same time, the number of prosecutions and convictions are lower than during any other period on record.

A recent Guardian article highlights that the number of cases referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) by police has dropped by 40% in the last three years, while prosecutions and convictions have more than halved.

The murder of Sarah Everard by PC Wayne Couzens, rocked the UK earlier this year. Not only because of the nature of the killing, nor was it only because she was killed by someone we expect to be there to protect us, but also because of the way the police mishandled the public outpouring of grief and anger so badly.

A parliamentary inquiry found that the police breached ‘fundamental rights’ at a public vigil held to honour Sarah in the days following her murder. Scotland Yard, already facing stinging criticism for institutional failures and misconduct that led to previous allegations of sexual assault against PC Couzens not to be taken seriously. Chairman of the parliamentary inquiry Labour MP Geraint Davies, said “the right to peaceful protest must be supported not suppressed by the law… The police must not become the enforcement agency of the state against those who choose to publicly and collectively call for change – political, economic, social or environmental.”

Sadly, the Sarah Everard case is not unique. A female Swiss national who previously lived in London, speaking on condition of anonymity, is another in a long line of victims who feels let down and failed by the Metropolitan Police and its handling of her case.

In December 2018, the woman filed complaints of multiple sexual assaults and gross medical misconduct, including the unlawful administration of drugs to procure an abortion, against two individuals. One had close links to a well-known self-help organisation made famous in the recent Netflix documentary, Wild Wild Country, and a second complaint against a private doctor practicing near London’s prestigious Harley Street. It took almost three years before the Met informed her that there was not enough forensic evidence to pursue any charges and that they considered the matter closed.

Letters by her lawyers also suggest that throughout their review, she frequently had to chase the police for updates, and that even standard procedures such as retrieving medical records and exercising police powers to seize electronic devices and interview key witnesses never happened. Additionally, the regular ‘Full Code Test’, the benchmark to assess a case’s merits for referral to the CPS was incorrectly applied, as disclosed in the police response to her application under the Victims Right to Review scheme.

So catastrophic has the collapse in the number of police referrals, charges and convictions by the CPS been that Sarah Crew, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for rape in England and Wales, has called for a radical reassessment of how the police deal with sexual assault crimes.

Crew has spoken freely on the accusations of failure often levelled at police forces across England & Wales, suggesting that the disbanding of specialist teams has led to forces that lack the necessary skills, knowledge and confidence that is essential to build a successful rape case and challenge the CPS on decisions it makes deemed to be inadequate.

However, the problems aren’t limited to the UK. In the US, the FBI’s mishandling of the Larry Nassar case, the USA Gymnastics (USAG) team doctor, will serve as a landmark example of how authorities can get things so spectacularly wrong.

The 119-page report by the Justice Department’s Inspector General, details how the country’s leading law enforcement agency failed at every level along every step of the way, from the moment it was first notified of the allegations in 2015. More than 70 women and girls came forward to accuse Nassar of sexually assaulting them during the yearlong period after the FBI first knew of the complaints before he was finally taken out of action; that’s 70 women and girls who could have been spared the trauma if law enforcement had taken them seriously.

In the Nassar case, the web of blame rests not only with the FBI but spreads far and wide to include USAG and Michigan State University officials who, for years, either turned a blind eye or simply chose to dismiss the teenage victims instead taking the word of the respected doctor.

There have been countless studies, and a stream of disturbing incidents in recent years, that expose the systemic problems in how law enforcement treats victims of sexual assault. We see a worrying trend of victim blaming, downplaying the nature or severity of the assault, failure to follow even the most basic investigation procedures, as well as abuses of power. As the NPCC highlighted, the lack of specialist teams and efficient training in the complexities of sexual crimes remains the big issue.

It seems as if every other week, there’s a story somewhere of another serious sexual assault claim amounting to nothing.

In Australia, such is the extent of public confidence in the police to effectively deal with such charges, that almost 90% of women, choose not to go to the police. Aside from the obvious, that violent sexual predators remain free to attack more victims, which in itself should be cause for reform, the knock-on effect on the public’s diminishing confidence in the police and the criminal justice systems could be irreparable.

If the police can’t help to protect victims of sexual assault and rape, where the consequences can be devastating and life-long, then what hope is there in getting lesser crimes, or even more complex crimes, heard and brought to justice? What is the system in place for? Who is it actually there to protect?