Why you should consider using prescription sunglasses

“Prescription sunglasses.” Despite their apparent simplicity, many people are unsure what exactly prescription sunglasses are or why they should consider getting a pair. To help answer these questions, here’s a brief explanation of what it means to have prescription sunglasses and why they’re likely right for you.
What does it mean to have prescription sunglasses?
According to writer Amber Felton of WebMD, prescription sunglasses work on the same principles as regular eyeglasses, which means that most prescriptions for regular glasses can also be made into sunglasses. All sunglasses, prescribed or otherwise, work by reducing the amount of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun that reaches your eyes.
Sunglasses work as a sort of sunscreen for your eyes; in the same way that UV can be bad for your skin, if you receive too much of it, your eyes can also get burned through overexposure. This excess can lead to discomfort via dry eyes and potentially even lead to more serious issues like cataracts, macular degeneration, solar retinitis, and corneal dystrophies, all of which either severely damage eyesight or disable it altogether.
The importance of rocking the right eyewear
With how important it is to keep your eyes as safe as possible (you only get the two, after all), it’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to wearing sunglasses. Of course, if you’re already wearing prescription lenses, sunglasses can pose some logistical issues. Clip-ons and magnetic sunglasses are options, but according to allaboutvision.com, there are some reasons why prescription lenses are the superior choice, as well as other info on why prescription sunglasses are important:
- Both clip-ons and magnetic lenses demand that they fit your frames perfectly; if they don’t, they’ll end up feeling clunky, heavy, and all-around uncomfortable. Additionally, an imperfect fit could leave gaps for light to get through, defeating the purpose of having the lenses in the first place. Sunglasses cut out the middle man, bringing you comfort and convenience.
- Switching to prescription sunglasses gives you the opportunity to upgrade the UV-reducing aspect of the lenses themselves, whether that be through anti-glare, polarization, or general anti-scratch coatings, providing you with the best outdoor experience possible.
- Those with nearsightedness, also referred to as myopia, tend not to wear glasses indoors as often since they can already see finer details up close during activities like reading or getting chores done around the house. Outside, where objects tend to be farther away, glasses become necessary, thus warranting prescription lenses to kill two birds with one stone.
- Getting prescription sunglasses justifies going to the eye doctor to make sure your prescription is up to date, especially if you haven’t been in a few years. Vision issues such as blurriness or eye strain can stem from an outdated prescription, so it’s important to get checked out if these symptoms appear.
- Lastly, it’s nice to be able to not have to wear contacts for a day simply because you know you’ll be driving a lot and need sunglasses for it. Having the option to stay in glasses all day is preferable to having no choice at all.