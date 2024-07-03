Why you should consider using prescription sunglasses

Photo by Lê Minh on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

“Prescription sunglasses.” Despite their apparent simplicity, many people are unsure what exactly prescription sunglasses are or why they should consider getting a pair. To help answer these questions, here’s a brief explanation of what it means to have prescription sunglasses and why they’re likely right for you.

What does it mean to have prescription sunglasses?

According to writer Amber Felton of WebMD, prescription sunglasses work on the same principles as regular eyeglasses, which means that most prescriptions for regular glasses can also be made into sunglasses. All sunglasses, prescribed or otherwise, work by reducing the amount of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun that reaches your eyes.

Sunglasses work as a sort of sunscreen for your eyes; in the same way that UV can be bad for your skin, if you receive too much of it, your eyes can also get burned through overexposure. This excess can lead to discomfort via dry eyes and potentially even lead to more serious issues like cataracts, macular degeneration, solar retinitis, and corneal dystrophies, all of which either severely damage eyesight or disable it altogether.

The importance of rocking the right eyewear

With how important it is to keep your eyes as safe as possible (you only get the two, after all), it’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to wearing sunglasses. Of course, if you’re already wearing prescription lenses, sunglasses can pose some logistical issues. Clip-ons and magnetic sunglasses are options, but according to allaboutvision.com, there are some reasons why prescription lenses are the superior choice, as well as other info on why prescription sunglasses are important: