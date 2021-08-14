Why Diamond Whites is the premier choice for invisible aligners in the U.K.

Known as the elite choice for invisible aligners in the U.K., Diamond Whites uses a special technology that helps patients keep track of their progress all while at home. - Photo courtesy U.K. Diamond Whites / Thomas Herd

These days, having straight teeth is expected. With this new trend in place, more people are exploring options to straighten their teeth, whether young or old. And with the recent uptick in at-home teeth straightening by way of invisible aligners, a huge surge of new and upcoming companies has emerged in the industry.

Still, for those on the fence, it can be difficult to know the differences between all one’s options. We got in touch with Diamond Whites’ CEO to discuss!

Known as the elite choice for invisible aligners in the U.K., Diamond Whites uses a special technology that helps patients keep track of their progress all while at home. This allows dentists, like Dr. Marques who oversees and approves every single Diamond Whites treatment plan, to review and maintain treatment every step of the way.

Unlike other at home Invisible Aligner brands, we monitor your progress remotely every week via our ScanBox and smartphone app,” says Ben Reed. “Using extremely intelligent AI that has taken over half a billion scans backed by our fully qualified Dental Team we review your progress week in week out and inform you when your teeth are ready to move on to your next stage. As a result, we have been able to cut down on clinic chair time to not only save the customer time but the expense that comes with it.”

But what makes Diamond Whites all the more worth it is their pricing. While braces and Invisalign have been almost unattainable for some, Diamond Whites offers pricing that is affordable and reasonable for anyone. The company, in turn, has given countless patients the opportunity to attain their dream smile, all at an affordable price point.

“It has been an amazing experience, gaining knowledge from one of the best (if not the best) Dentists in the UK,” Reed says. “Having spent many years learning about the whitening side of the industry to learn from a master in his field on the straightening side is amazing. The fact we can now extend our services to our client base is fantastic too!”