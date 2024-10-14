Why daddies need babies: J.W. Mikula unpacking the transformative power of fatherhood

Image courtesy of J.W. Mikula

The word ‘baby daddy’ often has negative overtones, evoking images of absent fathers and fractured families. But what if we turned the tables? What if we recognized an equally personal truth whereas every baby has a daddy, and every daddy needs a baby? It is that idea- the core reasoning behind Jonathan William Mikula‘s heartwarming book, “Why Daddies Need Babies,” and one with far-reaching implications for our understanding of a father in the real world.

Mikula, a father of two, isn’t spinning a sentimental yarn. He’s borrowing from an emerging corpus of research that underlines the transformative potential of fatherhood. The transition into fatherhood is most certainly not just a matter of providing for a child, but also a catalyst to personal growth, emotional maturing, and a deeper understanding of love and responsibility.

Biological and psychological shift

Fatherhood is the spark for a slew of changes in men. The fathers reevaluate priorities and stress family and community more. Nurturing children instills a sense of purpose, mostly channeled into providing for and protecting them. This sense of responsibility further extends to being a better citizen, with social responsibility extending beyond the family circle. And it is not all about responsibility; research shows active fatherhood decreases the risk of depression and anxiety among men; thus, an impetus to general well-being and life satisfaction.

The benefits for children

The benefits of involved fatherhood are well documented. “Children with actively engaged fathers score higher on cognitive tests and demonstrate improved language skills,” says Dr. Nancy Cabrera, a researcher on father involvement and child development. This translates to real-world outcomes: these children are more likely to achieve academic success and have higher self-esteem.

Fathers bring a unique perspective to parenting and often encourage exploration, risk-taking, and independence. They provide another kind of emotional support; children learn about resilience and adventure through them. “Studies have shown that children with involved fathers have higher self-esteem, demonstrate fewer behavioral problems, and are more likely to develop strong social skills,” says Dr. Anna Sarkadi, a researcher on the impact of fathers on child development. This positive influence extends even to adolescence because a strong father-child relationship is associated with a decreased risk of deviant behaviors such as substance abuse and delinquency.

Mutual need

Mikula’s book speaks to the beautiful reciprocity at work in the father-child relationship. While children undoubtedly need their fathers, fathers in turn have a deep-seated need for their children. This need isn’t simply some biological imperative or societal expectation; rather, it deals with something deeper inside a person, an emotional fulfillment that emanates from nurturing and guiding a new life.

Children provide them with an opportunity to relive their childhood through the magic and joy of a child. Children give fathers a view of the world all over again. They give fathers an experience of unconditional love and acceptance that may be very healing and changing.

Fatherhood in the modern world

The modern world presents both challenges and opportunities that have never faced fathers before. Traditional gender roles continue to evolve, and men are assuming more active roles in raising children and managing households. This can be at once rewarding and challenging as one learns to deal with the new expectations and responsibilities.

Yet, even as much of this becomes increasingly difficult to accomplish, the core elements of being a father remain the same. Fathers are essential sources of love, guidance, and support to children. They are supposed to play a major role in raising up the next generation in values and sense of belonging.

Beyond the book:

One poignant reminder of the gravitas of being a father is J.W. Mikula’s “Why Daddies Need Babies.” The message, however, goes well beyond the pages of his book—it’s a call to action for fathers everywhere to be in their roles with great intentionality and love.

It is a statement to society to recognize and support the vital contribution of fathers, while it is a message to the children that they should cherish this unique bond with their dads.

In a world that sometimes discusses only the hardships of fatherhood, it’s nice to see a tale reveling in its transformative power. “Why Daddies Need Babies” pays homage to the enduring love and deep bond binding fathers with their children, which changes people, families, and society.

