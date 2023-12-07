Why cooks are choosing flash-frozen ingredients

Photo courtesy of Dorot Gardens

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

It’s always essential for cooks to maintain the freshness and flavor of food despite the season. With the new flash freezing technique, this is a possibility. Flash freezing is a process of freezing fresh food such as vegetables, meat, or fruits fast at extremely low temperatures to retain their quality, texture, and flavor.

Continue reading as we explore the incredible benefits of flash-frozen food and why it’s become a popular option for both home cooks and professional chefs.

What is flash freezing?

Flash freezing is a new freezing process where food products are frozen quickly using circulating air therefore preventing moisture loss as seen in the Dorot Gardens flash-frozen herb cubes.

Dorot Gardens, a pioneer in pre-portioned frozen herbs, is poised to lead the way in the surge of plant-based preferences predicted by Whole Foods Market’s 2024 food trend forecast.

Photo courtesy of Dorot Gardens

Their flash-frozen herbs and garlic bring the essence of the garden to your dishes, making meal preparation convenient and enriching plant-based cuisine with fresh flavors. With Dorot Gardens’ products, you can enjoy the taste of a garden-fresh meal at a moment’s notice, effortlessly elevating your plant-based dishes to an exceptional level.

Flash freezing works by rapidly freezing food items at an extremely low temperature while using cold, circulating air. This keeps the food in a very different way than if you bought it and froze it yourself.

When you put fresh produce or food in your freezer, it takes hours for them to freeze completely. When food is solidifying into ice, ice crystals develop between the fibers of your food and “break” the fibers, forcing the vital liquids right out. So, when you thaw the food item, you’ll notice all the fluids that have been squeezed out of them, which you’ll end up throwing away or washing down the sink.

In contrast, when you flash-freeze food, it freezes so fast that ice crystals do not form between the meal’s fibers. When you thaw flash-frozen items, you maintain all of the nutrients.

The benefits of cooking with flash-frozen ingredients

Food usually has a longer shelf life when it’s flash-frozen. It involves the use of special appliances such as blast chillers to fasten the freezing process and avoid ice crystals from forming. This aids in the preservation of the flavor and quality of your food.

Here are more benefits of flash frozen foods.

Convenience

Using flash-frozen herbs from Dorot Gardens offers hassle-free cooking without the need for prepping your ingredients and cutting.

The herbs are pre-chopped and ready to use, saving you time in the kitchen. You don’t have to worry about washing, drying, or chopping fresh herbs, making the cooking process more efficient.

Free from preservatives

Due to the nature of the freezing process, flash-frozen products don’t necessary require preservatives. Flash freezing prevents the development of bacteria that may cause your food to go bad.

Preservatives are frequently added to foods to increase shelf life by inhibiting the growth of bacteria, mold, and yeast. The flash freezing process delivers a comparable preservation effect. As a result, many flash-frozen goods, such as fruits, vegetables, and herbs, have no additional preservatives in their ingredient lists.

Locks in freshness

By swiftly producing microscopic ice crystals and minimizing damage to the food’s cellular structure, flash freezing helps to seal the freshness of the food. This quick freezing inhibits the production of huge ice crystals, which can tear cell walls, preserving the food’s texture, taste, and nutritional content.

Just because you buy fruits and vegetables does not guarantee that they are fresh. Most store-bought fruits and vegetables are preserved for weeks, and research shows a definite correlation between storage and nutrient loss. Frozen food, on the other hand, is selected, rinsed, and flash-frozen within an hour, preserving all of the goodness that you should be obtaining from your food.

The quick freezing process helps to maintain the cellular structure of the food, preventing the formation of ice crystals that can affect the texture. As a result, flash-frozen foods often have a texture closer to that of fresh foods when thawed.

Less waste

With Dorot frozen herbs, you can use only the amount you need, leaving the rest in the freezer for future use. This can help reduce food waste compared to buying fresh herbs in larger quantities than you can use before they spoil.

Buying flash frozen herbs helps you save money, especially if you consider how much you get to save from reduced food waste and the ability to buy in bulk.

Availability

Flash freezing preserves food immediately when they are harvested and this helps keep them fresh.

When fruits, vegetables, herbs, and other perishable goods are in season, they can be frozen and stored for future use. This means that you get to buy your favorite ingredients even when they are out of season.

This is also the advantage of getting your fresh herb cubes from Dorot Gardens. Garlic, parsley, ginger, basil, and other herbs are harvested freshly from the garden and within the same day are flash-frozen to maintain their freshness. When you buy your herb cubes from the store all you need to do is get your cube and add to your cooking with no hassles.

Photo courtesy of Dorot Gardens

Why choose flash-frozen herbs from Dorot Gardens

Cooking with flash frozen herbs from Dorot Gardens is a culinary decision that offers many benefits such as convenience, freshness, and all year round availability.

Dorot Gardens, with its commitment to quality and convenience, has emerged as the quintessential kitchen companion, seamlessly aligning with Whole Foods Market’s 2024 trends forecast.

Dorot Gardens is a frozen aisle leader, providing a burst of freshness that can enrich any home-cooked meal with a touch of ease.

As we embrace a future where convenience meets health-conscious choices, Dorot Gardens invites you to discover the taste revolution that’s unfolding in the frozen aisle at Whole Foods Market. It’s not just about eating better; it’s about maximizing flavor and nutrition with every meal.

Join us in this green revolution, where the essence of garden-fresh herbs is just a freezer door away.