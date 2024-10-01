Who is watching me? Application of proxies to maintain Internet privacy

Much of Sudan has been cut off from internet and communications nearly a year into its brutal war - Copyright AFP/File ASHRAF SHAZLY

In an age where privacy breaches are increasingly common, protecting private conversations is important. Research shows that over 86 percent of smartphone users will check their devices while in conversations with friends and family.



However, by masking an IP address and encrypting your online activity, proxies offer a robust shield against eavesdropping and unauthorized data collection.



“In an age when your digital privacy can be invaded by several types of software unconsciously, it turns into a vital skill to learn how to protect your PC and your private conversations,” Thibeau Maerevoet, ProxyScrape CEO tells Digital Journal.



Convenience is experienced due to the connection of the devices in the digital age, but privacy is also a major issue due to the possibility of other people listening to and even recording one’s telephone conversations. As these conversations continue to intensify, the need to protect them increases and that’s where proxies come in as a viable defence mechanism.



A proxy functions between a computer and the net, routing clicks and data through a different path, while concealing the user’s real location and profile. This functionality is quite useful in avoiding the interference of the third party on your personal conversation.



Primary Benefits of Using Proxies for Privacy

According toMaerevoet:

Anonymity: Proxies hide your IP address, providing anonymity while accessing the internet. It ensures your device’s direct address is untraceable. Encrypted Communications: Some proxies offer encrypted connections, which bolster security by making intercepted communications unintelligible to eavesdroppers. Controlled Data Flow: They allow you to control and restrict how and what data is transmitted from your phone, blocking potential malware or spyware.

How Proxies Can Prevent Secret Recordings

Maerevoet explains the benefits of proxies.

Redirecting Internet Traffic

By rerouting the data request through different servers, proxies make it difficult for malicious software to track or tap into the phone’s conversations. According to Maerevoet, “Using a reliable proxy can create a convoluted path for your data, deterring attempts to record conversations covertly.”



Using SSL Proxies

SSL (Secure Socket Layer) proxies encrypt the data exchange between the user’s device and the internet, ensuring that any intercepted communication remains encrypted and, therefore, useless to the interceptor.



Employing High Anonymity Proxies

These proxies offer the highest level of security by changing the IP address randomly at regular intervals. The unpredictability of your digital persona drastically reduces the risk of unauthorized recordings.



Configuring a Proxy on Your Phone

To enable a proxy on a smartphone:

Android : Go to Settings > Network & internet > Wi-Fi. Choose your network, then Advanced > Proxy, and enter your configured proxy settings.

: Go to Settings > Network & internet > Wi-Fi. Choose your network, then Advanced > Proxy, and enter your configured proxy settings. iOS: Open Settings > Wi-Fi. Tap the info (i) icon of your network, scroll down to Configure Proxy, and enter your details.

Best Practices for Proxy Usage

Choose Reputable Proxy Services : Opt for trustworthy and transparent proxy providers to avoid inadvertently increasing your vulnerability.

: Opt for trustworthy and transparent proxy providers to avoid inadvertently increasing your vulnerability. Regular Updates : Keep your proxy settings and related applications updated to safeguard against newly identified threats.

: Keep your proxy settings and related applications updated to safeguard against newly identified threats. Strong Encryption: Favor proxies that support robust encryption standards to enhance the security of your data.

Keeping Your Conversations Secure As digital surveillance technologies evolve, ensuring the privacy of communications is a challenge that requires proactive steps. Although using proxies is helpful when maintaining the privacy of one’s conversation it is important to remain conscious of these security processes and measures.

