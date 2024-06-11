Connect with us

Life

Which generations are the most and least obsessed with electric cars?

Stacker

Published

Way.com taps into Statista data to determine which generation loves EVs the most.
Way.com taps into Statista data to determine which generation loves EVs the most. - Owlie Productions // Shutterstock
Jeannie Assimos

Some people love electric cars. Others just can’t adjust to plugging a vehicle into an outlet, and the idea of running out of battery in the middle of nowhere creates anxiety.

Way.com’s data-driven friends at Statista wanted to understand the generations-old love of EVs and hybrids. They asked over 8,000 people across the country whether they were fans of this modern e-mobility and who owned them.

The results are not shocking, as millennials had the highest adoption rate of EV and hybrid models (22% owning one). On the flip side, just 4% of baby boomers have caught the EV bug. Gen Xers fall into the middle of the pack, with 8% ownership, and Gen Z edges slightly higher, with 14% owning an eco-friendly ride.


A chart by Statista showing “Millennials Drive E-mobility in the U.S" respondent results.

Way.com

More charging stations should increase EV sales

Keep in mind that EV sales only make up a small percentage of overall car sales, so both EVs and hybrids have a ways to go. According to Statista, in 2023, 1.4 million hybrids/EVs were sold, compared to more than 13.5 million light trucks and passenger cars. As more charging stations become available across the country, not just primarily Tesla-friendly ones, things should evolve in an increasingly eco-friendly direction.

“Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier, a massive fan of EVs (he has a continuing series about them on his Instagram), responded to the data, telling us, “This is fascinating because I am hearing from a lot of Gen Xers who are following my EV journey. These numbers confirm to me that change is hard when you have grown accustomed to a certain way of life, but change, in this instance, is good. Let’s not forget we ain’t trying to be trending. We are trying to save the planet.”

Despite news of mass layoffs at Tesla, Elon Musk recently told X followers that his company would spend over $500 million to expand its Supercharger network and “create THOUSANDS of new chargers this year. That’s just on new sites and expansions, not counting operating costs, which are much higher.”

And is there any political influence in the mix regarding EVs? A recent survey with Way customers proved that Democrats, Republicans, and Independent voters were unified in their admiration for hybrids. Hybrids were voted the most popular choice for everyone (52%), over both EVs (21%) and gas-powered (26.9%) cars.

Frazier is sure of one thing: As the battery range for EVs gets longer, things will change drastically. And that is absolutely good for our people and planet.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

In this article:Life
Stacker
Written By

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

