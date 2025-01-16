Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

What are the most popular dog names by breed?

Stacker

Published

Best Dog Breeds analyzed data from the American Kennel Club and the New York City government to see what the most popular dog names were by breed.
Best Dog Breeds analyzed data from the American Kennel Club and the New York City government to see what the most popular dog names were by breed. - Canva
Best Dog Breeds analyzed data from the American Kennel Club and the New York City government to see what the most popular dog names were by breed. - Canva
Wade Zhou

When “Lassie Come Home” hit theaters in 1943, the brave and loyal collie captured the hearts of viewers across America. But if “Lassie” was ever a popular name for dogs, it appears to have fallen off. Lassie doesn’t even rank among the top 1,000 dog names in recent years, according to data published by the city of New York, the most populous city in the U.S. that also keeps meticulous registration records of dogs owned by its residents.

As of 2022, the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that around 45% of households have at least one dog, for a total of over 80 million canines. In contrast, only around 26% of American households own cats.

As the popularity of dog ownership remains steady, people face a vexing question when they bring one home: What should they name them?

To answer this question, Best Dog Names combined data from dog names by breed from New York City along with a list of the most popular breeds overall from the American Kennel Club to see what the most popular dog names were by breed in the United States.

Since New Yorkers overwhelmingly favor smaller dogs, we combined these two datasets for our analysis. For example, shih tzus and Yorkshire terriers are the most popular types of dog in the city, but rank only 13th and 20th, respectively, in popularity around the country.

To simplify our analysis, we grouped some mixed breeds with their main breed. For example, we counted a rottweiler mix as a rottweiler. We also assumed that New Yorkers named their dogs similarly to other Americans, meaning our results might not be wholly representative of the entire country. Names, as well as breeds, are manually entered into New York City’s database, which also means that not all results were easily matched.

Our research, despite its limitations, offers a window into the diverse world of canine nomenclature. The names people give their dogs—from old favorites to new trends—tell us something about our culture, our creativity, and how we view our pets.

Read on to see what the most popular names are for America’s favorite dog breeds.


A German shorthaired pointer standing alert in a field of tall grass.

Vitalii_Mamchuk // Shutterstock

#10. German shorthaired pointer

-Female:
1. Luna
2. Ellie
3. Ginger

-Male:
1. Java
2. Mila
3. Henry

A rottweiler standing in a grassy park.

Olga Maksimava // Shutterstock

#9. Rottweiler

-Female:
1. Bella
2. Roxy
3. Chloe

-Male:
1. Nala
2. Rocky
3. Max

A beagle sitting on a rug in a living room.

Pixel-Shot // Shutterstock

#8. Beagle

-Female:
1. Daisy
2. Bella
3. Lola

-Male:
1. Max
2. Buddy
3. Charlie

A bulldog puppy sitting in a grassy field.

Marina Freiman // Shutterstock

#7. Bulldog

-Female:
1. Mia
2. Zoey
3. Petunia

-Male:
1. Sasha
2. Rocky
3. Diesel

Three dachshunds sitting next to each other on a rock outside.

Oksamutnaya // Shutterstock

#6. Dachshund

-Female:
1. Lucy
2. Bella
3. Lola

-Male:
1. Doxie
2. None
3. Milo

A red-brown poodle standing against a black background.

Natallia Yaumenenka // Shutterstock

#5. Poodle

-Female:
1. Poodle
2. Bella
3. Luna

-Male:
1. Poodle
2. Teddy
3. Charlie

A German shepherd sitting in a grassy park.

Tetiana Tychynska // Shutterstock

#4. German shepherd

-Female:
1. Bella
2. Luna
3. Harley

-Male:
1. Max
2. Rocky
3. Jack

A golden retriever with a tennis ball in its mouth, standing beside a person holding a fetch toy.

VDB Photos // Shutterstock

#3. Golden retriever

-Female:
1. Bailey
2. Daisy
3. Ginger

-Male:
1. Buddy
2. Charlie
3. Max

A blonde Labrador retriever lies on a wooden floor inside.

Olga Ilina // Shutterstock

#2. Labrador retriever

-Female:
1. Bella
2. Luna
3. Lucy

-Male:
1. Max
2. Charlie
3. Buddy

A French bulldog lying down on their belly with their legs splayed out.

Master1305 // Shutterstock

#1. French bulldog

-Female:
1. French
2. Lola
3. Luna

-Male:
1. French
2. Winston
3. Rocky

Additional editing by Elisa Huang. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn. Photo selection by Ania Antecka.

This story originally appeared on Best Dog Breeds and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

In this article:Life
Stacker
Written By

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

You may also like:

Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States

World

‘We may look easy-going, but…’ Canadians veto Trump’s merger plan

Different values, different country. Donald Trump's unlikely plan for Canada to become the 51st US state is leading to a surge of national pride.

21 hours ago

Life

Is outdoor play the key to children’s health?

The number of children who must share playgrounds well beyond their capacity has been described as a ‘postcode lottery’.

22 hours ago

Business

Revealed: 5 keys to success for manufacturers in 2025

Every manufacturer is different and relies on different areas and aspects of their business to set themselves apart from the competition.

17 hours ago
Nintendo has been tight-lipped about a launch date for its new gaming console amid heavy speculation its release could be imminent Nintendo has been tight-lipped about a launch date for its new gaming console amid heavy speculation its release could be imminent

Business

Nintendo rumour mill in overdrive over new Switch

Nintendo has been tight-lipped about a launch date for its new gaming console amid heavy speculation its release could be imminent - Copyright AFP...

16 hours ago