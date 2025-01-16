What are the most popular dog names by breed?

Best Dog Breeds analyzed data from the American Kennel Club and the New York City government to see what the most popular dog names were by breed. - Canva

When “Lassie Come Home” hit theaters in 1943, the brave and loyal collie captured the hearts of viewers across America. But if “Lassie” was ever a popular name for dogs, it appears to have fallen off. Lassie doesn’t even rank among the top 1,000 dog names in recent years, according to data published by the city of New York, the most populous city in the U.S. that also keeps meticulous registration records of dogs owned by its residents.

As of 2022, the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that around 45% of households have at least one dog, for a total of over 80 million canines. In contrast, only around 26% of American households own cats.

As the popularity of dog ownership remains steady, people face a vexing question when they bring one home: What should they name them?

To answer this question, Best Dog Names combined data from dog names by breed from New York City along with a list of the most popular breeds overall from the American Kennel Club to see what the most popular dog names were by breed in the United States.

Since New Yorkers overwhelmingly favor smaller dogs, we combined these two datasets for our analysis. For example, shih tzus and Yorkshire terriers are the most popular types of dog in the city, but rank only 13th and 20th, respectively, in popularity around the country.

To simplify our analysis, we grouped some mixed breeds with their main breed. For example, we counted a rottweiler mix as a rottweiler. We also assumed that New Yorkers named their dogs similarly to other Americans, meaning our results might not be wholly representative of the entire country. Names, as well as breeds, are manually entered into New York City’s database, which also means that not all results were easily matched.

Our research, despite its limitations, offers a window into the diverse world of canine nomenclature. The names people give their dogs—from old favorites to new trends—tell us something about our culture, our creativity, and how we view our pets.

#10. German shorthaired pointer

-Female:

1. Luna

2. Ellie

3. Ginger

-Male:

1. Java

2. Mila

3. Henry

#9. Rottweiler

-Female:

1. Bella

2. Roxy

3. Chloe

-Male:

1. Nala

2. Rocky

3. Max

#8. Beagle

-Female:

1. Daisy

2. Bella

3. Lola

-Male:

1. Max

2. Buddy

3. Charlie

#7. Bulldog

-Female:

1. Mia

2. Zoey

3. Petunia

-Male:

1. Sasha

2. Rocky

3. Diesel

#6. Dachshund

-Female:

1. Lucy

2. Bella

3. Lola

-Male:

1. Doxie

2. None

3. Milo

#5. Poodle

-Female:

1. Poodle

2. Bella

3. Luna

-Male:

1. Poodle

2. Teddy

3. Charlie

#4. German shepherd

-Female:

1. Bella

2. Luna

3. Harley

-Male:

1. Max

2. Rocky

3. Jack

#3. Golden retriever

-Female:

1. Bailey

2. Daisy

3. Ginger

-Male:

1. Buddy

2. Charlie

3. Max

#2. Labrador retriever

-Female:

1. Bella

2. Luna

3. Lucy

-Male:

1. Max

2. Charlie

3. Buddy

#1. French bulldog

-Female:

1. French

2. Lola

3. Luna

-Male:

1. French

2. Winston

3. Rocky

Additional editing by Elisa Huang. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn. Photo selection by Ania Antecka.

This story originally appeared on Best Dog Breeds and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.