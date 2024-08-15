What are the biggest bargains for international travel?

Stacker analyzed data from U.S. News & World Report, Google, and other sources to determine the biggest bargains for international travel. - Photo illustration by Elizabeth Ciano // Stacker // Shutterstock

Sheeka Sanahori

Traveling abroad can be an expensive proposition. But with international travel rates up and economic factors favoring American travelers, many global destinations are more affordable than domestic travel for U.S. jet-setters—especially now.

Four years after international travel ground to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 285 million tourists in the first quarter of 2024 traveled internationally, 97% of 2019 levels, according to the United Nations. That metric results from a strong dollar, lower costs of living in some countries, depreciation of some currencies, and the long-awaited return of travel rates to pre-pandemic levels.

Stacker created an index for bargain hunters looking to travel abroad this fall. Whether it’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip or a favorite destination for globetrotters with permanent wanderlust, this fall is prime time to travel. And while summer is high-season for tourists, taking a vacation in the off-season has its perks: Kids are back in school, the weather in many destinations is cooler but still pleasant, and prices are right for bargain-hunters.

You may also like: The most and least expensive U.S. airports to fly from in 2024





chayanuphol // Shutterstock

Some destinations are much more affordable than others

Recent economic trends have put dollar-carrying Americans in a good position to travel in many parts of the world. In 2022, when inflation spiked worldwide, central banks responded by raising interest rates. The U.S. economy fared better relative to many other countries, which in turn led the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high. The dollar became more valuable as a result.

Local goods and services, such as hotel stays and restaurant meals, became more affordable for Americans. Airline prices—dependent in part on the price of oil—have been affected little by these global shifts.

However, even including airfare, the total cost of trips to desirable destinations like Japan is a relative bargain because of recent currency movements. As of July 2024, the Japanese yen traded at more than 150 per dollar, its highest rate since the mid-1980s. The yen was trading at 105 per dollar at this point five years ago. The yen has ticked up in recent weeks, but its value still remains historically low compared to the dollar, and Japanese shops and restaurants are about one-third cheaper than they would have been had the yen not fallen since 2019.

Some tourist-friendly countries on our list have long been affordable for Americans to visit and remain so today. In addition to their natural wonders, emerging economies such as Thailand are highly affordable for travelers. A three-course meal for two people at a mid-range restaurant in Bangkok costs just $28, according to Numbeo data. In contrast, a similar meal in Kansas City, Missouri, would cost $70—or $130 in New York City.

Ready to pack your bags? Not quite.

Before booking your tickets, check visa requirements. While American passport holders can visit many countries without prior arrangements, some nations on our list, such as India and China, require tourists to secure visas before arrival. The State Department provides up-to-date information on travel requirements.

Kitzcorner // Shutterstock

Our guide for travel bargains

For our analysis, Stacker built a travel index that accounts for what matters most to travelers. Key criteria were a country’s appeal, costs, and relative bargain compared to its pricing five years ago. We used several data sources—including the U.S. News & World Report‘s tourism ranking, Numbeo for restaurant prices, Google for data on exchange rates and flight prices, and Priceline.com for hotel prices—to rank each nation accordingly.

Calculations are based on a seven-day stay at a three-star hotel in one of the major tourist cities in each country. Estimated food costs are based on the price of two meals per day at sit-down restaurants that serve three-course meals. For the sake of simplicity, we assume travelers are flying out of Kansas City, which is roughly at the center of the lower 48 states. International flights from major travel hubs such as Los Angeles or New York tend to be cheaper.

The data is current as of July 2024, looking ahead to September dates for hotels and flights. Prices depicted are averages: Actual costs will vary depending on when flights are booked, hotel quality, preferred activities at each destination, and other factors.

Our rankings do not factor in every variable, including levels of risk. The State Department has a list of travel advisories that rate the risk of crime, terrorist activity, and other dangers for American tourists. For example, Egypt ranks highly as a tourist destination, yet the State Department’s ranking advises Americans to “reconsider travel.” Travelers should always review travel advisories before booking a trip.

These rankings illustrate that while some popular tourist destinations can be expensive, travelers who keep an eye on exchange rates and plan ahead can find great deals.

Mu Wu // Shutterstock

#50. Luxembourg

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #42

-Popular tourist city: Luxembourg

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $920

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $210

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $90

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

The small European country of Luxembourg can make for a great weekend trip, especially when combined with stops in neighboring countries ranking higher on this list. Make your money stretch further by using public transportation: All buses and trains are free to the public. Movie lovers will get a kick out of Cinémathèque, a cinema that also preserves the country’s film heritage.

BBA Photography // Shutterstock

#49. Denmark

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #23

-Popular tourist city: Copenhagen

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $790

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $210

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $120

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.5%

Copenhagen touts itself as one of the world’s best cities for biking, with plenty of places to rent and ride. Nearly half of local residents commute to work or school by bike, so avoid rush hour if there’s a chance you’ll feel overwhelmed by such traffic. When you’re done pedaling, jump on a boat for a local tour of the canals.

Q world // Shutterstock

#48. Qatar

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #41

-Popular tourist city: Doha

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,140

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $80

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years 0.0%

Book lovers must add Doha to their list, if only for the Qatar National Library: a public library with more than a million books housed in a sleek, modern space. Next, visit the Falcon Souq to get close to the bird that is unique to Qatari culture. Then, explore Qatar’s outdoors by traveling west of Doha to Dahl Al Misfir, a 131-foot-deep cave that formed over 325,000 years ago.

You may also like: Memorial Day road trip safety tips

DaLiu // Shutterstock

#47. Czechia

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #50

-Popular tourist city: Prague

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $890

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $100

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -1.3%

There are plenty of cultural sites to take in in Czechia’s capital city of Prague. But an hour outside the city, you’ll find Bohemian Paradise, the most popular tourist destination in the country. The Bohemia lands found here have historically been popular with artists due to its astounding landscape. Sandstone pinnacle rock formations jut out of the ground, and castle ruins dot the area.

Boris Stroujko // Shutterstock

#46. Switzerland

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #6

-Popular tourist city: Zurich

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $840

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $310

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $130

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years 11.7%

Switzerland is one of the most expensive places to visit, and Zurich is no exception. However, visitors on a budget can get acquainted with the city by strolling the pedestrian-friendly streets. Climb the 187 steps to Grossmünster Church for a beautiful city view. Don’t forget to try Swiss chocolate at one of the town’s many chocolate shops. If you’re looking for a family-owned chocolatier, Vollenweider Chocolatier Confiseur’s treats are defined by quality and craftsmanship.

Majonit // Shutterstock

#45. Singapore

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #14

-Popular tourist city: Singapore

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,290

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $150

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $70

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years 1.5%

Your adventure in Singapore starts before you leave the Jewel Changi Airport, where you’ll find the tallest indoor waterfall, indoor garden trails, and a dinosaur trek that incorporates augmented reality. Once you get into the city-state, stop for a bite at Maxwell Food Centre, with its hundreds of food stalls. Standout dishes include chicken rice, dim sum, and oyster cakes.

Jon Chica // Shutterstock

#44. Chile

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #46

-Popular tourist city: Santiago

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $870

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $90

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years 0.5%

This long and narrow South American nation has a massively diverse climate, from glaciers in the south to desert land in the north and the Andes mountains throughout. Visitors can find Chile’s acclaimed wine regions stretching across the country, the most popular being in the Central Valley.

Kirill Neiezhmakov // Shutterstock

#43. United Arab Emirates

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #30

-Popular tourist city: Dubai

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,130

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $50

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $80

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years 0.0%

The United Arab Emirates is the land of superlatives. Here, you’ll find the tallest building, the deepest swimming pool, and the fastest rollercoaster in the world. There are also sprawling shopping malls, with plenty of air conditioning to relieve visitors from the hot and dry year-round heat. Go to Abu Dhabi to visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, an exquisite house of worship with gold-gilded chandeliers and 82 domes.

You may also like: The US airlines most likely to arrive on time in the last year

aphotostory // Shutterstock

#42. China

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #51

-Popular tourist city: Beijing

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,330

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $70

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $30

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -5.3%

China is a vast country full of ancient and contemporary wonders. Most visitors start their trips in the cosmopolitan cities of Shanghai or Beijing, but it’s worth the time to travel to one of the smaller cities to see the countryside. Make sure you visit any part of the Great Wall of China, listed as one of the seven new wonders of the world. American tourists have historically had a harder time getting a Chinese visa, but the rules were relaxed in 2024.

Tomas Marek // Shutterstock

#41. United Kingdom

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #13

-Popular tourist city: London

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $660

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $190

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $100

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years 4.6%

Although there are many interesting cities in the U.K. to base your trip on, London remains a top pick. The city may be best known for its historical sites: Big Ben, the Tower of London, and Buckingham Palace—to name just a few. London also boasts a robust dining scene with flavors from all over the world.

Zeluloidea // Shutterstock

#40. Panama

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #47

-Popular tourist city: Panama City

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $550

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $70

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $60

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.2%

Panama is an ideal choice for American tourists who want to immerse themselves in a new culture without a long flight or jet lag. The country’s largest city, Panama City, includes walkable historic squares in the Casco Viejo tourist district. The city’s newer neighborhoods offer stellar rooftop views and a bustling nightlife. Travelers can unwind with a visit to Chagres National Park, home to a staggering amount of biodiversity that includes more than 500 bird species.

Patryk Kosmider // Shutterstock

#39. Ireland

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #19

-Popular tourist city: Dublin

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $810

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $210

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $100

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

More than 1 million American travelers visited Ireland last year, with Irish tourist officials hoping to entice more in the future as more than 30 million Americans have Irish ancestry. A popular stop in Dublin is the Guinness Storehouse, where you can see how Irish beer is made. But don’t forget to visit a traditional Irish pub to get a feel for the local culture.

Aliaksandr Antanovich // Shutterstock

#38. Belgium

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #29

-Popular tourist city: Brussels

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $900

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $150

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $90

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

Brussels is a must-visit stop in Belgium, offering wonderful food and spectacular architecture. Start at the Grand Palace, then go to the Royal Saint-Hubert Galleries, a beautiful glass-covered arcade from the 1830s filled with shops, galleries, restaurants, and even a cinema. Brussels is packed with museums too. Europe’s largest dinosaur gallery is at the Institute of Natural Sciences and a comprehensive collection of artwork is at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium.

You may also like: The 5 most popular international summer travel destinations in 2024

DaLiu // Shutterstock

#37. Cyprus

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #36

-Popular tourist city: Paphos

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,000

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $110

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $70

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

Cyprus is an island country in the Mediterranean Sea that is a cycling haven. Mountain biking and road cycling routes are available, and there are plenty of places to rent bicycles. Beaches are also plentiful, and the average summer high temperature is 86° F. The island is home to several dive sites, some leading to shipwrecks.

Finn stock // Shutterstock

#36. Finland

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #25

-Popular tourist city: Helsinki

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $840

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $160

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $100

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

Finland features a dizzying array of natural wonders. Here, you’ll get a great shot at seeing the northern lights, or at witnessing the midnight sun, when the sun stays up through the night during the summer. Helsinki is usually the first stop for visitors, and while visiting the Finnish capital, make sure you partake in a local tradition by going to a sauna. Löyly is a well-known one that’s open to the public.

Yasonya // Shutterstock

#35. Netherlands

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #11

-Popular tourist city: Amsterdam

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $830

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $220

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $100

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

No trip to the Netherlands is complete without a visit to Amsterdam, but don’t overlook the country’s extensive train system, which offers seamless service to unforgettable locations. Among them is Giethoorn, nicknamed the “Venice of the Netherlands,” thanks to its quaint canals lined by thatched-roof houses.

Those staying in Amsterdam have their pick of historic sites, canal boat rides, and walking tours. The city is trying to shed its reputation as a raucous party town by curbing the volume of rowdy visitors; among the tamer stops is a visit to Rijksmuseum, a large art museum with a Michelin-starred restaurant on site.

40mm Photographer // Shutterstock

#34. South Africa

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #37

-Popular tourist city: Cape Town

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,540

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $90

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $40

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -23.0%

Many travelers to Cape Town climb Table Mountain for the sweeping views of the South African coastline. The city is also near parts of South Africa’s robust wine country. But don’t skip out on a trip further inland to Johannesburg to check out Constitution Hill and the Apartheid Museum for a historical perspective. Nelson Mandela’s house in nearby Soweto is also a famed destination.

Sergii Figurnyi // Shutterstock

#33. Poland

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #43

-Popular tourist city: Krakow

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $910

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $90

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -3.2%

Visit the historic city centers of Kraków and Warsaw to see the former homes of royalty, cultural museums, and homes dating as far back as the 14th century. When you’re ready to break away from the city, head to one of Poland’s national parks, Tatrzanski or Białowieza, where you can catch some fresh air in wildflower-filled meadows near the foothills of the Highlands.

You may also like: Towing coverage for auto insurance, roadside assistance, and warranties compared

DaLiu // Shutterstock

#32. Croatia

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #35

-Popular tourist city: Zagreb

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $940

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $110

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

Croatia’s Dalmatian coast is a major tourist draw, with many people planning boating adventures on the turquoise-hued Adriatic Sea. Croatia is also a destination for serious foodies, as the prestigious Michelin Guide recently recognized several restaurants in the country. “Game of Thrones” fans also flock to Dubrovnik to find their favorite backdrops from the TV series.

canadastock // Shutterstock

#31. Germany

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #24

-Popular tourist city: Berlin

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $870

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $160

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $80

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

Germany may be known for Oktoberfest and its UNESCO-listed castles, but most people travel to bustling, big cities such as Frankfurt or Berlin. For a unique destination, head to South Germany’s historic, small towns such as Gengenbach and Baden-Baden. In the Southwest’s Black Forest region, charming towns surrounded by tree-covered hills dot the countryside.

trabantos // Shutterstock

#30. Portugal

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #15

-Popular tourist city: Lisbon

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,110

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $180

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

Travel to Portugal jumped nearly 20% from 2022 to 2023, with more than 26 million people visiting last year. A residency program that attracted Americans to live in Portugal caused a housing crisis that spurred protests from local residents. If you plan to make a short-term visit, consider staying in local hostels, guesthouses, or hotels. The country’s inland regions are full of historical sites. Be sure to stop off in the town of Évora, which features a first-century Roman temple.

Canva

#29. Costa Rica

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #28

-Popular tourist city: San Jose

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $400

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $100

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $60

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years 7.5%

Whether you’re into the laid-back beach vibes of the coast or inland adventures of hiking through jungles and near volcanoes, Costa Rica has a trip that’s nearly any traveler’s speed. Many people fly into Costa Rica’s biggest airport in San Juan but soon drift around the country to get close to the country’s natural beauty. Visitors can also bring back fresh coffee from one of the many coffee bean farms.

Venal // Shutterstock

#28. Spain

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #2

-Popular tourist city: Barcelona

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,090

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $260

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $70

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

Spain set a record for foreign tourists in 2023 with more than 85 million visitors. Many travelers devote their time to the Catalonia region, including Barcelona. The Basílica de la Sagrada Família is one of Barcelona’s most popular places to visit, as is the residential building, Casa Batlló.

You may also like: History of the American road trip in photos

Kamira // Shutterstock

#27. Mexico

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #27

-Popular tourist city: Cancún

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $460

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $90

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years 7.7%

Cancún may be the most popular destination in Mexico for U.S. travelers, but there are many spectacular places to see across the country. Oaxaca is a top destination for people who travel to eat delicious food. Mexico City isn’t far behind as a diverse culinary capital, besides the markets and museums available in the biggest city in North America. Mérida, on the Yucatan peninsula, is a great place to go and see ancient Mayan sites.

Big Mouth Photography // Shutterstock

#26. South Korea

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #45

-Popular tourist city: Seoul

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,090

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $100

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -14.6%

South Korean tourism has grown as more of the country’s exports—from Korean skincare products to K-pop musicians—gain popularity in the States. In Seoul, make sure you visit the hundreds of stalls at Namdaemun Market, where you’ll find handicrafts, accessories, and delicious signature dishes. Then, explore the mix of contemporary and traditional exhibits at the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art.

ZGPhotography // Shutterstock

#25. Hungary

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #48

-Popular tourist city: Budapest

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $970

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $100

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $60

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -18.7%

Budapest, the city split by the Danube River, has unique things to see and do on both sides. The city is known for its thermal baths, particularly centuriesold Turkish baths and the popular Széchenyi. These baths boast natural minerals that locals claim have healing properties. On the Buda side, ride up the Zugliget Chairlift for sweeping city views.

Mistervlad // Shutterstock

#24. Austria

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #18

-Popular tourist city: Vienna

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $940

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $150

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $80

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

Hungary’s neighbor to the west, Austria, is an easy train ride away so many visitors to the region enjoy stops in both countries. Vienna’s stunning architecture includes the 13th-century Hofburg palace, now home to Austria’s president, as well as public galleries and exhibits. Tourists flock to Austria’s Christmas markets in December, but spring visitors will enjoy Vienna’s Easter markets’ hand-decorated eggshells.

satoriphoto // Shutterstock

#23. Indonesia

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #33

-Popular tourist city: Bali

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,550

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $50

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $20

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -13.1%

Bali, famous for its beaches and surfing, has had issues with overtourism in the last several years. But Indonesia boasts many options for visitors seeking to experience the great outdoors while preserving it. Komodo National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site and home to more than 5,000 giant lizards known as Komodo dragons. Hikers can trek along volcanoes in Java, and many Indonesian islands, including Lombok and the Gili Islands, are known for their incredible beaches.

You may also like: 5 romantic road trips for couples this Valentine’s Day

Mistervlad // Shutterstock

#22. Italy

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #1

-Popular tourist city: Rome

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,030

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $230

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $70

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

Summer trips to Italy have always been popular with Americans, but fall is quite possibly the best time to see the Bel Paese—beautiful country—Italy’s apt nickname. First-time visitors may want to start in Rome, Milan, or Florence, which all offer stunning architecture, history, and regional dishes. Venice has traditionally topped the tourism list, but the City of Canals recently introduced a tourist tax to tamp down on the number of short-term visitors and to pay for infrastructure updates.

Aleksandr Medvedkov // Shutterstock

#21. Sri Lanka

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #49

-Popular tourist city: Colombo

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,460

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $50

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $20

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -42.2%

Start your trip to Sri Lanka with a stop in the country’s biggest city, Colombo. Visitors can learn about the country’s history at the National Museum and see several Buddha statues at the Gangaramaya Temple. From there, take the train to Ella, where majestic forests, waterfalls, and tea plantations set the backdrop as you pass along the famed Nine Arch Bridge.

saiko3p // Shutterstock

#20. Norway

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #21

-Popular tourist city: Oslo

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $930

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $180

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $90

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -20.0%

Norway’s capital city, Oslo, is known for its museums and public spaces. Start your Oslo museum tour at the Nobel Peace Center, then continue on to MUNCH for famous artwork, and the outdoor Vigeland Sculpture Park.

saiko3p // Shutterstock

#19. France

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #3

-Popular tourist city: Paris

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $920

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $210

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $80

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

Although tourist numbers were down during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, France typically attracts more than 3 million American tourists each year. Paris is adored for its food, style, and unrivaled cultural attractions, including the Louvre (home to the famed Mona Lisa), the Eiffel Tower, and the Champs-Élysées.

RPBaiao // Shutterstock

#18. Greece

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #4

-Popular tourist city: Athens

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,230

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $160

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.6%

There are endless reasons people flock to Greece, but two top many bucket lists: historical ruins and gorgeous seasides. The Acropolis in Athens is the heart of ancient Grecian architecture. While many Greek islands are popular with tourists, Santorini and Crete are at the top of the list.

You may also like: 10 can’t-miss places to visit in the winter

trabantos // Shutterstock

#17. Sweden

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #16

-Popular tourist city: Stockholm

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $900

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $150

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $90

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -11.3%

If you don’t like handling local currency while traveling, Sweden will be an ideal place to visit. The country is mostly cashless, with many restaurants only accepting cards and mobile payments. Music fans are sure to visit Stockholm’s ABBA museum, where you can see many of the fabulous outfits worn by Sweden’s most famous band. The city also offers popular ferry rides around its islands. Don’t miss out on traditional foods such as pickled herring, lingonberries, and princess cake.

satoriphoto // Shutterstock

#16. Vietnam

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #40

-Popular tourist city: Hanoi

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,070

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $40

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $20

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -8.5%

Vietnam is an unforgettable vacation destination, whether you prioritize seeing the country’s unique landscapes or its unforgettable cultural centers. For those who go to Vietnam’s capital city, Hanoi, the Old Quarter is a great neighborhood to start. Visitors can take a day trip to see Hạ Long Bay, a unique patch of sea with hundreds of limestone islands protruding out of the waters.

PixelPerfected // Shutterstock

#15. Morocco

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #26

-Popular tourist city: Marrakech

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $920

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $120

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -2.9%

Between adventures in the Atlas mountains, delicious food, and breathtaking architecture, Morocco has a little something for every taste. Many tourists set up a base in Marrakech and prioritize trips to the souks to shop for various new and traditional products. Travelers can also opt to stay in a traditional Moroccan riad, with a courtyard or small pool in the middle of the home.

Daniel Huebner // Shutterstock

#14. New Zealand

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #7

-Popular tourist city: Auckland

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,320

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $90

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $80

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -9.7%

New Zealand may be most well known for its unparalleled natural landscapes. Its untouched landscapes have featured prominently in movies including “The Lord of the Rings,” “Narnia,” and “The Last Samurai.” Most people start their adventure in Auckland and then take about two weeks to make their way through the stunning countryside.

Artem Zavarzin // Shutterstock

#13. Canada

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #12

-Popular tourist city: Toronto

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $490

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $210

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $90

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -4.6%

Toronto, Canada’s most populous city, is a large metropolis filled with people from all over the world. Its culture reflects that diversity—particularly in Toronto’s culinary scene, which prominently features international foods. If you’d like to combine your time in the city with seeing a natural wonder, the scenic drive from Toronto to Niagara Falls is about 90 minutes.

You may also like: Where airfare increased the most between 2022 and 2023

OutdoorWorks // Shutterstock

#12. Malaysia

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #34

-Popular tourist city: Kuala Lumpur

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,220

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $30

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $30

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -11.9%

Most American travelers may know of Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers and Batu Caves, but Malaysia’s capital city is also a top destination for shoppers. Head out of the big city to check out Malaysia’s beautiful—and highly underrated—beaches. For leisurely days hanging by the beach, check out Batu Ferringhi, then visit the local night market for bustling evenings.

saiko3p // Shutterstock

#11. India

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #44

-Popular tourist city: Delhi

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $980

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $50

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $20

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -17.7%

India is vast and diverse; what you see will be determined by where you land. The Taj Mahal is the most well-known tourist attraction and is a few hours’ drive from New Delhi. The rolling backwaters of Kerala, in South India, set the scene for a relaxing vacation aboard a traditional boathouse. Whenever you travel, street food lovers can get their fill of treats. Food stalls or small restaurants that serve rice-based biryani or a crispy crepe called dosa are a must-visit. Get that extra dish: The dollar stretches far in India, with $1 equaling about 80 rupees.

Engel Ching // Shutterstock

#10. Australia

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #5

-Popular tourist city: Sydney

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $990

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $130

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $80

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -4.0%

More than 5 million Americans visited Australia so far in 2024—an increase of almost 50% from the year before. Travelers would need months to see all the continent-country has to offer. Still, highlights outside of Sydney and Melbourne include the wine region in New South Wales, and driving along the Great Ocean Road to see the 12 Apostles, the limestone stacks perched near the ocean.

Anton_Ivanov // Shutterstock

#9. Peru

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #38

-Popular tourist city: Cusco

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $800

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $70

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $30

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -11.5%

Machu Picchu, the 15th-century Inca citadel now one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, is on many travelers’ bucket lists. It’s not the easiest journey to make, but it’s worth the legendary views of ancient structures set against the backdrop of the Andes mountains. Foodies will delight in the delectable options in Peru’s capital city, Lima, lovingly called the culinary capital of South America.

Dimitri Tymchenko // Shutterstock

#8. Philippines

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #31

-Popular tourist city: Manila

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $990

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $30

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $30

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -12.5%

Once a traveler chooses to visit the Philippines, another impossible decision awaits: where in this beautiful archipelagic country to focus their time. The white-sand beaches at El Nido and Boracay are among the best in the world, while the turquoise-colored mountain spring waterfalls in Cebu are simply breathtaking. The country’s capital city, Manila, is a modern metropolis with top-notch dining and shopping.

You may also like: 11 of the strangest theme parks in the world

photopixel // Shutterstock

#7. Dominican Republic

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #39

-Popular tourist city: Punta Cana

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $430

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $80

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -14.7%

The Dominican Republic remains a top beach destination for American visitors, given its short direct flights. Skyscanner named Santo Domingo a trending destination, with one of the biggest increases in people searching their platform to visit the Caribbean city. Walk along the cobblestone streets of Santo Domingo, then sit on a breezy bistro patio in Plaza de España, where you can take in the city’s historic architecture. In between beach visits, make your way to the National Park, Los Tres Ojos, for lake-filled limestone caverns.

Armando Oliveira // Shutterstock

#6. Argentina

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #32

-Popular tourist city: Buenos Aires

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,110

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $90

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $40

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -95.4%

Argentina may be best known for its incredible wine and unparalleled steak. Culturally, the country has a lot to offer—there’s no better place to learn the tango than where the dance originated! Argentina’s peso has struggled against inflation, incentivizing businesses that prefer to get paid in U.S. dollars, even though it’s not the country’s official currency. Exclusively using Argentina’s currency while traveling through the country can be difficult since local ATMs have daily withdrawal limits.

Takashi Images // Shutterstock

#5. Japan

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #10

-Popular tourist city: Tokyo

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,090

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $110

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $40

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -31.0%

Japan has been a bucket-list trip for Americans for many decades but is notably more expensive, especially in big cities such as Tokyo and Osaka. American travelers are seeing some relief in 2024, as the U.S. dollar has strengthened compared to the Japanese yen. Whether getting lost in Tokyo, eating your way through the foodie capital of Osaka, or zipping around via high-speed train through the country, there are countless ways to enjoy visiting this island nation.

Dudarev Mikhail // Shutterstock

#4. Brazil

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #17

-Popular tourist city: Rio de Janeiro

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $860

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $160

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $40

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -31.4%

Brazil evokes images of Rio de Janeiro, the laid-back vibes of Ipanema beach, the Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking the city, and the raucous fun of Carnival. But there is so much more to Brazil than tourist hubs. Salvador, Bahia, is the preeminent place to experience Afro Brazilian cuisines, dance, and culture. In the south of the country, Florianópolis is known for its premiere beaches.

Gagarin Iurii // Shutterstock

#3. Turkiye

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #20

-Popular tourist city: Istanbul

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $920

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $80

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $50

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -82.8%

Istanbul, which offers the most direct flights from the U.S., boasts essential stops for any visitor to Türkiye. Most American tourists start in the city’s Golden Horn and Sultanahmet, where unparalleled views of the Bosphorus Strait set the tone for the trip. Then, in a single day, they visit the majestic Blue Mosque, ancient Basilica Cistern, and maze-like Grand Bazaar.

History buffs will also be eager to see the cities of Ephesus, Aizanoi, and Izmir, where even more Roman, Ottoman, and Byzantine artifacts and ruins await. Finish your trip by stopping at the Turkish Riviera in Antalya, also called the Turquoise Coast for its crystal-blue waters.

You may also like: The top 5 US states to visit for international travelers

SOUTHERNTraveler // Shutterstock

#2. Thailand

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #8

-Popular tourist city: Bangkok

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,080

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $30

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $30

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -14.1%

Thailand has been a hub for American travelers for decades. Start in the capital, Krung Thep, known to Americans as Bangkok, where you can check out the Grand Palace and beautiful temples such as Wat Arun. Next, explore beach towns such as Phuket and Koh Samui, both favorites for late-night beach parties or relaxing next to serene waters in Thailand’s gulf. Continue heading north to the mountainous Chiang Mai, a favorite among U.S. travelers and expats for its exceptional beauty and regional cuisine.

zevana // Shutterstock

#1. Egypt

-U.S. News tourism ranking: #9

-Popular tourist city: Cairo

-Cost of flight from Kansas City, Missouri: $1,160

-Cost of one night at a three-star hotel: $50

-Cost of three-course meal for two: $20

-Change in local currency against the U.S. dollar over the past five years -65.6%

The pyramids of Giza may be among the world’s most popular tourist attractions, but visiting them is just the first of many breathtaking sites in Egypt. Take an overnight cruise on the Nile River from Aswan to Luxor, with stops to delve into ancient temples and museums. Before you leave, make sure you try kebabs and Ta’ameya (Egyptian falafel), plus some basbousa for dessert.

Story editing by Alizah Salario. Additional editing by Nicole Caldwell. Copy editing by Paris Close.