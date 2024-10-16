Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Washington tops US Energy Awareness Month

Washington is the most energy-efficient state overall.
Avatar photo

Published

The Seattle NFT Museum features original artworks along with explanations of the technology behind them, and is intended to help visitors navigate the new world of Non-Fungible Tokens. — © AFP
The Seattle NFT Museum features original artworks along with explanations of the technology behind them, and is intended to help visitors navigate the new world of Non-Fungible Tokens. — © AFP

October 2024 has been designated U.S. National Energy Awareness Month. This comes as figures indicate that the average U.S. family spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities.

To consider how the issue of energy efficiency is geographically distributed throughout the U.S., the personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on 2024’s Most & Least Energy-Efficient States.

For this exercise, WalletHub compared the energy efficiency of residents’ homes and automobiles in 48 U.S. states.

Due to data limitations, Alaska and Hawaii had to be excluded from the analysis.
 

The most energy efficient states were found to be:

1. Washington

2. New York

3. California

4. Vermont

5. Utah

6. Massachusetts

7. Oregon

8. Minnesota

9. Rhode Island

10. Colorado 

In contrast, the least energy efficient states were identified as:

39. Georgia

40. Kentucky

41. Tennessee

42. Arkansas

43. Louisiana

44. Wyoming

45. Mississippi

46. West Virginia

47. Alabama

48. South Carolina

Assessing the data, Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst, explains why the topic is of importance: “Energy efficiency doesn’t just help save the planet – it also helps save you money by lowering the amount of electricity, gas, oil or other types of energy you need to consume.”

In terms of advice, Lupo suggests: “While there are some steps you can take to become more energy-efficient on your own, living in the right city can give you a big boost. For example, certain states have much better public transportation systems that minimize your need to drive, at least in big cities. Some places also have better-constructed buildings that retain heat better during the winter or stay cooler during the summer.”

With the specific example of Washington, occupying top spot, Lupo outlines the reasons: “Washington is the most energy-efficient state overall, ranking very well for both home and automobile efficiency. Washington has the third-lowest residential energy consumption overall, and the second-best home energy efficiency.”

Furthermore: “When it comes to vehicles, Washingtonians drive an average of just 7,606 miles per year, the third-fewest in the country. They also have the 20th-best fuel efficiency based on the amount of gas consumed per mile driven.”

In this article:Energy, Geography, power, USA, Washington
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Busy room Busy room

Tech & Science

Exclusive: Calgary’s top 10 startups revealed ahead of Innovation Week 2024

From AI-powered procurement, to drone-powered construction management, here’s a first look at 10 startups set to make waves during Innovation Week in November.

8 hours ago
Amazon says logistics center automation, such as robots that safely maneuver loaded carts to waiting trucks, can free human workers for more interesting tasks Amazon says logistics center automation, such as robots that safely maneuver loaded carts to waiting trucks, can free human workers for more interesting tasks

Business

Work: Have you been engaging in fauxductivity?

If you suspect an employee is spending excessive time researching, instead of approaching them harshly, simply explain what you believe.

23 hours ago

World

Russia, China step up cybercriminal recruitment, warns Microsoft

Russia, China and North Korea are becoming more aggressive and sophisticated in their recruitment of cybercriminals to steal money.

10 hours ago
Online retail giant Amazon said sales jumped to a more-than-expected $170 billion in the last quarter of 2023, after a record-beating holiday season Online retail giant Amazon said sales jumped to a more-than-expected $170 billion in the last quarter of 2023, after a record-beating holiday season

Tech & Science

Amazon bets on nuclear power to fuel AI ambitions

Amazon announced significant investments in nuclear energy.

7 hours ago