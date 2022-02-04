Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Voluntary recall of packaged salads distributed in U.S. and Canada over Listeria contamination

The affected salads have sell-by dates from 11/30/21 through 01/09/22.

Published

Packaged lettuce recalled by Dole Fresh Vegetables. U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
Packaged lettuce recalled by Dole Fresh Vegetables. U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

Dole Fresh Vegetables at the end of October recalled salad products sold in 10 states after a sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and potentially deadly infections. The company has since recalled additional products from its Soledad, California plant containing iceberg lettuce produced by contaminated equipment. 

On December 22, 2021, Dole began voluntarily recalling salad products from a Dole plant in Springfield, Ohio. The products were distributed in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. 

Additionally, these products were also distributed in the following Canadian provinces: New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

The affected salads have sell-by dates from 11/30/21 through 01/09/22. The lettuces are sold under many brand names besides Dole: Ahold, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice, Simply Nature.

Products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells.

Dole Product images

Second Listeria outbreak

The CDC is also investigating another Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express. The FDA recall notice is dated December 27, 2021.

Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

Recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States, as well as distributors and retailers in Canada.

What consumers need to do

Do not eat any recalled packaged salads.

  • Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.
  • Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator, items, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

If you feel that you are sick from eating any of the recalled products, call your healthcare provider.

  • Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.
  • People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

In this article:Dole products, Fresh Express, Listeria monocytogenes, Lisyeria monocytogenes, Product recall
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Syrians gather at the scene of an overnight raid by US special forces in Atme, northwestern Syria, on February 3, 2022 Syrians gather at the scene of an overnight raid by US special forces in Atme, northwestern Syria, on February 3, 2022

World

‘Incredibly complex’: the raid that killed IS chief

Syrians gather at the scene of an overnight raid by US special forces in Atme, northwestern Syria, on February 3, 2022 - Copyright AFP/File...

23 hours ago

Business

Facebook slump reignites debate over attracting younger audiences

Facebook announced on Thursday that its daily user numbers had fallen for the first time in its history.

12 hours ago

Life

Ruling on Youngkin’s order overturning mask mandate in the hands of Circuit Court judge

Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo made it clear that her ruling will rest less on what is the right policy than on who has...

22 hours ago
FAA chief Steve Dickson told a congressional panel that the agency was gradually clearing more planes to fly near 5G towers, but that a full resolution was at least a year away FAA chief Steve Dickson told a congressional panel that the agency was gradually clearing more planes to fly near 5G towers, but that a full resolution was at least a year away

Tech & Science

At least a year for permanent solution on 5G: US air regulator

The United States will gradually permit more 5G telecommunications service near airports.

22 hours ago