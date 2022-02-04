Voluntary recall of packaged salads distributed in U.S. and Canada over Listeria contamination

Packaged lettuce recalled by Dole Fresh Vegetables. U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

Dole Fresh Vegetables at the end of October recalled salad products sold in 10 states after a sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and potentially deadly infections. The company has since recalled additional products from its Soledad, California plant containing iceberg lettuce produced by contaminated equipment.

On December 22, 2021, Dole began voluntarily recalling salad products from a Dole plant in Springfield, Ohio. The products were distributed in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Additionally, these products were also distributed in the following Canadian provinces: New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

The affected salads have sell-by dates from 11/30/21 through 01/09/22. The lettuces are sold under many brand names besides Dole: Ahold, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice, Simply Nature.

Products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells.

Second Listeria outbreak

The CDC is also investigating another Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express. The FDA recall notice is dated December 27, 2021.

Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States, as well as distributors and retailers in Canada.

What consumers need to do

Do not eat any recalled packaged salads.

Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator, items, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

If you feel that you are sick from eating any of the recalled products, call your healthcare provider.