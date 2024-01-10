Using colour to combat this year’s ‘Blue Monday’

The Blue Marble" is a famous photograph of the Earth taken on December 7, 1972, by the crew of the Apollo 17 spacecraft en route to the Moon at a distance of about 29,000 kilometres (18,000 mi). Credit - (NASA) under Photo ID: AS17-148-22727, Public Domain

As the festive period comes to an end, Blue Monday is beckoning. The day is said by many to be the most depressive day of the year. This year it falls on the 15th of January 2024 (it is traditionally the third Monday in January within the northern hemisphere).

Blue Monday was dubbed as the saddest day of the year by psychologist Cliff Arnall. This was concluded by considering post-holiday blues, bad weather, debt, and low motivation levels.

In terms of how to combat the winter blues, Johanna Constantinou from the firm Tapi Carpets & Floors has considered how the colour blue can actually help people deal with depressive symptoms experienced throughout Blue Monday and the winter period. In an indoor environment, walls and furniture colours affect the perception of the space and induce different emotions and psychological states.

The focus on blue is because the colour is also known to have a calming effect, helping many to feel relaxed and centred. According to Colour Psychology, there are many psychological benefits of blue such as lowering heart rates, blood pressure and improving both focus and productivity. Using this colour in your interiors can help people to unwind and destress while also giving a sense of concentration and mental clarity.

The Blue supermoon rises over the river Ganges, in Prayagraj on August 30, 2023 . – Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV

Blue walls

According to Constantinou: “The easiest way to add this colour into your interior space and make an impact is by painting your walls blue or using a blue wallpaper. Choose one wall and paint it with a blue shade of your choice, this will help set a peaceful tone and become a focal point for positive energy.”

Blue accessories

Within the room itself, Constantinou recommends: “Another way to add this colour into your space to help combat Blue Monday is by using soft furnishings such as cushions, rugs, and artwork. To ensure you’re not giving a monotonous look, choose these accessories in different textures and shades of blue. For example, the navy blue hue is best for cushions and throws whilst light blue is better for curtains and rugs since darker shades could make the room look smaller. The use of these accessories in harmony will help create a comfortable and relaxing environment that will contribute towards a better mood.”

Blue flooring

At another level, says Constantinou: “Adding blue flooring, whether through carpets or luxury vinyl tiles, doesn’t just uplift your mood – it also presents a bold and stylish choice capable of completely transforming the room’s overall look and feel. If your living room boasts neutral elements like white walls, coffee tables, or sofas, opting for blue flooring can elevate the room, providing a calming backdrop that enhances the overall relaxation experience.”

Constantinou adds: “Layering is one of the best ways to create a balanced look and add depth to a room. Using different shades of blue, paired with a variety of textures will help add a sense of calmness and relaxation to any space without being too intense.”

She recommends people choose a dominant shade to set the tone for the room such as sky blue, and introduce different textures such as velvet, wool, or cotton using the different hues. Here she mentions “For example, a navy blue velvet sofa paired with light blue textured cushions, a chunky knit blue throw, and a blue patterned wool rug can add layers of visual interest while creating a relaxing mecca.”