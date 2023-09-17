Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Uptight Britain: England’s most stressed areas revealed

How to measure stress? The factors selected were the mental health of residents, feelings of anxiety, and life satisfaction.
Avatar photo

Published

The ECB has stressed it would not attempt to control how people use the digital currency
The ECB has stressed it would not attempt to control how people use the digital currency - Copyright AFP/File JOEL SAGET
The ECB has stressed it would not attempt to control how people use the digital currency - Copyright AFP/File JOEL SAGET

Chesterfield (in Derbyshire) takes the top spot as England’s most stressed area, based on new data from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics. Thanet and Norwich take second and third, respectively.

The new research has been unpicked by the CBD oil products company CBDfx, who took the data from the Office for National Statistics’ new edition of their health index, and picked three factors to measure ‘stress’ across all local authorities.

Stress is not an easy factor to measure or to define. In general terms, it is our body’s response to pressure. Different situations or life events can cause stress and it can occur when people experience something new or unexpected, especially ones that that threaten our sense of self.

The factors selected were the mental health of residents, feelings of anxiety, and life satisfaction. Each local authority was scored based on these factors, and the area with the lowest score was chosen as England’s most stressed area.

Chesterfield was afforded the worst score for stress with 79.4. The area scored just 74.6 for its mental health and 76.7 for anxiety, but its overall score is raised with a life satisfaction score of 87.0.

The Kent district of Thanet takes second in the list, with a stress score of 79.7. This is due to a score of 82.5 for mental health and 87.0 for life satisfaction, with the score being brought down with a poor number for feelings of anxiety with 69.7.

Norwich ranks third on the list, with a stress score of 81.8. It scores highest in the top ten for life satisfaction with 96.0, but the area’s score is dragged down with a poor score of 64.4 for anxiety and a score of 85.0 for mental health.

The Cumbria area of Barrow-in-Furness takes fourth place, coming in with a stress score of 83.0. This is due to a score of 82.6 for mental health, 82.0 for anxiety, and 84.4 for life satisfaction.

Rounding out the top five is Exeter, with the Devon area scoring 83.2 on the study’s stress score. It scored 84.4 for mental health, 79.4 for anxiety, and 85.9 for life satisfaction.

The top ten areas for stress are:

RankArea NameMental healthFeelings of anxietyLife satisfaction2021 Average Stress score (higher = better)
1Chesterfield74.676.787.079.4
2Thanet82.569.787.079.7
3Norwich85.064.496.081.8
4Barrow-in-Furness82.682.084.483.0
5Exeter84.479.485.983.2
6Redditch89.386.974.283.5
7Lincoln81.483.988.184.4
8Newark and Sherwood98.080.276.985.0
9Bassetlaw91.884.680.685.7
10Preston95.376.787.086.3

In relation to the scores, a value of 100 is the national mean score.

The survey was run during the UK’s rising cost of living, which will affect some areas of England differently to others. The data for mental health was drawn from the UK GP Patient Survey. Feelings of anxiety were based on the average score of survey respondents to the Annual Population Survey, as was the factor for life satisfaction.

In this article:Life, People, stress, Technology, Work
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Business

Brazil opens first ‘ExpoCannabis’ amid pot debate

Bubbling with euphoria as thick as the haze in the air, marijuana enthusiasts flocked this weekend to Brazil's first "ExpoCannabis."

10 hours ago
Crowds hold up banners during a "Walk for Yes" rally in Melbourne ahead of the referendum that could grant Indigenous Australians a constitutionally enshrined right to be consulted on policies that affect them Crowds hold up banners during a "Walk for Yes" rally in Melbourne ahead of the referendum that could grant Indigenous Australians a constitutionally enshrined right to be consulted on policies that affect them

World

Indigenous rights supporters rally across Australia before vote

Crowds hold up banners during a "Walk for Yes" rally in Melbourne ahead of the referendum that could grant Indigenous Australians a constitutionally enshrined...

17 hours ago

Business

IT sector: Identifying the drivers for growth

The IT sector comes in first place with an average return from 2010 to 2022 of 18.1 percent.

22 hours ago
General manager Mohamed Ali al-Qahtani checks the quality of the ouput at the Ras al-Khair desalination plant General manager Mohamed Ali al-Qahtani checks the quality of the ouput at the Ras al-Khair desalination plant

World

Water-starved Saudi confronts desalination’s heavy toll

General manager Mohamed Ali al-Qahtani checks the quality of the ouput at the Ras al-Khair desalination plant - Copyright AFP Fayez NureldineRobbie Corey-BouletSolar panels...

18 hours ago