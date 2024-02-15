Unlocking happiness: 10 daily habits for positive mental well-being

Photo by Madison Inouye on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In our fast-paced and often stressful world, prioritizing our mental well-being is essential for leading fulfilling lives. Adopting daily habits that promote happiness and positive mental health can significantly enhance our overall quality of life. To shed light on this topic, I’ve consulted with experts from various renowned mental health institutions. Let’s explore 10 daily habits recommended by these experts to unlock happiness and cultivate positive mental well-being.

1. Start each day with gratitude

Mary Lawrence, Clinical Director and Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Acera Health emphasizes the power of gratitude in promoting mental well-being. According to her insights, practicing gratitude can shift our focus from negative to positive emotions, leading to increased happiness and life satisfaction. She says “Starting your day with gratitude sets a positive tone for the entire day. Take a moment each morning to reflect on what you’re thankful for, whether it’s your health, relationships, or simple pleasures like a warm cup of coffee.”

2. Practice mindfulness meditation

Mindfulness meditation has been proven to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression while enhancing overall well-being. Michelle King, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist at Ocean Recovery, explains, “Mindfulness meditation helps us become more aware of our thoughts and emotions without judgment. By practicing mindfulness daily, we can cultivate a greater sense of calm and inner peace, even amidst life’s challenges.”

3. Engage in physical activity

Regular exercise not only improves physical health but also has profound effects on mental well-being. Elvis Rosales, Clinical Director and Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Align Recovery Centers, affirms, “Physical activity releases endorphins, neurotransmitters that boost mood and reduce stress. Incorporating even short bouts of exercise into your daily routine can have significant benefits for your mental health.”

4. Cultivate meaningful relationships

Nurturing meaningful connections with others is crucial for happiness and emotional well-being. Dr. Carolina Estevez, Licensed Psychologist at Recovery Unplugged, highlights, “Strong social support networks provide a sense of belonging and acceptance, buffering against feelings of loneliness and isolation. Make time each day to connect with loved ones, whether through phone calls, video chats, or spending quality time together.”

5. Set and pursue meaningful goals

Setting and working towards meaningful goals gives us a sense of purpose and accomplishment. Raul Haro, Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist and Licensed Nurse at Pathways Recovery, suggests, “Break down your long-term goals into smaller, achievable tasks. By taking small steps each day towards your goals, you’ll build momentum and foster a sense of progress, which is essential for maintaining motivation and optimism.”

6. Prioritize self-care

Self-care involves prioritizing activities that promote physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Lindsey Tong, Clinical Director and Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Profound Treatment, emphasizes, “Self-care isn’t selfish; it’s essential for maintaining overall health and resilience. Engage in activities that nourish your mind, body, and soul, whether it’s taking a bubble bath, practicing mindfulness, or indulging in a hobby you enjoy.”

7. Limit exposure to negative influences

Exposure to negativity, whether through news, social media, or toxic relationships, can significantly impact our mental well-being. Sal Raichbach, PsyD, LCSW, and Chief Clinical Officer at Haven Health Management, advises, “Be mindful of the media you consume and the people you surround yourself with. Set boundaries to protect your mental health, and focus on cultivating positive influences in your life.”

8. Practice acts of kindness

Engaging in acts of kindness not only benefits others but also boosts our own happiness and well-being. Dr. Clifford Feldman, Medical Director, and Board-Certified Psychiatrist at Solace Treatment, explains, “Acts of kindness release oxytocin, a hormone that promotes feelings of love, connection, and happiness. Look for opportunities to be kind to others each day, whether it’s offering a helping hand, complimenting someone, or simply listening with empathy.”

9. Reflect and express gratitude before bed

Ending each day with reflection and gratitude can promote feelings of contentment and peace. Dr. Paul Daidone, Medical Director, and double board-certified physician at True Self Recovery, suggests, “Take a few moments before bed to reflect on the positive aspects of your day and express gratitude for them. Keeping a gratitude journal can help reinforce this habit and cultivate a positive mindset over time.”

10. Seek professional support when needed

Finally, Carlos Escobar, Clinical Director, and Licensed Mental Health Counselor at Real Recovery, emphasizes the importance of seeking professional support when facing mental health challenges. He states, “If you’re struggling with your mental health, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. Therapists, counselors, and mental health professionals are here to support you on your journey to better mental well-being.”

Incorporating these 10 daily habits into your routine can significantly enhance your happiness and overall mental well-being. From starting each day with gratitude to seeking professional support when needed, there are numerous ways to prioritize your mental health in your daily life. By making small, consistent changes, you can cultivate a more positive and fulfilling existence, one day at a time.