Uniting to kick cancer: How Cancer Kickers brings comfort to children worldwide

Photo courtesy of Cancer Kickers

Since its founding in 2016, the Cancer Kickers Soccer Club has grown from a small family project into a thriving 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving over 2,700 children with cancer across the United States and in 23 countries worldwide. Built on the values of connection, compassion, and the universal language of soccer, Cancer Kickers offers support to children battling pediatric cancer, ensuring they feel part of a caring, global team during one of the most challenging journeys of their lives.

Pediatric cancer is a devastating diagnosis. With over 16,000 children diagnosed annually in the U.S., cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease among children under 18. The road to recovery is grueling and isolating, filled with long hospital stays, side effects from treatment, and missed opportunities to participate in the everyday joys of childhood. For these young fighters, Cancer Kickers provides a lifeline—helping them reclaim their sense of identity, strength, and belonging.

“We wanted to create a space where these kids could feel like they’re not fighting alone,” says Chris Clothier, co-founder of Cancer Kickers. “Our goal is to connect them to a community that recognizes their courage and reminds them they’re part of something bigger.”

A global team of hope

At the heart of the Cancer Kickers mission is the belief that no child should face cancer in isolation. Through its innovative approach, the organization connects children with cancer to a global network of “teammates.” Every child who joins the Cancer Kickers Soccer Club receives a customized player kit, including a jersey personalized with their favorite number and nickname, along with soccer gear and a handwritten note of encouragement. This isn’t just a care package—it’s a symbol of strength, belonging, and hope.

The impact of these kits is immediate and profound. Claire, a 10-year-old undergoing chemotherapy, shared, “Soccer is my passion, and to have to take time off from it as I go through chemo has not been easy. This kit made me feel like a part of a soccer team again, and for that, I am grateful.”

For Rory, age 13, the kit brought a sense of global connection: “Wearing the Cancer Kickers gear makes me feel strong and alive. Knowing there are other kids across the world wearing the same kit makes me feel less alone. We are on a journey together!”

The program extends beyond the children themselves. Families often express how much these acts of kindness mean during difficult times. “We feel like we are part of this amazing team made up of fierce, strong warriors fighting against the same thing—cancer,” said Ryan’s mom. These words echo the collective power of the Cancer Kickers community, a place where children and families find strength in their shared experiences.

A unique model of support

One of the hallmarks of Cancer Kickers is its operational model. Thanks to the commitment of its founders and donors, 100% of public donations go directly to supporting teammates. Administrative and overhead costs are covered separately, ensuring every dollar donated makes a tangible difference in the lives of children battling cancer.

Bailey’s father shared how much this personal touch meant to his family: “The thing that meant the world to us was the letter—the heartfelt words made us cry and realize what a special club it really is. It’s not one we wanted to be in, but the people we’ve met since Bailey was diagnosed have been some of the kindest and most sincere people ever.”

The Cancer Kickers’ approach reflects a deep understanding of the emotional and psychological challenges faced by families navigating pediatric cancer. Studies have shown that social connectedness and a sense of belonging can significantly improve health outcomes and resilience. By fostering this sense of connection, Cancer Kickers transforms isolation into empowerment and brings a sense of joy back into the lives of children and their families.

A mission rooted in giving

The Cancer Kickers Soccer Club was founded by Memphis residents Chris and Michelle Clothier, who have dedicated over 20 years to supporting children with cancer. Alongside their five children, the Clothiers have made service and compassion central to their lives.

“We’ve taken a lot of risks, but we’ve always done what we are passionate about,” Chris says. “It’s not about giving back. It’s the philosophy of just giving—being impactful and setting an example.” This philosophy has guided the growth of Cancer Kickers from a small family effort into a global movement, touching thousands of lives.

As the organization continues to expand, the Clothiers remain committed to serving more teammates and providing hope to children facing the toughest battles of their lives. The Cancer Kickers Soccer Club aims to ensure that every child fighting cancer has the opportunity to feel connected, valued, and supported.

Joining the match against cancer

The Cancer Kickers Soccer Club is always looking for ways to grow its community and serve more children and families. Whether through donations, volunteering, or spreading the word, supporters play a vital role in continuing this mission. Every contribution helps send a message to children facing cancer that they are not alone and that an entire team is rooting for them.

As Michelle Clothier puts it, “This isn’t just about the kids—it’s about showing families that there is a community standing with them. Together, we can make sure every child feels the strength of this incredible team.”

For more information visit www.cancerkickers.com.