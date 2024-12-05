Uncertain streets: The ‘least safe’ cities in the UK revealed

Typical London street scene. Image by Tim Sandle

As winter closes in and, in some locales, crime rates increase in relation to areas like burglaries, theft, business robberies, the firm Adobe Express has investigated which cities in the UK are safest for employees.

The exercise was part of a wider national study to find the most employee friendly cities. The collected crime data takes into account safety perception, property crimes, specified crimes and violent crimes to reveal the 30 safest cities to work in. Determining the safety rankings of cities requires a comprehensive analysis of various factors.

The analysis reveals that Norwich, Newcastle and Brighton top the list; whilst Bradford, Coventry and Birmingham are deemed the least safe places to work.

The top ten safest cities were identified as:

Norwich Newcastle upon Tyne Brighton and Hove Plymouth Bristol Sheffield Derby Portsmouth Bournemouth Leeds

The Crime Index takes into account survey responses about:

• General perception of crime levels

• Perceived safety: Survey responses from residents and visitors regarding their feelings of safety while walking during daylight and at night.

• Concerns about specific crimes: Survey questions about worries regarding mugging, robbery, car theft, physical attacks by strangers, harassment in public places, and discrimination based on factors like skin colour, ethnicity, gender, or religion.

• Property crimes: Assessment of the extent of property-related crimes, such as burglary, theft, vandalism, etc.

• Violent crimes: Evaluation of the perception of violent crimes, including assault, homicide, sexual offenses, etc.

Under these measures, Norwich comes out on top. Norwich offers a safe and welcoming environment. The city’s low crime rates and effective community policing contribute to its safety. Norwich also boasts well-preserved heritage buildings and beautifully landscaped parks, creating a safe and pleasant atmosphere.

In contrast, the least safe top ten is:

Northampton London Manchester Luton Southend-on-Sea Wolverhampton Bolton Birmingham Coventry Bradford

While the data is broadly indicative of ‘safe’ and ‘unsafe’ on the measures applied, there can be variables impacting on the data. For example, people in some countries are more likely to report a crime than in other countries. In addition, the data from governmental institutions can be prone to collection error.