UK’s competition watchdog says ticket resale firms should face tighter rules

In a recent article from the BBC, the UK’s competition watchdog has said ticket resale firms should face tighter rules. This includes clamping down on resellers who speculatively sell tickets they do not own, as well as restricting the operations of websites that seek to sell-on tickets at a profit.

Reacting to the news, Aventus’ CEO and Co-Founder Alan Vey, has told Digital Journal:

“Illegal reselling has always been one of the greatest problems facing the ticketing industry. As ticketed events are starting to resume, it’s no surprise that ticketing companies are under close scrutiny. There must be adequate measures in place to help minimise fraud and clean up the resale market.”

Vey explains that there are technological solutions to these types of problems, centered on blockchains: “This is where blockchain technology comes in. You’ve probably heard a lot about Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) over the course of 2021.”

As to what is meant by NFT: “At their core, NFTs are digital assets that can be created to represent unique real-world objects, such as pieces of art or music. When applied to the ticketing industry, NFT ticketing means that tickets cannot be forged or counterfeited, while offering complete transparency when real tickets are transferred or resold.”

This leads to an additional level of security, Vey says: “The ticket holder can easily and securely prove that they own the ticket. These properties make it possible for rights holders to ensure that the tickets are only transferred through verified resellers and prevent any undesired touting or “scalping” activity.2

This type of solution builds upon recent developments, Vey adds: “We are already seeing the adoption of blockchain ticketing solutions in the industry. For example, Live Nation France recently announced its blockchain-powered ticketing wallet that uses an Aventus based solution.”

Aventus is based on blockchain with the aim of solving real problems for a range of businesses. Current areas of interest include from ticketing and loyalty points through to financial assets.

Expanding on the mechanism involved, Vey states: “This wallet holds all tickets or vouchers in one secure place, regardless of where they were purchased. A solution like this is a powerful tool to tackle illegal ticket resales. NFT ticketing not only brings transparency and security to the ticketing industry but also assures secondary buyers that they are in possession of a valid ticket and will not be denied entry.”