Ukraine envoy to the U.S. says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion

A U.S. Navy second generation fuel-air (Thermobaric) explosive bomb (227 kg BLU-95 or 907 kg BLU-96) hitting the target ship USS McNulty (ex-DE-581) off the coast of California (USA) on 16 November 1972. Source - U.S. Navy Naval Museum of Armament and Technology, Public Domain

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States appealed to members of the U.S. Congress for more assistance on Monday as her country resists a “brutal war” from Russia, saying Russia had used a vacuum bomb on Monday in its invasion of Ukraine.

“They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention,” Oksana Markarova told reporters after emerging from the congressional briefing. This claim has not been verified by the BBC.

A vacuum bomb is actually a thermobaric weapon and does not use conventional ammunition. They are instead filled with a high-pressure explosive and suck in oxygen from the surrounding environment to generate an extremely powerful explosion and pressure wave.

According to a study made by the US Defense Intelligence Agency, the bomb effect created by the bomb is described thusly:

“The [blast] kill mechanism against living targets is unique—and unpleasant. … What kills is the pressure wave, and more importantly, the subsequent rarefaction [vacuum], which ruptures the lungs. … If the fuel deflagrates but does not detonate, victims will be severely burned and will probably also inhale the burning fuel.”

And while there has been no official confirmation that thermobaric weapons have been used in the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters is reporting that CNN reported that one of its teams had spotted a Russian thermobaric multiple rocket launcher near the Ukrainian border early on Saturday afternoon.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said she had read the reports but did not have confirmation of their authenticity. “If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime,” she told a press briefing, noting that there are international organizations that would assess that, and President Joe Biden’s administration “would look to be a part of that conversation.”