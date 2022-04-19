Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Uber, Lyft join airlines in ending US mask mandate

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft removed mask requirements on riders and drivers on Tuesday following a federal ruling.

Published

Uber and Lyft both removed mask requirements following a federal ruling striking down the mandate
Uber and Lyft both removed mask requirements following a federal ruling striking down the mandate - Copyright AFP LIU JIN
Uber and Lyft both removed mask requirements following a federal ruling striking down the mandate - Copyright AFP LIU JIN

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft removed mask requirements on riders and drivers on Tuesday following a federal ruling striking down the mandate.

“You can now ride without a mask and use the front seat if you need to,” Uber announced on Twitter.

“While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our Covid safety policies. Let’s move forward, safely together.”

Uber’s rival, Lyft, also said it was making masks optional.

The company will also remove a restriction on riders in the front seat, and will no longer include health safety reasons — such as not wearing a mask — as a reason to cancel a ride, Lyft said.

“We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so,” Lyft said in a blog post.

On Monday, US federal judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mask mandate exceeds the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several major carriers, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, dropped mask mandates on domestic flights and some international flights following the ruling.

In this article:Airlines, Health, Masks, Politics, US, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Earth’s coral reefs will be gone in 30 years if goals of Paris Agreement are not met

Most of the Earth's coral reefs will be dead in 30 years, unless the goals of the Paris Agreement are not met.

22 hours ago
Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw

World

Russia’s Donbas offensive advances with fall of Kreminna

The capture of the city of Kreminna may have heralded the start of a major Russian offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

12 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: The downsides of a pointless war – ‘Total war’ is leading to future total failure

One of the most consistent things about self-serving delusions is that they justify themselves with other delusions.

11 hours ago

World

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating 52 years of environmental diversity and protection

Since its inception in 1970, Earth Day is 52-years-old, and is cel3brated in over 181 countries.

19 hours ago