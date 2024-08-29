Transforming pharmacy care: Lindsay Dymowski Constantino and Centennial Pharmacy Services

Photo courtesy of Lindsay Dymowski Constantino

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is making her mark in the pharmacy industry. As a driving force behind the LTC@Home Pharmacy movement and the growth of Centennial Pharmacy Services, Lindsay is changing how to think about medicine management for the chronically ill and aging in place. At just 32, with a lifetime in pharmacies, her patient-centric approach is helping to pave the way for the future of the pharmacy industry.

To understand Lindsay’s story, you have to start with her roots. She was raised in inner city Philadelphia to a family who decided that mom would stay home as dad went back to school. After watching her father graduate from Pharmacy School when she was a preteen, her parents decided to open up their own pharmacy.

“I grew up in our pharmacy, and loved working in the pharmacy, especially on Saturday mornings with my dad. It was our special time together. He’d wake me up, we’d go get donuts, open the pharmacy, turn on the music, and start our day. It was there that I learned how much a pharmacy could impact patients. As I got older, I naturally wanted to take the helm when I was old enough,” Lindsay laughs. “I’ve always known that a pharmacy is about more than just dispensing medications; it’s about being an integral part of the community. What I didn’t realize at the time was how profoundly those experiences would shape my view on pharmacy care. While I was enjoying those days with my dad, I was unknowingly receiving a business degree with a minor in population health, specializing in pharmacy.”

Since formally stepping into the pharmacy world during college — Lindsay even dropped out to take a more significant role in the business — she has spearheaded a comprehensive medication management solution tailored to individuals with complex and chronic conditions living at home. Her goal was to simplify medication adherence for patients, reducing adverse reactions and hospital visits. This new direction led to the birth of Centennial Pharmacy Services.

As co-founder and President of Centennial Pharmacy Services and a leader of the Long Term Care at Home movement, Lindsay is changing the pharmacy industry by transforming her family business into a model of innovative care. Her patient-centric approach ensures that quality care is delivered directly to patients’ homes, addressing the growing need for accessible healthcare services, especially with the impending “2030 Problem” — the significant increase in the aging population. Her leadership is not only changing the face of her family business but also setting new standards for the entire pharmacy industry.

“We’re facing a demographic shift that our current healthcare infrastructure isn’t prepared for,” Lindsay explains. “By 2030, the entire baby boomer generation will be over 65, with many over 85. I knew we needed to create innovative solutions in pharmacy to meet this growing demand.”

Complicating the problem is there are only about 3 million beds available with more than 13.5 million people needing long-term care (LTC).

“When I looked at our patient base and the coming demographic changes, I knew we had to prepare for a vast majority of patients to have their medications managed at home,” she says.

To be ready, Lindsay invested in the technology and processes that could make medicine management easy and streamlined at home. By partnering with providers, insurance companies, and caregivers, Centennial supports medicine adherence and promotes increased metric outcomes for their patients.

“In some ways, we had to go back to the drawing board and listen to the needs of the patients. We tailored our services to solving the problems that confronted them when managing their medications at home,” Lindsay reports.

Centennial’s approach provides a cost-effective way to care for individuals at home, reducing the risk of medication errors and subsequent hospitalizations.

“Medication adherence is critical,” Lindsay emphasizes. “Errors can lead to hospitalizations. Our system takes the guesswork out of medication management, providing the support needed to keep patients safe and healthy at home.”

This patient-centric approach and openness led to many innovations at Centennial. They hand deliver medications directly to patients’ homes, simplifying pharmacy care management. There is a 24/7 support line to answer any questions that arise. Centennial also fosters collaboration across the healthcare spectrum and monthly medication and adherence reviews to improve patient outcomes. Working closely with healthcare providers, they create a simpler experience for their patients, even those with complex or chronic conditions.

The LTC@Home Pharmacy Network, born from Lindsay and her family’s vision for the future of pharmacy care, aims to increase awareness of long-term care at home. It provides standardized compliance materials and educates pharmacies, as well as the greater pharmacy and healthcare industry, on what long-term care at home is and how it can be effectively incorporated into various ecosystems. By creating standardizations in the market and ensuring robust processes, the network safeguards the model for health plans and payers, ensuring its longevity and expanding the reach of long-term care at home.

“Our network is doing to change how people experience pharmacy care,” Lindsay notes. “By promoting compliant and effective long-term care at home solutions, we can ensure that more patients receive the high-quality care they need, in the comfort of their homes.”

Under Lindsay’s leadership, Centennial has evolved from a Philadelphia-based operation into a regional powerhouse, with plans to expand nationally.

“We’re not just expanding our footprint; we’re building a new model for pharmacy care,” Lindsay says. “I want to set the standard so that every patient receives consistent and reliable care.”

Lindsay’s innovative approach is gaining recognition. She was named one of the top 50 most influential leaders in pharmacy, highlighting her significant impact on the industry.

“Being recognized is an honor, but it’s also a reminder,” she reflects. “I have to continue driving positive change and create pathways for the field to grow and adapt dynamically with our evolving healthcare landscape.”

As the industry grapples with the demands of an aging population, Lindsay’s pioneering efforts offer a blueprint for success. Her story highlights the importance of visionary leadership in transforming industries and tackling the pressing challenges of tomorrow.

For more information about Centennial Pharmacy Services, please visit www.centennialpharmacy.com.