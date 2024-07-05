Tips to protect yourself from the sun this summer

Photo by MarcTutorials on Pexels

The high temperatures of recent days are indicative that summer is coming. It is a season-long awaited by many due to the arrival of the holidays and more hours of sunshine that allow everyone to enjoy the longest days of the year. Speaking of the sun, you are probably tired of hearing every summer that it is essential to protect your skin from it. But it certainly is, and society is not fully aware. Throughout this article, you will learn why you should protect your skin from the sun and get tips on how to do it correctly.

Why is it so important to protect your skin from the sun?

The reason why you should protect your skin from the sun is because of the radiation it emits which is harmful to the skin. Incorrect sun protection can cause sunburn, spots, photoaging, and skin cancer. Not applying sunscreen properly includes doing it only when you go to the beach or pool (when it should be done daily), not using it 30 minutes before exposing yourself to the sun, and not renewing the protection every two hours or after swimming. Here are 10 tips to effectively protect yourself from the sun:

1. Use sunscreen all year round

Exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause several problems, including sunburn. One of the most effective ways to protect your skin is to use sunscreen. These products contain ingredients that help block the sun’s UV rays and reduce the damage caused by them. Also, do not forget that solar radiation can harm the skin at any time of the year. Therefore, apply sunscreen whenever you are going to do an outdoor activity. If the day is cloudy you should also use it since solar radiation also passes through the clouds.

2. Apply sunscreen about 30 minutes before the start of sun exposure

In this way, when you expose yourself to the sun, it will have completely penetrated your skin and will provide you with correct protection. Another relevant benefit of using sunscreen is that it can prevent premature skin aging. Exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause wrinkles, sun spots, and other signs of aging. By using it regularly, you can reduce the damage caused by UV rays and keep your skin healthier and younger for longer.

3. Repeat the application of sunscreen every two hours

If you bathe at the beach or in the pool, after getting out of the water, dry yourself with a towel and repeat the application even if two hours have not passed yet. In addition to protecting you against long-term damage, wearing sunscreen can help prevent immediate skin problems. Sunburn is a common problem, especially during the summer and after visits to the beach or the pool, and can be very painful. However, applying sunscreen can help prevent sunburn and other skin problems caused by sun exposure.

4. Be careful with special areas

People often tend to forget certain areas when applying sunscreen, such as the lip area, ears, and the insteps of the feet. It is essential to apply sunscreen correctly. Many people do not put enough and, as a result, do not get adequate protection. You should put enough product to cover all exposed skin, including your face, neck, and hands, for maximum protection. Finally, remember to reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

5. Avoid sun exposure in the middle of the day

Specifically, between 12 and 4 p.m., the intensity of the sun’s rays is greater, increasing the potential damage to your skin.

6. Use a sunscreen suitable for your phototype

Keep in mind that not all sunscreens are created equal. When choosing, it is important to look for one with a high sun protection factor (SPF). The higher the SPF, the greater the protection against the sun’s UV rays. Light phototypes (type I and type II) should always use a high sunscreen (SPF 50+). While darker phototypes (types III, IV, V, and VI) may use lower protection factors as long as they are not less than SPF 30. It is best to use one that is water and sweat-resistant, especially if you plan to be outdoors for long periods.

7. Do not use last year’s sunscreen

From one year to the next, sunscreen loses effectiveness. Using sunscreen from last year does not mean it will damage your skin but you will have less protection from the sun.

8. Use sunglasses to avoid eye damage

Always choose glasses made of high-quality material like the ones from Goodr, otherwise they would not only not protect your eyes from solar radiation but could damage them. It is recommended to use wrap-around glasses as they best protect your eyes and the skin around them.

9. Cover your head with a cap or hat

This way you will prevent the sun’s rays from reaching your head directly and provide plenty of space for your face and neck.

10. Pay special care to children

It is crucial that from a very young age, they acquire the habit of applying sunscreen before leaving the house. Choose special sunscreens for children with high protection (SPF 50+). Children’s sunscreens are more respectful of children’s skin, which is more delicate and is more resistant to playing on the sand on the beach or in the water.

Conclusion

Summer is one of the most fun seasons, but if you do not take care of the sun, the fun can end soon. The skin is the largest organ in our body. Although it is resistant to the sun, wounds, and even burns, it is crucial to take proper care of it so that it does not suffer long-term consequences or problems. You should also take care of your eyes and wear the appropriate clothing to protect your skin and enjoy the summer to the fullest.