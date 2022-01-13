Time for some new resolutions? What doctors are doing to stay healthy

Aquil Abdullah, an employee of the Hydrow rowing fitness company, demonstrates a rowing machine at the CES technology show in Las Vegas on January 7, 2022 - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Many people will have already lost the will to achieve their New Year resolutions (stemming from a collection of issues like a lack of time, resources, or motivation, or a loss of zeal). Perhaps these were not the most appropriate ones to set, and abandonment can occur when goals are pitched too high.

The main date by which most people quit is January 14th, and this date carries the unenviable title of “Quitters Day”, as used to signify the end of many resolutions made before New Year’s Eve.

Many medical doctors recommend setting healthy New Year’s resolutions. Perhaps the lesson here is to follow the advice of those who have an interest in promoting healthy lives and t see wat kinds of resolutions physicians have been preoccupied with.

The topics that doctors have been preoccupied with for 2022 comes from a healthcare provider called MedStar Health, who surveyed physicians across the U.S. Reviewing the finding and in distilling the advice, those who wish to reboot their 2022 resolutions could elect to focus on:

Make a plan, not just a resolution

Choosing a New Year resolution can be easy, but creating new habits takes time and energy. Making a plan with organized steps will help you stay committed to your goals.

Pick achievable, bite-sized goals

Think small. Tackling small-scale goals will prepare you to take on larger tasks. Schedule a consistent time devoted to achieving your goals, and you will get there slowly but surely.

Write down resolutions (on paper or digitally)

Your goals may seem realistic in your head but writing them down will help you achieve them in a stress-free and more efficient way. It’s also a great way to keep track of your progress.

Focus on why you are making the change

Be honest with yourself, and make sure that you are doing what’s best for you. How will your resolutions contribute to your self-improvement?

Define your motivation

If you’ve already lost the motivation to achieve your resolutions, don’t be afraid to start again! Instead of waiting for the new year, you can reset your intentions for 2022 now.