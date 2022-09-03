The vitamins and supplements that gamers should be taking

Blockchain games became big business with the rise in value of cryptocurrencies. — © AFP

According to reports, the average gamer spends almost nine hours a week gaming. This can mean shut away from fresh air and exercise. This means that some gamers can be more susceptible to various health risks and vitamin deficiencies such as joint pain from holding gaming controllers, or a lack of vitamin D from spending time indoors gaming.

The company SolitaireBliss, which is in the video game field, has compiled a list of the benefits that avid gamers could potentially see from taking vitamins and supplements which can lead to heightened performance levels and remain at the top of the leader board, all whilst staying safe and healthy.

The argument is that taking the correct vitamins can not only be highly beneficial to a gamer’s mental state, but they can also help to increase concentration and give a boost of energy after spending a long time looking at a screen.

There are several benefits to taking the right vitamins, provided overdosing does not occur. The benefits include improvements in energy levels, increased strength of hand-eye coordination and prolonged concentration levels.

Vitamins are especially ideal for gamers who require an energy boost but do not want the slump or after lag experienced after drinking energy drinks or caffeinated substances.

While there are incredible benefits of being a gamer whether it be professional or just for fun, it is essential not to neglect and ignore issues that might arise.

Common problems which gamers tend to experience are:

Lack of sunlight

Gamers spend most of their time inside when gaming, which means there is a lack of natural sunlight reaching the body and although sitting by a window may allow in some rays, it does not allow the body to get the sunlight that it needs.

Vitamin D helps to strengthen bones and muscles, allowing longevity in gaming, alongside helping to optimise concentration levels.

Tiredness

Lack of sleep is a common mistreatment of the body, and whilst the determination of gamers is key for good results, staying up all night to continue gaming can lead to extreme tiredness. Sleep deprivation can lead to slower reaction times, confusion, and reduced hand-eye coordination, which is why getting the right amount of sleep is important.

Although it is easy to suggest getting more sleep, it is common for gamers to find it hard to switch off their brains and drift off to sleep, which is why taking certain vitamins and supplements can help aid this problem.

Melatonin is produced by the body to sends signals to the brain when it’s time to sleep – which is why melatonin supplements are fantastic for reducing the time it takes to fall asleep. Magnesium supplements are also a great way of quietening brain activity, reducing the amount of time it takes to fall asleep. This can also help to reduce stress and allow the body to be fully relaxed and ready for a good night’s sleep.

Joint Pain

Gamers are often using the same muscles in the same positions for hours at a time, which can cause severe joint pain due to strain. Many gamers tend to suffer from tendonitis and arthritis, which can shorten careers, which is why many avid gamers decide to take vitamins and supplements to reduce the risk.

Fish oils are a good supplement as they are packed with the Omega-3 acids docosahexaenoic and eicosapentaenoic acids – these are anti-inflammatories to reduce pain in joints. Plus, glucosamine tablets can prevent bones from rubbing on each other which can cause pain and inflammation. It is known to also prevent cartilage breakdowns that are common with arthritis.

Vision Problems

One of the most pivotal parts of being a successful gamer is being able to visualise the game with ease and be able to face blue light for long periods of time. Eye strain is a common problem that gamers face and can be detrimental if ignored.

One of the main vitamins which will help promote healthy eyesight is Vitamin A which helps to maintain a clear cornea, allowing protection and covering of the eye.