Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

The US could potentially see 100 million Covid-19 infections this fall and winter

The White House is warning that a major wave of coronavirus infections looks more likely later this year.

Published

Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study
Image: © AFP/File
Image: © AFP/File

The Biden administration is issuing a new warning that the US could potentially see 100 million COVID-19 infections this fall and winter, as officials publicly stress the need for more funding from Congress to prepare the nation.

According to the Washington Post, deaths and hospitalizations would see a sharp increase. A senior administration official included the warning in a press briefing Friday – basing it on outside models rather than new data.

Actually, the warning is based mainly on an underlying assumption of no additional resources or extra mitigation measures being taken, including new Covid-19 funding from Congress, or the rise of dramatic new variants.

“What they’re saying seems reasonable—it’s on the pessimistic side of what we projected in the COVID-19 scenario modeling run,” said Justin Lessler, an epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina.

And even after two years of dealing with the coronavirus, Lessler said it’s becoming even more difficult to predict COVID trends, with so much still not known about the virus itself, and human behavior in response. 

As an example, an epidemiologist at Columbia University said that at this point, “Predicting new variants that are going to spill out—that’s total guesswork.” 

CNN reported in April that the Biden administration requested $22.5 billion in supplemental COVID-19 relief funding in March in a massive government funding package but it was stripped from the bill.

The bill included funding for testing, treatments, therapeutics, and preventing future outbreaks. After negotiations, Congress stripped the bill back to #10 billion, but Congress left Washington in April without passing that bipartisan bill amid a disagreement over the Title 42 immigration policy.

The bottom line? – Officials have argued that without new funding, the US could be left unprepared for future waves.

In this article:100 million covid cases, covid, COVID-19 response, Pamdemic
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it

World

Jill Biden hails ‘amazingly strong’ Ukraine refugees in Romania

US First Lady Jill Biden hailed the "amazingly strong" refugees from war-torn Ukraine as she visited neighbouring Romania on Saturday.

15 hours ago
Analysts say the EU still has a long way to go to become a strategically autonomous goliath Analysts say the EU still has a long way to go to become a strategically autonomous goliath

World

Ukraine war puts EU ‘at crossroads’ on anniversary

As the EU poises to mark its anniversary on Monday, it is morphing into a more muscular global actor.

24 hours ago
The Council of Europe's human rights commissioner called Russian violations of human rights in Ukraine 'staggering' The Council of Europe's human rights commissioner called Russian violations of human rights in Ukraine 'staggering'

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukrainian forces in the sprawling Azovstal steelworks in the Russian-controlled city of Mariupol -- the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance.

16 hours ago
Shanghai, China's largest city, has logged 138 deaths among over half a million infections in nearly two months Shanghai, China's largest city, has logged 138 deaths among over half a million infections in nearly two months

World

Downtown Beijing goes quiet as zero-Covid policy smothers capital

Beijing residents fear they may soon find themselves in the grip of the same draconian measures that have trapped most of Shanghai's 25 million...

4 hours ago