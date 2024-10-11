The top burger restaurant chains in America

Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. - La Famiglia // Shutterstock

Cynthia Rebolledo

Hamburgers are one of the most iconic staples of American cuisine, embodying the country’s values of convenience, indulgence, and comfort.

The simple sandwich has roots that stretch back to the 19th century. Though its exact origin is debated, the idea of placing a beef patty between two slices of bread took hold in the U.S. in the late 1800s, with various claims attributing its invention to home cooks or vendors at fairs.

By the early 20th century, the hamburger became a part of American street food culture, popularized by food stands and diners. In 1921, White Castle became the first fast-food hamburger chain, marking the beginning of the burger’s mass commercialization. The post-World War II economic boom further cemented the burger’s status in American culture with the emergence of drive-ins catering to the country’s growing car-centric lifestyle. However, it was the opening of McDonald’s in 1940 that revolutionized restaurants with its assembly-line system of food preparation, setting the standard for fast food that prioritized speed, consistency, and affordability. By the late 1950s, McDonald’s had become synonymous with the American burger and was rapidly expanding across the U.S.

Along with the Golden Arches, fast-food chains like Burger King and Wendy’s popularized burgers and exported the concept worldwide, making the hamburger one of the most recognizable and beloved foods globally. According to IBISWorld, in 2024, the fast-food industry is valued at $402.9 billion in the U.S., with McDonald’s being the most valuable quick-service food brand, according to a 2024 report from QSR Magazine.

In recent years, the burger has moved beyond the basic patty to welcome new trends, such as the rise of the smash burger—with its thin, crispy-edged patty smashed onto a hot grill—offering a gourmet twist on the classic burger. Restaurants and food trucks have embraced the craze, elevating the humble burger into a culinary experience that blends nostalgia with modern food culture.

From the early cheeseburger to today’s artisan burgers, the evolution of the hamburger reflects both the enduring popularity of the dish and its ability to adapt to changing tastes and trends, securing its place as a cornerstone of American food culture. To see which chains are serving up the most beloved burgers nationwide, Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings (current as of the third quarter of 2024) to rank the top 20 burger chains in America. The list was ranked by the percentage of respondents who liked the restaurant. Ties were broken by a higher “have heard of” figure. Keep reading to see if your favorite burger spot made the list.

You may also like: 10 popular international fast food chains that are growing in the US





calimedia // Shutterstock

#20. Johnny Rockets

– Have positive opinion of: 38%

– Have heard of: 68%

Since 1986, this Los Angeles concept has offered a nostalgic 1950s diner experience with classic burgers and hand-spun milkshakes. The Johnny Rockets franchise is prominent in shopping malls and tourist areas throughout the U.S., giving customers retro ambiance, friendly service, and classic American comfort food.

Yingna Cai // Shutterstock

#19. Smashburger

– Have positive opinion of: 41%

– Have heard of: 72%

Founded in Denver, Colorado, in 2007, Smashburger is known for its signature “smash” technique, where the burger patty is hand-smashed on a hot grill to create a crispy, caramelized crust. Sprinkled across the U.S., the chain now has about 240 locations and has expanded internationally, spreading its delicious footprint.

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#18. Culver’s

– Have positive opinion of: 44%

– Have heard of: 68%

Culver’s is famous for its ButterBurgers, which have been cooked with buttered buns since the company opened in Wisconsin in 1984. Four decades later, the butter used to flavor the buns is still sourced locally, from Alcam Creamery in Sauk City, Wisconsin. The rich, flavorful burgers at Culver’s are served with regional specialties like cheese curds and frozen custard.

Ashley Thomas Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Big Boy

– Have positive opinion of: 45%

– Have heard of: 77%

For nearly nine decades, Big Boy—originally Bob’s Pantry when it opened in Glendale, California, in 1936—has been serving up its eponymous double-decker burgers that set the blueprint for similar sandwiches to come, like McDonald’s Big Mac. Though you may know it under one of its other franchisee names, like Elias Brothers or Frisch’s, there’s no mistaking the classic Big Boy burger: two thin beef patties with shredded lettuce, a single slice of American cheese, and Big Boy special sauce on a sesame seed three-layer bun.

Lester Balajadia // Shutterstock

#16. Shake Shack

– Have positive opinion of: 45%

– Have heard of: 78%

Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 before becoming a full-fledged restaurant in 2004. Now with over 330 locations across the U.S., it’s become a popular destination for burger aficionados far beyond Manhattan. The signature Shack burger is made with high-quality beef and simple yet flavorful toppings, served on a pillowy potato bun. And don’t forget to wash it down with a frozen custard shake, with limited edition flavors changing seasonally.

You may also like: An insider’s guide to New York dining: Lyft rideshare data reveals where locals love to eat

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#15. Fuddruckers

– Have positive opinion of: 47%

– Have heard of: 78%

Founded in 1980 in San Antonio, Texas, Fuddruckers—originally called Freddie Fuddruckers—became an instant hit. The chain is home to the “world’s greatest hamburgers,” made with meat that’s ground on-site and buns baked in-house. Also setting Fuddruckers apart is its toppings bar, where customers can personalize their sandwiches with the perfect amount of their favorite condiments (including the beloved cheese sauce).

Walter Cicchetti // Shutterstock

#14. Carl’s Jr.

– Have positive opinion of: 47%

– Have heard of: 88%

Originating in California in 1941, Carl’s Jr. is synonymous with charbroiled burgers, particularly the Western Bacon Cheeseburger, which launched in 1981. The West Coast favorite has expanded internationally and now spans 28 countries. The chain’s infamous ads, which long featured scantily clad “Sports Illustrated” models and Paris Hilton, have also garnered plenty of attention over the years.

Moab Republic // Shutterstock

#13. Whataburger

– Have positive opinion of: 48%

– Have heard of: 85%

Whataburger has been a Texas institution since it opened in Corpus Christi in 1950 as a small roadside stand. The beloved burger chain has come a long way since, and now has over 1,000 locations in 15 states across the U.S. In addition to its orange-and-white striped aesthetic, Whataburger is known for its large, Texas-style burgers served on five-inch buns and unique condiments like fancy ketchup (available for purchase on the Whatastore).

Billy F Blume Jr // Shutterstock

#12. Ruby Tuesday

– Have positive opinion of: 49%

– Have heard of: 90%

Ruby Tuesday is a casual dining chain famed for its garden bar and a variety of handcrafted burgers. The company, which was founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tennessee, prides itself on freshness and quality that keeps its loyal customers coming back. Its burgers come in many forms—from the classic Ruby’s cheeseburger to the French onion smashed burger loaded with grilled onions, a combination of provolone and Swiss cheese, and parmesan cheese spread.

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#11. Jack in the Box

– Have positive opinion of: 49%

– Have heard of: 93%

Jack in the Box has been serving up crave-worthy munchies since 1951 with a wide-ranging menu that includes the popular Jumbo Jack burger. It combines a large, juicy patty, pickles, onions, and tomato and is finished with mayo and ketchup. The San Diego, California-founded franchise has a strong late-night customer base that appreciates its quirky menu items, value, and variety of burger and snack options.

You may also like: The US leads the world in fruit and nut imports, but is our out-of-season produce hurting the planet?

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Steak ‘n Shake

– Have positive opinion of: 50%

– Have heard of: 83%

Since it was founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, Steak ‘n Shake has attracted customers with thin, crispy-edged burgers and a nostalgic diner atmosphere. Specializing in “steakburgers” made from a mix of ground beef cuts, the quality meat and expert grilling speak for themselves. It doesn’t hurt to pair the burger with a hand-dipped milkshake (which is available in 17 flavors) for good measure.

The Image Party // Shutterstock

#9. White Castle

– Have positive opinion of: 54%

– Have heard of: 91%

White Castle, founded in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, is credited with inventing the fast-food burger chain. More than a century later, customers can still enjoy sacks of White Castle’s signature small, square sliders and the nostalgic feel only America’s oldest mass burger chain can offer. Whether you live near a White Castle or not, you can buy the company’s bite-sized burgers frozen online and at select grocery stores.

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#8. Hardee’s

– Have positive opinion of: 54%

– Have heard of: 93%

Hardee’s started slinging its charbroiled burger offerings in Greenville, North Carolina, in 1960. Wilber Hardee’s opening menu included 15-cent hamburgers, 20-cent cheeseburgers, 10-cent fries, and 20-cent milkshakes. Though the prices have gone up over time, Hardee’s secret to better burgers—that perfect char flavor—is still what customers get today.

Walter Cicchetti // Shutterstock

#7. In-N-Out Burger

– Have positive opinion of: 57%

– Have heard of: 88%

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast legend. Its palm tree motif screams California cool and was inspired by the 1963 movie “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.” Founded in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California, the chain is famous for simplicity and consistency, including fresh, never-frozen patties and not-so-secret-anymore “Animal Style” burgers.

refrina // Shutterstock

#6. Red Robin

– Have positive opinion of: 58%

– Have heard of: 93%

Family-friendly burger chain Red Robin was established in 1969 in Seattle. It was originally started by Sam Caston in the 1940s and called Sam’s Tavern, serving the nearby college town; it was eventually renamed for one of Caston’s favorite songs to sing with his barbershop quartet, “When the Red, Red Robin (Comes Bob, Bob Bobbin’ Along).” Decades later, there are more than 500 Red Robin locations spread throughout the U.S. and Canada, serving up gourmet burgers and bottomless fries.

You may also like: The only 9 vegan restaurants in the US featured in the Michelin Guide

guteksk7 // Shutterstock

#5. McDonald’s

– Have positive opinion of: 58%

– Have heard of: 99%

McDonald’s was founded in 1940 in San Bernardino, California, and quickly transformed the fast-food industry with its assembly-line production called the “Speedee Service System.” In the decades since McDonald’s has become synonymous with fast food. It is the world’s largest burger chain: It has over 41,800 stores worldwide serving up burgers like the Quarter Pounder, the McDouble, and of course, the iconic Big Mac.

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#4. Five Guys

– Have positive opinion of: 60%

– Have heard of: 93%

Renowned for its customizable burgers and freshly cut fries, Five Guys was founded in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia. Customers love the fresh, made-to-order burgers, generous portions, and wide range of free toppings. Today, the crowd favorite makes 165 million burgers annually and has 1,800 stores around the globe.

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#3. Sonic

– Have positive opinion of: 64%

– Have heard of: 97%

This carhop drive-in was founded in 1953 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, revolutionizing the ordering process with curbside speakers that meant customers never had to leave their cars to get their burgers and shakes. Almost 50 years later, some things have changed at Sonic—the carhops are no longer required to wear roller skates, for example. But Sonic fans can still get the old-school dining experience in addition to the tasty classics: juicy burgers, foot-long hot dogs, and an extensive drink menu.

Roland Magnusson // Shutterstock

#2. Burger King

– Have positive opinion of: 64%

– Have heard of: 99%

Burger King is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world next to McDonald’s. It began capturing the hearts of burger lovers in Miami in 1954 with 18-cent hamburgers and 37-cent Whoppers, the chain’s signature flame-grilled burger. By 1993, Burger King was selling over two million Whoppers every day.

refrina // Shutterstock

#1. Wendy’s

– Have positive opinion of: 69%

– Have heard of: 98%

Wendy’s was founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969 and a year later, owner Dave Thomas changed the way customers received their food with the introduction of the modern pick-up window. The chain has long differentiated itself with its quality ingredients and value menu, with items available for 99 cents. Wendy’s is best known for its square, fresh-never-frozen burgers, and signature Frosty dessert—it’s up to you whether to dip your fries in it or not.

Data reporting by Rob Powell. Story editing by Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire. Photo selection by Ania Antecka.

You may also like: America’s 8 most-visited ice cream shops — and the hottest new chain