The academic community observed International Education Day on January 24th. One thing on the minds of many students is the question of how to choose the right field of study? There are a myriad of options. Each course comes with a price tag and the potential of ‘buyer’s remorse’ – the career path after getting a degree is not always crystal clear.

“While passion and interest are important, some fields simply come with fatter paychecks after graduation,” Julian Hallett, Workforce Vice-President at Robertson College, a Canadian career-focused educational institution, tells Digital Journal. “But the total student loan debt from the Canadian Student Financial Assistance Program is increasing by $7 million each day, which means making money with your degree is more important than ever.”

To help future college students make the right choice, Robertson College has used data from Statistics Canada to reveal the average early career, mid-career, and overall median salaries of the ten top-paying fields of study from which you can pick a college degree. Whether this matters depends on whether the motivational factor for pursuing study is a purely financial transaction or has more to do with the pursuit and the furthering of knowledge. The Roberston approach is focused on the financial gains.

Top 10 College Fields Of Study In Canada That Lead To The Highest-Paying Jobs

Field Of Study Median Wage Early Career Median Wage Mid-Career Median Salary Architecture, engineering, and related technologies $ 100,000 $ 166,340 $ 135,375 Health and related fields $ 51,065 $ 149,048 $ 90,095 Agriculture, natural resources and conservation $ 62,585 $ 150,792 $ 85,740 Humanities $ 62,205 $ 110,682 $ 83,169 Mathematics, computer and information sciences $ 58,500 $ 116,535 $ 80,003 Social and behavioural sciences and law $ 56,800 $ 82,100 $ 68,200 Business, management and public administration $ 50,476 $ 142,212 $ 68,187 Personal, protective and transportation services $ 39,097 $ 97,450 $ 63,545 Visual and performing arts, and communications technologies $ 45,500 $ 90,488 $ 58,663 Education $ 40,062 $ 80,106 $ 54,093 Other instructional programs $ 54,200 $ 65,100 $ 42,400 Physical and life sciences and technologies $ 69,816 $ 161,713 $ 10,000

Considering the top three:

Architecture, Engineering, And Related Technologies



The reason these careers come with hefty paychecks (like, say, a median salary of $135,375) is perhaps because they require very technical skills, creative problem-solving, and the ability to turn big ideas into reality. Of course, demand is also a factor in wage determination.

Health And Related Fields



Healthcare will always be necessary, and with aging populations and medical advancements increasing the need for specialized professionals, job security and high pay are practically guaranteed for doctors (the pay of nurses is always less, due to professional barriers).

Agriculture, Natural Resources, And Conservation



Modern agriculture and environmental science are high-tech industries that blend sustainability, biotech, and resource management. As the world grapples with food security and climate change, these roles ar becoming more sought after.

Survey source: The total student loan debt from the Canadian Student Financial Assistance Program is increasing by $7 million each day: Robertson College, together with additional material from StatCan. Data was collected between 2017 to April 17, 2024.