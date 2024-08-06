The reason people only trust Life Alert for emergencies

Photo by Gpoint Studio/Shutterstock.com

Falling is often a painful and frightening experience, especially when one is elderly and lives alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), three million adults aged 65 and older are treated in emergency facilities for fall-related injuries annually.

Alarmingly, many individuals may endure a prolonged period on the floor before being discovered, with studies indicating a median time of 13.5 hours. What is even more worrisome is dehydration, pressure sores, and a profound sense of helplessness only takes about an hour to set in.

Fortunately, medical alert devices can help avert the worst outcomes. These technologies can offer additional safety and support, providing caregivers and families with peace of mind regarding their loved one’s safety.

More importantly, Life Alert emergency response guarantees that help is always within reach, assuring subscribers and their families that they are never truly alone during an emergency of any type.

Life Alert’s proprietary technology

Our research has found that other medical alert devices require frequent charging and may fail to work over time, whereas Life Alert’s Micro Voice Pendant emergency alerting device is designed to operate without charging, ensuring uninterrupted protection.

Moreover, the Life Alert Micro Pendant stands out for its compact and lightweight design. This pendant is engineered to be barely noticeable when worn. Its small size and featherweight construction makes it ideal for continuous wear, even during sleep, and for round-the-clock protection without sacrificing comfort.

Understanding that accidents can happen anywhere, Life Alert also made the Micro Voice Pendant fully waterproof, allowing users to wear the device in the shower or bath areas where falls are particularly common and dangerous for seniors.

The Micro Pendant uniquely incorporates sophisticated two-way communication technology. Users can speak directly with Life Alert’s emergency dispatchers through the micro-sized device itself. This direct line of voice communication can be critical in emergencies since it enables users to convey critical information about their situation clearly. However, if the person doesn’t respond or can’t talk, Life Alert ensures they will send help regardless.

Saving lives for nearly 40 years

Over the years, Life Alert has saved hundreds or thousands of lives and has a proven track record of swiftly responding to emergencies of all types. Since its inception in 1987, it has continuously improved its products and services to meet the evolving needs of its customers, earning a loyal customer base as a result.

Unlike many competitors who outsource their monitoring services, Life Alert owns and operates its dispatch operations, which results in complete control over the emergency response process. Life Alert is staffed 24/7 by highly trained dispatchers ready to assist subscribers at a moment’s notice for any emergency.

All of Life Alert’s emergency dispatchers undergo a rigorous training program that includes learning about the Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS) industry, equipment training, and recognizing various types of emergencies in order to be well-prepared to handle any situation that arises.

The testimonials about Life Alert’s trusted services

The true measure of Life Alert’s effectiveness can be found in its users’ experiences and testimonials. The company’s trustworthiness is apparent, with over 45,600 lifesaving testimonials on its website and 10,000 positive reviews on various sites.

“I am a 98-year-old woman who lives alone. I was closing the window shutters at 7:30 p.m. — it was dark out. I tripped over an electric light cord and fell flat on my face. I was wearing my Life Alert pendant. I pressed it, and within seconds, someone answered. I had trouble getting up. They stayed with me, saying, ‘Help is on the way.’ I am very grateful.” shares a user from Ventura, California.

A subscriber’s daughter from Washington also shared that her mother woke up and had trouble breathing. She dialed 911, but they did not answer, so she immediately hit the Life Alert button. “Life Alert had the fire department on the way before the 911 operator called me back. I told them I didn’t need them,” she says.

These real-life stories of lives saved and emergencies averted provide compelling evidence of Life Alert’s impact and effectiveness.

Helping elders stay in their own homes longer

Truly, Life Alert empowers older adults to live their lives with independence and confidence. Knowing that assistance is always within reach, subscribers can remain in the comfort of their own homes, surrounded by cherished memories, without sacrificing their autonomy.

Its impact extends far beyond emergency situations. It preserves the everyday dignity of seniors who wish to maintain their independent lifestyle. With a nearly 40-year history of saving lives, it’s no wonder why people trust Life Alert. The company will undoubtedly remain a trusted partner for individuals seeking to maintain their safety and independence without sacrificing their current lifestyle and living situation.