The making of a creative: Rocco Valentine’s journey to success

“It’s not the destination, it’s the journey,” or so goes the oft-quoted line from famed American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson. Though Emerson wrote these words in 1841, they still ring true today more than a century and a half later — and no one knows this better than NYC-based creative Rocco Valentine, who took the road less traveled to get where he is today as a beloved fixture in the fashion industry.

Originally from a small beach town in Connecticut, Valentine’s love for fashion wasn’t realized until he went off to college at Lasell University in Boston, where he pivoted after his first year studying psychology to join their fashion program.

“I always admired the fashion industry, specifically models and clothing brands that were new to the industry,” said Valentine. “I studied fashion and styling in university which of course motivated me to be a part of the industry — but it wasn’t until I started assisting and building important relationships that I realized, ok yeah, I could work with brands and models every day and be authentically happy.”

His time at Lasell was filled with playing hooky at class in favor of taking a bus to New York City, assisting behind the scenes at runway shows and getting some much-needed hands-on experience working in styling. Upon graduation, Valentine had a brief stint in Los Angeles before returning to NYC, where he carved out a distinct niche for himself working as one of the industry’s go-to e-commerce stylists. While many stylists ignore this understatedly important aspect of the industry, Valentine was able to bring brands like Urban Outfitters and Garage Clothing to new heights with his fresh vision.

“Not many of my fellow stylists admit to loving this side of the industry,” admitted Valentine. “99% of my styling work is e-commerce brand related — and it’s perfect for me! Working with brands on how to elevate and put a new perspective on their e-commerce site is what I do best. Having an understanding of the business and marketing side of a fashion brand is a whole other beast, and I’m tackling it head on.”

And while many cite the New York City fashion scene as being largely unfriendly, Valentine and his kind character have helped to foster a close community within the industry, bringing a much-needed support system for creatives across all areas.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the motivation of my network and the inspiration I get from everyone I work with; art directors, hair stylist, makeup artist, models, photographers, etc.,” said Valentine. “Everyone leaves an inspiring impression on you that allows you to keep always thinking creatively and pushing forward with your work. It’s like one big family that’s cheering you on. I’m proud to be a part of that family.”

Valentine’s reputation precedes him: A man filled with warmth, talent, innovation and a special touch, all rolled into one mega-versatile creative. As he transitions into developing his own personal brand and working on new projects — including his much buzzed about swimwear line, Inez Valentine — Valentine is sure to infuse all these beloved aspects of his character into every venture he takes part in.