The major scams every university student needs to watch out for

Students at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology use virtual reality headsets in class - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS

College life is full of new adventures, but also risks. Amidst the excitement, university students often find themselves navigating unfamiliar territories, making them vulnerable targets for scammers.

Trevor Cooke, Privacy Expert at EarthWeb, tells Digital Journal that as students embark on this journey, it’s crucial to be aware of the prevalent scams that prey on their inexperience and financial constraints.

Many of these scams involve fraudulent organisations promising scholarships or grants in exchange for an upfront fee. Legitimate scholarship providers never require payment, so be wary of such requests.

Cooke advises to always verify the authenticity of the organisation and never provide personal or financial information unless you are certain it is a legitimate source. The main areas he forewarns of include:

Student Loan Debt Relief Schemes

Scammers may claim to offer loan forgiveness or consolidation services, promising to reduce or eliminate student loan debt. However, these services often charge exorbitant fees and fail to deliver on their promises.

Cooke’s expert advice: The government offers legitimate loan repayment and forgiveness programs, so you should never pay for these services.

Non-existent Apartments, Books, and Moving Services

Scammers may advertise fake rental properties, textbooks, or moving services, requesting upfront payments or deposits.

Cooke’s expert advice: Always verify the legitimacy of the listing or service before making any payments, and never wire money or provide sensitive information to unknown parties.

Employment Scams

Fraudulent job postings may promise lucrative opportunities or work-from-home positions, only to request payment for training materials or background checks. Legitimate employers never ask for money upfront.

Cooke’s expert advice: Research the company thoroughly and be cautious of unsolicited job offers or requests for personal information.

Misleading Credit Card Offers

Credit card companies may target students with enticing offers and incentives, but these often come with high interest rates, hidden fees, or unfavourable terms. Even worse, illegitimate actors may offer credit card solicitation as a front for identity theft.

Cooke’s expert advice: Read the fine print carefully and understand the implications of acquiring credit card debt before signing up, and check the legitimacy of anyone offering you a credit card.

Social Media Scams

Social media platforms are breeding grounds for scams, including phishing attempts, fake giveaways, or impersonation of friends or family members.

Cooke’s expert advice: Be cautious of unsolicited messages or links, and never share personal or financial information online unless you’re certain of the source’s legitimacy.

By being informed and taking proactive measures, Cooke says that students can safeguard themselves against scams and fully embrace the transformative college experience.