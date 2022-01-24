Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

The lowdown: Best cities for STEM workers in the U.S. revealed

San Jose, California has the highest average monthly earnings for new employees in STEM industries standing at $12,872.

Published

Lower Manhattan skyline and New York city. — © AFP
Lower Manhattan skyline and New York city. — © AFP

With science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) jobs projected to grow in the U.S. economy by 10.5 percent between 2020 and 2030 (a significant rise compared to the 7.5 percent estimated for other occupations), the personal-finance website WalletHub has issued a report that contains an in-depth analysis of 2022’s “Best & Worst Metro Areas for STEM Professionals”.

From the research, a ranking list has been produced. For this, and to determine the best markets for STEM workers, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest metropolitan areas across 19 key metrics.

The data set for the drawing up of the metrics was multi-faceted, ranging from per-capita job openings for STEM graduates to the median annual wage growth for STEM workers.

The outcome is that the top ten locales for STEM works to head to are:

1. Seattle, WA

2. Austin, TX

3. Boston, MA

4. Madison, WI

5. Minneapolis, MN

6. Atlanta, GA

7. Pittsburgh, PA

8. San Francisco, CA

9. Salt Lake City, UT

10. Orlando, FL

Some of the above also figure in a list of the best cities for jobs in general, as well as being ideal for those who wish to specialise in a STEM profession.

In contrast, there are places that perhaps those with an aptitude for a STEM field should avoid. Here the worst metro areas for STEM Professionals were found to be:

  • Detroit, MI
  • Provo, UT
  • Bridgeport, CT
  • Toledo, OH
  • North Port, FL
  • Memphis, TN
  • Little Rock, AR
  • Cape Coral, FL
  • Deltona, FL
  • Jackson, MS

Behind the lists and with a more detailed assessment of the metrics are some interesting figures. For example, with vacancy rates Harrisburg, Pennsylvania had the most per-capita overall STEM job openings for STEM graduates. This stands at 232.62, which is 34.3 times higher than in Deltona, Florida, which is the metro area with the fewest, at 6.78.

Taking a different measure – wages, San Jose, California has the highest average monthly earnings for new employees in STEM industries standing at $12,872. This is 2.8 times higher than in Little Rock, Arkansas, which is the metro area with the lowest wage rates at $4,570.

With a different pay measure – the yearly salary, Palm Bay, Florida has the highest median annual wage for STEM workers (adjusted by cost of living) at $101,587. This salary is 2.4 times higher than in Honolulu, the metro area with the lowest at $42,120.

In terms of people actually in post, San Jose, California appears again. The city has the highest share of all workers in STEM occupations with 22 percent in some form of STEM -related employment. This is which is 14 times higher than in McAllen, Texas, which has the lowest proportion of professionals employed in a STEM field at 1.59 percent.

In this article:Cities, Employment, Houses, Life, Metro, Stem, Technology
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year

Life

Op-Ed: America’s trashy drugs – Ice and Fentanyl don’t even need to kill you

If all this very basic information makes the point that these drugs are truly bad, that was the good news. The news for users...

18 hours ago
Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq

World

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain’s Supreme Court against a High Court ruling.

16 hours ago
Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes Mugler was known for his clothes structured and sophisticated silhouettes

World

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73: Facebook statement

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes".

20 hours ago
Supporters of Yemen's Huthi rebels march in the capital Sanaa carrying a mock rocket on January 21 Supporters of Yemen's Huthi rebels march in the capital Sanaa carrying a mock rocket on January 21

World

Yemen missiles downed over UAE capital as tensions soar

Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemeni rebels were intercepted and destroyed over the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Monday.

14 hours ago