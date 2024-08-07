The lost art of ancient initiation: How Modern Mystery School guides individuals through personal transformation

Photo courtesy of Dave Lanyon

Are questions about life’s purpose ever haunting, or is there a longing for a deeper understanding of one’s core identity? Within the hustle and bustle of modern-day living, many individuals find themselves unfulfilled and searching for something more.

Having left behind a successful corporate career to pursue a more fulfilling path, one spiritual leader deeply understands the challenges involved in seeking true fulfillment.

Dave Lanyon’s path has been a remarkable journey of transformation and discovery. Beginning his career as a successful corporate salesman, he transitioned to owning a martial arts academy, later becoming a mental health therapist. His quest for deeper understanding led him to become a student at the Modern Mystery School in 2004. The transformative power of these teachings inspired him deeply, propelling him to ascend through the ranks as a dedicated teacher and leader. His commitment and passion for this path led to the establishment of the Western World Headquarters for the Modern Mystery School in Toronto.

Today, Dave Lanyon is revered as a lineage holder, holding the esteemed title of Sovereign Ipsissimus. As a master teacher, he dedicates himself to transforming the lives of thousands annually, guiding them to unlock their fullest potential by imparting these ancient Hermetic secrets.

The Modern Mystery School is composed of a compassionate team of healers, teachers, and guides, and the school’s mission is to help people uncover their true purpose and find answers to the questions that consume their hearts and minds. By guiding those on an individual level, the school strives to create a societal shift where peace and love are commonplace.

“Modern Mystery School understands that world peace cannot come from someone who does not have peace within, so what we do is work on harmonizing and helping individuals find inner peace and understanding which can then be shared and expressed in a greater whole with other people,” Lanyon says.

“The school’s objective is not simply to locate inner peace or change one’s thoughts. But it is also to take those things which we find good and holy and beneficial and share them to create a world of Shamballa.”

Separate from any religious dogma, Modern Mystery School utilizes ancient practices that civilizations have used for centuries, to guide individuals through journeys of self-discovery.

Bridging modern day issues with lineage based teachings, Modern Mystery School’s primary objective is to help people achieve a greater understanding of who they truly are. “It’s the study of the self as taught by the self, using ancient tools along the way. The ancient Hermetic axiom, ‘Know Thyself’, is widely recognized and serves as a foundational principle in Mystery School teachings. The school’s lineage provides teachings and tools specifically designed to enhance self-awareness, enabling individuals to craft lives filled with joy.” he explains.

The Modern Mystery School utilizes the lost art of ancient initiation—something that was once integral to various cultures and societies. Serving as a rite of passage that connected individuals with deeper aspects of their being and the universe. The initiation process, “is really about making an energetic commitment and being accepted in that commitment,” he says.

Up until very recently, Lanyon explains that “initiations were a way of stepping forward to understand the greater whole of everything that is life. It’s only in today’s modern age that it’s been forgotten, and in forgetting it, a lot of other powerful things that it comes with have been forgotten as well.”

The power of Ancient Initiation

Ancient initiation teaches individuals that they are not entitled to anything in life without effort. The process of initiation allows them access to greater energies and also serves as an acknowledgment by society of the initiate’s dedication to a certain way of life.

Lanyon says that today, many people have lost this way of life. “These ancient ways of doing things must be brought back,” he asserts, explaining that initiation requires a defined path, because, without it, individuals are left at the mercy of their ego and thoughts, and are easily misled in life. Learning to discern between that which improves one’s life and that which distracts them from improvement is a core tenet of the Modern Mystery School.”

“Good luck in trying to find a way to know thyself and understand the universe if the only guiding force one has is their prevailing thoughts at any given moment,” he cautions. The Modern Mystery School offers a structured path for those seeking personal transformation, providing the tools and teachings necessary to embark on a journey of profound self-discovery.

That journey, Lanyon emphasizes, is one that requires a person to take care of all aspects of their well-being, including not just their physical, but their emotional, and spiritual health as well.

“Today, society has done a really good job of understanding what it takes to have a healthy physical body. A lot of time is spent focusing on what physical health looks like, but society is just beginning to focus more on what mental health looks like and how one might make themselves mentally healthy, which inevitably ties into their emotional well-being,” he says.

Initiation acts as a bridge, connecting individuals to a greater understanding of all aspects of themselves and the universe around them. It is a transformative process that empowers them to transcend the limitations of their mind and access higher levels of consciousness and wisdom.

Through the Modern Mystery School, individuals embark on a journey, rediscovering ancient traditions and integrating them into their everyday lives. The school offers the essential guidance, sacred teachings, and a devoted community to shepherd individuals along this path, regardless of where they find themselves on their spiritual journey.

“People from all walks of life, whether it is someone who is at the top of their game in their chosen field of expertise or someone who is just starting out and trying to figure out life, have found a place at Modern Mystery School. These ancient teachings meet individuals where they are at and they are universal teachings so they are applicable to all.” Lanyon concludes, “Whether it is through our founder Gudni Gudnason, or the plethora of men and women who are experts in various fields of study, there is something here for everyone.”

For anyone who is seeking a path of higher knowledge or looking for advanced spiritual training, check out the Modern Mystery School’s Life Activation session and two-day Empower Thyself class. Visit their website to learn more.