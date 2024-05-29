The long-term impacts of car accidents that we often fail to see

Photo by Clark Van Der Beken on Unsplash

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Those who have experienced a car accident can attest to the impact it has on one’s physical health. There are many obvious and immediate impacts of a crash, such as broken bones, scars, a damaged vehicle, and hefty repair costs.

However, there are also some less obvious impacts that can linger for weeks, months, or even years. People may fail to see these long-term impacts, and they won’t be immediately obvious unless they’re aware that they can happen. It’s possible that these conditions will go unnoticed for a long time, prompting the need for increased awareness of symptoms to ensure a fast recovery.

Chronic pain

Even seemingly minor injuries from a car accident can lead to long-term pain issues that last for a really long time even after the initial trauma has settled. For example, a soft tissue injury like whiplash or muscle strain can cause long-term discomfort. It may start as a minor issue, but if left unchecked, can even cause long-term reduced mobility. It’s not uncommon for people to develop long-term chronic pain as a result of a car accident, and there are times when existing conditions can be exacerbated and made worse.

A common back injury could be related to a recent car accident, and it’s worth visiting a doctor to perform a thorough examination of the problem. Early detection and intervention can prevent further deterioration over time. If left unaddressed, such injuries could potentially lead to long-term pain, limited mobility, and constant discomfort that could have been avoided by prompt attention.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

It’s not uncommon for someone to have a psychological condition as a result of a car accident. It’s easy to forget that these are traumatic events that often create memories that are hard to bear. The problem is that many people internalize these kinds of memories and feelings, disregarding what they could potentially represent or mean. For example, people may feel anxious about driving or even fear being a passenger. While it might not manifest as being unable to drive or even be in a car, it can still be unsettling for people. If left unchecked, it could become a debilitating condition that negatively affects someone’s daily life.

Thankfully, it’s possible to address PTSD after a car accident. It’s important to speak to a medical professional that specializes in conditions like PTSD. This may involve reliving some of those memories and finding ways to cope with the pain and frustration, but it’s an important part of the healing process. So while it can be difficult to acknowledge, it’s extremely important for individuals to focus on making a complete recovery, and that usually involves addressing mental health concerns as well.

Photo by Christian Erfurt on Unsplash

Financial strain

Car accidents create an obvious financial strain due to the potential costs of medical fees and vehicle repairs. Someone would likely need to pay for any medical attention they receive, and there’s also the worry that their vehicle may need to undergo expensive repairs to be road-worthy again. Thankfully, these issues will largely be taken care of thanks to compensation claims.

However, there’s also a long-term financial strain that people often don’t think about. For example, what if someone has a long-term disability as a result of a car crash that isn’t immediately visible? They might also be worried about reduced wages as a result of their injury, or potentially even losing their job due to ongoing medical care and rehabilitation. While there are laws to help protect individuals against this, it can create an incredible amount of stress to worry about so many different financial responsibilities at once.

It goes without saying that financial strain can create a huge amount of pressure over time, so it’s important to find ways to mitigate these burdens. In the event that a compensation claim isn’t successful or someone is concerned about their chances, they may want to work with a car accident lawyer to help them make the most out of a bad situation. Working with a legal professional can usually lead to much better results, such as guaranteeing payments to cover medical expenses, vehicle repair fees, and potentially even lost wages as a result of an injury.

In short, there’s a lot more to the financial impact of a car accident than just the immediate surface damage. It’s important to take everything into consideration and to work with legal professionals to ensure that individuals involved in car accidents receive the right amount of compensation for their troubles.

Relationship strain

Lastly, the aftermath of a car accident can lead to strained relationships with family members, friends, and even partners. For example, if someone is faced with chronic pain and mental health issues, then it can cause their relationship with close friends and family members to change. Those traumatic experiences could make it difficult for them to ride in a car with someone, and it could complicate their relationship or create difficulties as a result.

Similarly, their financial responsibilities can create a rift between them and their loved ones. Pressure from all of the medical bills and vehicle repair fees could pile up and create a considerable amount of tension and stress in relationships. It may also impact future financial plans, such as holidays, and other significant life events or milestones that individuals and their partner or family members have been looking forward to.

It may be necessary for individuals involved in car accidents to spend time away from friends and family members as a result of conditions such as PTSD. This can lead to further relationship issues such as communication challenges and emotional strain. Coping with the physical and emotional toll of a car accident while trying to navigate a complex insurance and legal system can be incredibly draining to everyone involved.

Ultimately, navigating the aftermath of a car accident takes a lot of patience and understanding. It affects more than just what individuals see or experience on the surface, and it could take years for deep-rooted issues to be identified, acknowledged, and finally treated.