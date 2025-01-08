The far-reaching consequences of loneliness in America

Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to analyze the 2023 Surgeon General's Advisory on the "epidemic of loneliness and isolation" to investigate trends in American social connection. - Den Rozhnovsky // Shutterstock

Eliza Siegel

“It’s hard to put a price tag, if you will, on the amount of human suffering that people are experiencing right now,” Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general, told All Things Considered in 2022, shortly after issuing an advisory that sounded the alarm on the epidemic of loneliness in the U.S.

Human connection keeps us healthy, but many Americans report feeling lonely and isolated. According to an October 2023 Pew Research poll, 8% of Americans have no close friends.

As political divisions continue to create more animosity between groups and disillusionment with the political landscape—in 2023, Pew found that more than 2 in 5 Americans think that Democrats and Republicans are “more focused on fighting each other than on solving problems”—it is perhaps not surprising that a general sense of connectedness is also declining.

Since 2003, the amount of time the average American spends alone has increased by roughly 24 hours a month, while hours spent socializing with friends in person has declined by about 20 hours a month, even before the pandemic, according to the 2023 Surgeon General’s Advisory on the loneliness in the U.S.

Meanwhile, according to Census data, the number of single-person households more than tripled from 1940 to 2020. Currently, over a quarter of Americans live in one-person households.

Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to find out how a lack of human connection impacts everything from individual health to community safety.

Loneliness isn’t just about being alone. “You can feel lonely even if you have a lot of people around you because loneliness is about the quality of your connections,” Murthy added.

Loneliness can have profound ramifications. The surgeon general labeled it an “epidemic” that can have serious consequences for the health and well-being of individuals and societies. Social connections allow people to live longer, more fulfilled lives. When those connections start to fray, the consequences can be far-reaching and serious.





Northwell Health

Physical and mental health are tied to social connectedness

Loneliness and isolation can have impacts that reach far beyond the more obvious domains of personal mood and happiness—everything from heart health to academic performance has been linked to the quality of our social connections.

The advisory noted that “social connection is a significant predictor of longevity and better physical, cognitive, and mental health, while social isolation and loneliness are significant predictors of premature death and poor health.”

The effects of loneliness on individual physical health have been a subject of study. Higher risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, and even lowered immune response to infectious diseases have all been traced back to isolation. It’s not just loneliness in adulthood that can have detrimental effects on health; social isolation in childhood can also have a long-lasting impact on physical and mental wellness into adulthood.

Loneliness among young people peaked during the pandemic, with one study from the International Journal of Behavioral Development indicating that nearly 40% of adolescents reported feeling moderately to extremely lonely in the second half of 2020. Meanwhile, rates of loneliness among teens before the pandemic ranged from 9.2% to 14.4% in different parts of the world, according to a meta-analysis of pre-pandemic studies.

Though rates of loneliness have been declining among adults since the peak of pandemic-related isolation in 2020 and 2021, an estimated 44 million Americans over 18 are still experiencing “significant loneliness” as of February 2023, according to a recent Gallup poll.

The mental and cognitive health effects of loneliness and isolation have also been widely observed. Loneliness is a risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as anxiety and depression.

In addition to the adverse health outcomes associated with isolation—and the health benefits of strong social connections—educational and economic attainment are linked to social connectedness. Loneliness has been associated with lower academic performance due to increased procrastination, a higher risk of mental health issues, and even impaired cognitive function. Isolation can make staying at work more difficult, leading to lower job and economic stability for lonely workers.

Strong social connections, however, positively impact educational and economic outcomes. A solid support system is linked to finding more fulfillment in school or work, and diverse social networks are also connected to increased social mobility.

While these trends describe individual health and well-being, social connectedness on a community-wide level also boasts a number of benefits. Greater closeness within communities leads to better population health, more resilience in response to natural disasters, lower levels of violence, more economic prosperity, and higher civic engagement.

Our desire for social connection can have a dark side, however: When taken too far, it can lead to unhealthy or dangerous forms of connection and belonging. Gangs, extremist groups, and cults, for instance, can prey upon the desire to be a part of a community. Similarly, becoming too connected to people just like ourselves can lead to distrust of outsiders who aren’t like our group, as well as increased polarization on a larger scale.

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

Building social connections can happen on national, community, and individual levels

According to the Surgeon General’s Advisory, fostering more meaningful social connections must occur both between individuals and on a cultural level. This includes everything from governments to institutions like schools and churches. Even tech companies and the media play a role in creating opportunities and infrastructure for social connectedness among people.

The advisory outlines many ways society can foster connections, including many ambitious suggestions. At a national level, the report suggested having a dedicated leader to advance pro-connection policies across sectors. Apart from adequately training health professionals on the dangers of social disconnection, the report also urged insurance companies to consider loneliness when assessing their clients—and even to include those evaluations in electronic health records.

The report also called on technology companies to be more transparent about data that can help researchers understand the impact of technology on social cohesion. It also encouraged tech companies to avoid designing features and algorithms that might fan the flames of conflict, leading to greater alienation.

On a local level, organizers and individuals are already working to unite people. Community gardens, readings and open mics, and volunteer work are all ways for those feeling isolated to get involved.

According to the advisory, another important part of building connectedness is nurturing the relationships that already exist in your life, whether with friends, family, or romantic partners. These relationships aren’t limited to people just like you but also those from other generations or backgrounds.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, Murthy argues that even small steps can make a difference. He recommends what he calls “medicine hiding in plain sight,” meaning connecting with loved ones for even just 15 minutes a day, sitting down with people with different perspectives, and seeking ways to support others, “recognizing that helping people is one of the most powerful antidotes to loneliness.”

Data reporting by Karim Noorani. Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.

This story originally appeared on Northwell Health and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.