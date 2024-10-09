The dos and don’ts of eyebrow tinting

Photo Courtesy of Godefroy Beauty

Eyebrow tinting is a makeup technique that has yet to be mastered by the masses. While many people continue to take extra time filling in their brows with colored pencils or tinted gels, Godefroy’s Instant Eyebrow Tint is the go-to product for painlessly coloring your brows like a professional from home.

To tint or not to tint with Godefroy’s Instant Eyebrow Tint

When applied correctly, eyebrow tint can look and feel natural on the face. However, many people struggle to use the product correctly in the first few tries. The spotlighted Godefroy product removes unnecessary intricacies when applying color to the brow with their Instant Eyebrow Tint. Before you begin wearing your shade, consider some of Godefroy’s provided dos and don’ts for eyebrow tinting.

Do select the right eyebrow tint

Finding the right brow tinting product on the market can be cumbersome, so Godefroy’s Instant Eyebrow Tint is the trusted, long-lasting solution for all makeup lovers, novice to professional. The tint offers customers an easy-to-use kit with dye and an applicator fit for your brow follicles.

The plant-based product boasts a completely vegan formula for individuals with sensitive or easily irritated skin. Godefrey’s brow tint is also 100% cruelty-free and PETA-approved, allowing potential buyers to fill in their brow hairs semi-permanently without guilt.

Don’t over-tint your brows

Over-tinting the eyebrows is one of the most common mishaps when attempting to dye your brow hairs at home. Godefroy’s Instant Eyebrow Tint uses Color Stop Technology to help new users avoid tinting their brows too dark, guaranteeing that the perfect shade can and will be achieved.

This inventive feature encourages beginner tinters to dye their brows with confidence. Godefroy extends six different shade options, including dark, light brown, light ash brown, medium brown, jet black, and natural black, offering a near-perfect match for almost everyone.

Do follow the instructions for eyebrow tinting carefully

While reading instructions can seem time-consuming and uneventful, it’s crucial to always read them in full. Fortunately, Godefroy’s step-by-step guidance is quick and easy to follow. With only three steps to the Instant Eyebrow Tinting application process, customers can swiftly get the best results if they review and adhere to all the necessary brow tinting information and guidance beforehand.

Don’t rush the eyebrow tinting process

Alongside the three-step application process provided by Godefroy, the company’s instant brow tinting kit starts working in just three minutes. Although this activity is rapid, rushing through it could ruin your brow color. Set aside time to prep your brows before fully applying Godefroy’s tint.

If you make a mistake, you’ll either need to use a tint remover to start the process over or let the improper tinting sit on your eyebrows for four weeks.

Do perform a patch test for safety

While Godefroy always aims to provide tinting products that work for most people, some allergens may be unavoidable. Conducting a 48-hour patch test for safety before applying products directly to your brows is critical. A potential allergic reaction occurring so close to the eye could pose major long-term complications. Godefroy maintains that putting your health first is more important, especially for customers with extremely sensitive skin.

Don’t forget aftercare

Now that your brows are fuller and darker, you’ll want to maintain that shade for as long as possible. Proper aftercare will prevent the tint from fading quickly, promoting complete longevity in Godefroy’s product. The brow tint lets you swim, sweat, and carry out various daily tasks without worry. Avoid harsh facial cleansers or excessive touching and rubbing of the eyebrows.

Get your perfect brow shade with Godefroy’s brow tint

Godefroy works to make eyebrow tinting easier for its customers, both inexperienced and professional. However, mastering eyebrow tinting at home requires more than just the instructions on the box. Knowing the essential dos and don’ts will help achieve brows that appear flawlessly natural without drawbacks.