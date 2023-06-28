The cost of college the year you graduated high school

The average new college grad's student debt balance is nearing $30,000. Stacker compiled Education Department data to illustrate tuition costs over the years. - FPG // Getty Images

Dom DiFurio

For decades the cost of college has been rising, and a storm of factors, including inflation and plummeting enrollment numbers, are being cited as reasons behind new, steeper tuition hikes.

In recent weeks, universities in Michigan, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, and Memphis have announced plans to raise tuition costs for incoming students. For the University of Oklahoma, it’s the third consecutive increase in as many years, which officials said was “integral to the success of the university.”

It’s a continuation of a trend that’s led to heated discussions among lawmakers and the public about how and whether to relieve the burden tuition costs place on students. Even before the pandemic, average college tuition increased steadily at around 3% per year. At Kansas State, officials say the 5% tuition increase means the school’s budget is “still way under the cumulative inflation.”

The average cost of tuition, room, and board across all types of universities has ballooned 146% from 1970 to 2021, according to Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics data. Public and private college graduates entering the workforce in 2019 carried an average student debt balance of $28,950—a far cry from the 1970s when a student could pay around $11,000 on average for a four-year degree.

Stacker compiled tuition cost data from NCES to chronicle the average college tuition costs for high school graduates from 1970 to the present day. Costs for room and board are categorized as housing and meal costs. All statistics are averages across all universities, including private, public, non-profit, and for-profit schools.

Continue reading to see how the cost of college stacks up for your graduation year.

Wally McNamee // Getty Images

1970-71 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,819.92

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,794.91

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,634.23

North Carolina Central University // Getty Images

1971-72 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,007.01

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,867.63

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,605.63

Spencer Grant // Getty Images

1972-73 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,483.33

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,027.06

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,614.34

Jackson State University // Getty Images

1973-74 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,836.73

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,821.23

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,458.52

Gado // Getty Images

1974-75 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,110.01

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,706.54

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,281.45

JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado // Getty Images

1975-76 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,173.57

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,733.53

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,347.96

Jackson State University // Getty Images

1976-77 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,553.56

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,738.53

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,352.22

ClassicStock // Getty Images

1977-78 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,448.95

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,747.02

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,275.83

JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado // Getty Images

1978-79 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,207.02

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,671.85

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,169.43

Rick Friedman // Getty Images

1979-80 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $10,735.25

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,573.63

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,033.25

Jim Steinfeldt // Getty Images

1980-81 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $10,630.59

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,569.66

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $2,961.47

ClassicStock // Getty Images

1981-82 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,047.50

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,688.38

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,025.99

Ted Streshinsky Photographic Archive // Getty Images

1982-83 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $11,812.90

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $2,889.97

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,187.04

George Gojkovich // Getty Images

1983-84 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,273.31

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,004.34

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,209.89

The Washington Post // Getty Images

1984-85 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $12,839.40

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,189.97

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,261.55

Barbara Alper // Getty Images

1985-86 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $13,310.67

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,276.34

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,300.94

North Carolina Central University // Getty Images

1986-87 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,109.50

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,374.78

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,537.76

Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images

1987-88 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,248.49

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,444.33

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,533.01

Barbara Alper // Getty Images

1988-89 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,603.30

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,493.17

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,570.74

Jackson State University // Getty Images

1989-90 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,945.69

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,470.68

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,599.27

Boston Globe // Getty Images

1990-91 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $14,937.32

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,501.35

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,558.31

Ken Schles // Getty Images

1991-92 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $15,684.85

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,657.81

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,677.28

Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images

1992-93 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $16,169.57

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,675.96

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,719.86

Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images

1993-94 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $16,730.90

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,798.53

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,719.46

Star Tribune // Getty Images

1994-95 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,019.82

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,848.21

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,739.85

Star Tribune // Getty Images

1995-96 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,594.40

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $3,948.37

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,791.22

Steve Osman // Getty Images

1996-97 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $17,952.10

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,010.11

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,809.85

Rick Loomis // Getty Images

1997-98 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $18,347.66

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,079.09

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,936.43

picture alliance // Getty Images

1998-99 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,013.04

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,198.95

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,062.44

Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers // Getty Images

1999-2000 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,195.67

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,275.62

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,976.32

Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

2000-01 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $19,421.56

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,347.56

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $3,995.10

Construction Photography/Avalon // Getty Images.

2001-02 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $20,142.06

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,519.03

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,124.74

Steve Skjold // Shutterstock

2002-03 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $20,864.85

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,715.36

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,143.44

LEE SNIDER PHOTO IMAGES // Shutterstock

2003-04 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $21,926.00

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $4,876.01

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,282.43

Philip Arno Photography // Shutterstock

2004-05 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $22,664.09

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,027.14

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,312.95

Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

2005-06 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $23,078.10

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,163.84

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,321.28

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

2006-07 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $23,812.78

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,305.92

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,416.27

aceshot1 // Shutterstock

2007-08 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $24,070.39

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,365.79

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,465.80

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

2008-09 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $24,961.15

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,586.50

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,607.75

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

2009-10 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $25,650.15

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,809.31

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,780.23

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

2010-11 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $26,273.52

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $5,975.00

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,890.12

George Sheldon // Shutterstock

2011-12 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $26,609.01

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,040.84

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,873.81

Susan B Sheldon // Shutterstock

2012-13 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $27,151.53

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,180.24

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $4,933.94

cdrin // Shutterstock

2013-14 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $27,663.66

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,332.00

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,022.30

Leigh Trail // Shutterstock

2014-15 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,250.98

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,504.89

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,116.29

Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

2015-16 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,860.83

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,673.43

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,242.50

Helen89 // Shutterstock

2016-17 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,838.25

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,757.06

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,259.28

EQRoy // Shutterstock

2017-18 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,013.08

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,841.82

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,283.86

quiggyt4 // Shutterstock

2018-19 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $28,121.26

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $6,934.90

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,331.10

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

2019-20 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,436.33

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $7,036.16

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,370.54

Canva

2020-21 academic year

– Inflation-adjusted cost of 4-year full tuition, room, board, fees: $29,033.42

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year room costs: $7,012.61

– Inflation-adjusted 4-year meal costs: $5,402.52

