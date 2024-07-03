The benefits of trampolines for kids with ASD and ADHD

Photo by Yan Krukau on Pexels

Trampolines are a hit with children, offering both entertainment and health benefits. They are particularly effective in managing conditions like attention deficit disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). By providing physical activity and allowing for the release of pent-up energy, trampolines can help improve focus and reduce symptoms related to these disorders.

Kids with ADHD often struggle to focus; they can daydream and want to move around somehow but are sometimes reprimanded and told to sit still. Kids with ASD often find their condition comes hand in hand with sensory imbalances, and some may find relief in repetitive motions.

This article will take a look at how encouraging your kids, and even adults with ADHD and ASD, to go and have some fun on a trampoline can help them manage their behaviour and condition.

How does playing on a trampoline benefit people with ADHD and ASD?

Bouncing on a trampoline can provide benefits for individuals with ADHD and ASD because neurotypical systems can pose challenges for them. So, jumping on a trampoline may help kids with ADHD and ASD:

1. Overcome mental health issues

Individuals with ADHD and AS often experience anxiety, which can amplify challenges in performing everyday tasks. Engaging in trampoline activities such as jumping can alleviate this anxiety. Trampolining can reduce cortisol levels, promoting relaxation by increasing physical exertion. This can contribute to their overall well-being and stimulates the release of endorphins, which enhance mood and reduce stress. This combination hits the trifecta of reducing and regulating stress.

2. Boost confidence levels

When you’re not made to fit the mould of classrooms, assessments, and even the office, it can make one feel inferior to others. It might sound a little silly at first, but bouncing around can also lead to a boost in confidence that people need to reduce learned helplessness (something that causes you to feel helpless even when it’s a strength).

Jumping on a trampoline is an exercise and something you can continually practise to get better at. The more you practise, the more confident you may get with your abilities, and this can kickstart a person’s ability to recognise strengths.

3. Increase social interactions

People with ADHD often have difficulty paying attention during conversations. Depending on their severity, intellectual level, and vocabulary skills, people with ASD struggle to communicate with others as the condition usually causes them to focus more on themselves than on others. Jumping on a trampoline is a fun way for people to connect; you take away all the serious talk, and you can just let your kids be themselves and bounce around together with other people.

4. Keep fit

Staying healthy requires exercise, but conventional workouts can be discouraging for individuals with ADHD or ASD. Trampolining provides an alternative that combines exercise and enjoyment, making it an appealing activity for these groups.

Consistent physical activity aids in:

· Enhancing your heart and blood vessel health

· Strengthening and shaping your muscles

· Minimizing feelings of stress and anxiety

· Sharpening your balance, coordination, and mental capabilities

· Stimulating the release of dopamine, crucial for cognitive clarity

5. Provide sensory stimulation

The repetitive motion of bouncing up and down on a trampoline gives people with ASD and ADHD a calming effect as it provides a sensory outlet (which is vital for those who struggle with sensory input).

Will any trampoline do?

Yes. Essentially, you don’t need a specific type of trampoline to help kids with ASD and ADHD manage their condition, but it’s important to know what your requirements are. Trampolines are fun to jump on, no matter how big or small they are, but kids can lose control and hurt themselves on trampolines that don’t prioritise safety.

When looking for the best trampoline for your kid with ADHD or ASD, it’s best to look for ones that have:

Enough space for your kid to bounce on and enjoy

Good-quality padding over the springs (if it’s not a springless trampoline)

A safety enclosure to prevent kids from falling off and seriously injuring themselves

Final Thoughts

Both ADHD and ASD often present behavioural and impulse control problems, anxiety, and coordination issues. Jumping on a trampoline won’t be the ultimate solution to allowing individuals to overcome these issues, but it can help a lot.