Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Thai government says will ban recreational cannabis use

The Thai government will urgently move a bill to ban the recreational use of cannabis.
AFP

Published

A cannabis dispensary store in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok
A cannabis dispensary store in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok - Copyright AFP Rizwan TABASSUM
A cannabis dispensary store in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok - Copyright AFP Rizwan TABASSUM

The Thai government will urgently move a bill to ban the recreational use of cannabis, the health minister said on Tuesday, after the kingdom decriminalised the drug in 2022.

Cannabis was taken off the list of banned narcotics in June 2022 under the previous government, which included the pro-legalisation Bhumjaithai party.

The move prompted hundreds of cannabis dispensaries to sprout around the country, particularly in Bangkok, provoking concern from critics who urged the need for tighter legislation.

On Tuesday, the kingdom’s health minister said the new bill — which bans the recreational use of cannabis —  will be proposed to the cabinet meeting next week.

“The new bill will be amended from the existing one to only allow the use of cannabis for health and medicinal purposes,” Chonlanan Srikaew told reporters.

“The use for fun is considered wrong.”

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who took office last August, has frequently voiced his opposition to the recreational use of the drug and said it should only be allowed for medicinal use.

There was fresh pressure from the public last weekend after attendees of British rock band Coldplay’s shows in Bangkok complained on social media saying “the entire concert smelled like marijuana”.

In this article:Cannabis, Politics, Thailand
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Cascading light and ‘wobbling’ orbs at new Tokyo art museum

t's immersive, interactive and, of course, Instagrammable -- and now the digital art of Japanese collective teamLab, a major tourist draw.

18 hours ago
An intensification of the Israel-Hamas conflict and its spread through the Middle East region is a key short-term risk for the global economy, says the OECD An intensification of the Israel-Hamas conflict and its spread through the Middle East region is a key short-term risk for the global economy, says the OECD

Business

OECD ups world growth forecast but sees Middle East ‘risk’

The OECD now expects a 2.9 percent expansion, up from 2.7 percent in its previous forecast in November, as it sharply lifted the outlook...

21 hours ago
A Canadian Pacific railway locomotive pulls train cars with shipping containers past Morant's Curve near Lake Louise in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada in November, 2021. A Canadian Pacific railway locomotive pulls train cars with shipping containers past Morant's Curve near Lake Louise in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada in November, 2021.

Tech & Science

Cold enough to stop the Internet: Canada, cold and connectivity

Subzero temperatures serve as a challenge to Canada's vast Internet network.

13 hours ago

World

UK’s King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

2 hours ago