Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Tel Aviv ranked world's priciest city for first time

Tel Aviv is the world’s most expensive city to live in as soaring inflation has pushed up living costs globally.

Published

Tel Aviv ranked world's priciest city for first time
Tel Aviv climbed the EIU rankings partly due to the strength of the shekel as well increases in prices for transport and groceries - Copyright AFP Emmanuel DUNAND
Tel Aviv climbed the EIU rankings partly due to the strength of the shekel as well increases in prices for transport and groceries - Copyright AFP Emmanuel DUNAND

Tel Aviv is the world’s most expensive city to live in as soaring inflation has pushed up living costs globally, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The Israeli city climbed five rungs to score top place for the first time in the authoritative ranking compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The Worldwide Cost of Living Index is compiled by comparing prices in US dollars for goods and services in 173 cities.

Tel Aviv climbed the rankings partly due to the strength of the national currency, the shekel, against the dollar, as well increases in prices for transport and groceries.

Paris and Singapore came joint second, followed by Zurich and Hong Kong. New York was in sixth, with Geneva in seventh.

Rounding off the top 10 were Copenhagen in eighth, Los Angeles in ninth and Osaka, Japan, in 10th.

Last year, the survey put Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong in joint first place.

This year’s data was collected in August and September as prices for freight and commodities rose and shows that on average prices rose 3.5 percent in local currency terms — the fastest inflation rate recorded over the past five years.

Social restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic “have disrupted the supply of goods, leading to shortages and higher prices,” said Upasana Dutt, head of worldwide cost of living at The EIU.

“We can clearly see the impact in this year’s index, with the rise in petrol prices particularly stark,” she said, while central banks are expected to raise interest rates cautiously, reducing inflation.

The average inflation figure does not include four cities with exceptionally high rates: Caracas, Damascus, Buenos Aires and Tehran.

The Iranian capital rose from 79th to 29th place in the ranking as US sanctions have pushed up prices and caused shortages.

Damascus was ranked the world’s cheapest city to live in.

In this article:Real estate, Tel aviv
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans S.Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans

World

Canada confirms its first two cases of the Omicron variant

There are two confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Ottawa, the Ontario government announced Sunday.

12 hours ago
Europe urged to act 'urgently' amid dire Covid outlook Europe urged to act 'urgently' amid dire Covid outlook

Life

Thousands of addicts lost their lives in 2020 when they should have been saved

Drug and alcohol addiction treatment experts blame treatment services closing their doors to addicts during the pandemic.

12 hours ago
Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022? Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022?

World

Trumpism without Trump: the Republican playbook for 2022?

Donald Trump, pictured in his final days in office, is the first president since Herbert Hoover nearly a century ago to lose the House,...

22 hours ago

World

Moderna boss says vaccines likely no match for Omicron: FT

Existing Covid-19 jabs will struggle against the Omicron variant and it will take months to develop a new shot that works.

17 hours ago