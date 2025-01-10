Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Sustainable food: How much does your meal contribute to climate change?

Which dishes are the biggest environmental offenders, and which ones are the most energy-efficient to cook?
Avatar photo

Published

Nana's Green Salad
Nana's Green Salad. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos
Nana's Green Salad. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

With 55 percent of vegans citing climate concerns as the main reason for limiting their diet, the environmental impact of food choices is perhaps more relevant than ever. Meal production and cooking alone can contribute up to 30 percent of a household’s carbon footprint.

Which dishes are the biggest environmental offenders, and which ones are the most energy-efficient to cook?

The firm Confused.com Energy has uncovered which dishes leave the largest environmental mark by analysing their ingredients’ emissions, appliances used in the recipe, as well as the cooking time.

This reveals that steak and chips creates the most carbon emissions (10,273gCO2e) out of Britain’s most popular meals – equal to driving 73.4 kilometres. In contrast, nachos are the most energy-efficient using 0.125kWh per serving.

Another interesting finding is that chicken casserole has the lowest carbon footprint of all meals (532gCO2e) – equal to just 3.8 kilometres of driving.

Top 10 British meals with high carbon emissions are:

1 Steak & Chips
2 Fettuccine Alfredo
3 Lasagna
4 Chilli Con Carne
5 Burritos
6 Spaghetti & Meatballs
7 Scampi & Chips
8 Toad in the Hole
9 Bangers & Mash
10 Vegetable Lasagna

The values of the carbon footprint results are based on estimates of the emissions used from farm to store, including packaging and transport. This does not measure the emissions during storing, cooking or disposal of food.

Steak and chips has ranked as the ultimate British meal. But it has the highest carbon emissions during the cooking process, with a carbon footprint of 10,273gCO2 per serving. While this is an outstanding amount, the majority of emissions comes from the recipe’s ingredients, as it releases only 142gCO2 during the cooking process.

In second, fettuccine alfredo releases 8,462 grams of carbon dioxide – the same as driving 60.5 kilometres. The ingredients have a whopping carbon footprint of 8421gCO2, but the cooking emissions are relatively low at just 40.5gCO2. This dish is in the top 10 for lowest energy usage, at 0.3kWh, taking just 10 minutes in total to cook.

Over four in five Brits revealed lasagna is one of their favourite meals. That’s despite it needing the most energy of all the meals we analysed (3.3kWh) to cook. Lasagna can add 14p to your energy bill per serving, the Italian dish has a carbon footprint of 6,309gCO2.

In contrast, the top 5 most energy-efficient meals of Britain are:

1 Chicken Casserole
2 Pasta Fagioli
3 Penne all’Arrabbiata
4 Tomato Soup
5 Beans on Toast

As an example of the workings: Tomato soup would have used a stovetop (1500W) for 45 minutes:

• 45 minutes converted to hours – 45/60 = 0.75 hours
• Energy(kWh) = 1500W x 0.75hrs/1000 = 1.125kWh
• Cost = 1.125 kWh x 0.245 GBP = £0.276
• Cost per serving = £0.28/4 = £0.07

Total energy = 1.125 kWh

Total serving cost = £0.07p

The energy usage (kWh) was then multiplied by the UK’s average carbon intesnsity of 162g carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour (gC02/kWh). This was then added to the recipe’s gCO2e to create a final carbon footprint for each meal.

Chicken casserole has ranked as the most energy-efficient meal, causing just 532 grams of carbon emissions and using only 0.625kWh of energy. Pasta fagioli falls second with a carbon footprint of 541gCO2, three less than penne all’arrabbiata at 544gCO2.

Perhaps, based on these data, consumers should start to prioritise raw foods that do not need cooking and reducing your meat in-take. These can be great to help reduce your carbon footprint levels.

In this article:consumption, eating, Environment, Food, meals, plates
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the United States Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the United States

Social Media

‘Real-world harm’ if Meta ends fact-checks, global network warns

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the U.S. has sparked alarm.

9 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk would lead an efficiency drive under his new administration US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk would lead an efficiency drive under his new administration

Business

Op-Ed: Pricing the madness — Deportations, annexations, wars with allies, etc.

Meanwhile, you might want to try meds that actually work.

18 hours ago
The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025 The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025

Tech & Science

Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, ‘liberal’ policies as LA burns

The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025 - Copyright AFP David SwansonManon JACOBMonths of...

19 hours ago

Business

Getting the message out: Can creators beat the algorithm?

A person who invents, produces, or makes things is called a creator. How does this fit with the world of AI and algorithms?

19 hours ago