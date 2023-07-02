Survey: Where are the world’s best airports?

Norway has forbidden Russians and Russian entities from flying over its territory - Copyright NTB/AFP Marit Hommedal

What makes a good airport? There are many factors to consider, from the quality of the Wi-Fi to the retail experience. In addition, when it comes to stopovers (or ‘layovers’) some airports are clearly more attractive than others.

The best airport for a layover includes considerations like the availability of shops, food and beverage options, hotels within a two mile proximity to the airport as well as passenger ratings of airport facilities such as lounges, Wi-Fi and food and retail services.

From a recent survey conducted by the company Betway, Singapore’s Changi Airport was named the number one layover destination, with over 200 food and beverage facilities and shops for passengers to explore. Featuring a ‘magical garden’ and the world’s largest indoor waterfall, it’s no surprise that Singapore’s Changi Airport has been crowned the best airport for stopovers.

The ranking was due to more than just the airport’s picturesque nature, as it also provides an abundance of shops (240) for retail lovers and around 200 food and beverage options for those looking for refreshments. Incheon International Airport in South Korea and Hong Kong International Airport follow shortly behind in second and third place, both boasting significantly high lounge and Wi-Fi satisfaction scores for those looking to stay comfy and connected.

Overall, the U.S. is home to three of the top 10 best airports for layovers, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Denver International Airport.

The top ten airports are:

Rank Airport name Country Number of shops Number of food and beverage facilities Lounge satisfaction rating Wifi satisfaction rating 1 Singapore Changi Airport Singapore 243 200 85% 88% 2 Incheon International Airport South Korea 33 261 88% 92% 3 Hong Kong International Airport Hong Kong 102 50 83% 87% 4 Dubai International Airport United Arab Emirates 56 59 83% 82% 5 Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport United States 86 122 80% 81% 6 Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport United States 99 159 80% 79% 7 Munich Airport Germany 150 60 76% 79% 8 Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport India 83 62 77% 70% 9 Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Netherlands 67 62 77% 81% 10 Denver International Airport United States 85 98 72% 80%

In contrast, Gatwick Airport (U.K.) has been ranked as the second-worst airport for stopovers. Heathrow is also placed low down the global rankings.

To reveal the best airports for foodies and retail lovers, airports were also ranked based on their number of shops, food and beverage facilities, as well as their food and retail satisfaction score.

Here the top five were found to be:

Rank Airport name Country Number of shops Number of food and beverage facilities Food and retail service satisfaction score 1 Singapore Changi Airport Singapore 243 200 90% 2 Incheon International Airport South Korea 33 261 90% 3 Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport United States 99 159 82% 4 Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport United States 86 122 83% 5 Munich Airport Germany 150 60 80

With a food and retail service satisfaction score of 90 percent Singapore’s Changi Airport and Incheon International Airport claimed first and second place as the best airport stopovers for foodies and retail lovers, shortly followed by Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Munich Airport.