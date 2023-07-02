Connect with us

Survey: Where are the world’s best airports?

Fly with me: An assessment of the world’s best airports.

Norway has forbidden Russians and Russian entities from flying over its territory
What makes a good airport? There are many factors to consider, from the quality of the Wi-Fi to the retail experience. In addition, when it comes to stopovers (or ‘layovers’) some airports are clearly more attractive than others.

The best airport for a layover includes considerations like the availability of shops, food and beverage options, hotels within a two mile proximity to the airport as well as passenger ratings of airport facilities such as lounges, Wi-Fi and food and retail services.

From a recent survey conducted by the company Betway, Singapore’s Changi Airport was named the number one layover destination, with over 200 food and beverage facilities and shops for passengers to explore. Featuring a ‘magical garden’ and the world’s largest indoor waterfall, it’s no surprise that Singapore’s Changi Airport has been crowned the best airport for stopovers.

The ranking was due to more than just the airport’s picturesque nature, as it also provides an abundance of shops (240) for retail lovers and around 200 food and beverage options for those looking for refreshments. Incheon International Airport in South Korea and Hong Kong International Airport follow shortly behind in second and third place, both boasting significantly high lounge and Wi-Fi satisfaction scores for those looking to stay comfy and connected.

Overall, the U.S. is home to three of the top 10 best airports for layovers, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Denver International Airport.

The top ten airports are:

RankAirport nameCountryNumber of shopsNumber of food and beverage facilitiesLounge satisfaction ratingWifi satisfaction rating
1Singapore Changi AirportSingapore24320085%88%
2Incheon International AirportSouth Korea3326188%92%
3Hong Kong International AirportHong Kong1025083%87%
4Dubai International AirportUnited Arab Emirates565983%82%
5Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International AirportUnited States8612280%81%
6Dallas-Fort Worth International AirportUnited States9915980%79%
7Munich AirportGermany1506076%79%
8Chhatrapati Shivaji International AirportIndia836277%70%
9Amsterdam Airport SchipholNetherlands676277%81%
10Denver International AirportUnited States859872%80%

In contrast, Gatwick Airport (U.K.) has been ranked as the second-worst airport for stopovers. Heathrow is also placed low down the global rankings.

To reveal the best airports for foodies and retail lovers, airports were also ranked based on their number of shops, food and beverage facilities, as well as their food and retail satisfaction score.

Here the top five were found to be:

RankAirport nameCountryNumber of shopsNumber of food and beverage facilitiesFood and retail service satisfaction score
1Singapore Changi AirportSingapore24320090%
2Incheon International AirportSouth Korea3326190%
3Dallas-Fort Worth International AirportUnited States9915982%
4Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International AirportUnited States8612283%
5Munich AirportGermany1506080

With a food and retail service satisfaction score of 90 percent Singapore’s Changi Airport and Incheon International Airport claimed first and second place as the best airport stopovers for foodies and retail lovers, shortly followed by Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Munich Airport.

In this article:Aircraft, airport, flying, Transport, Travel
