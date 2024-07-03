Connect with us

SUPERX and Ubisoft officially partner to launch the world’s first Assassin’s Creed character activewear

SUPERX and Ubisoft have come together in a partnership to launch the world's first official Assassin's Creed character activewear.
Published

Image courtesy of SUPERX
Image courtesy of SUPERX

SUPERX and Ubisoft have come together in a partnership to launch the world’s first official Assassin’s Creed character activewear.

SUPERX, which is a company that merges fashion with pop culture and was created by entrepreneur and philanthropist Austin Gayne, has previously launched and licensed collection collaborations currently with Marvel, GI Joe, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and others. 

Photo courtesy of SUPERX

Now, bringing video game publisher and developer Ubisoft into the fold, fans of Assassin’s Creed can officially look and feel just like their favorite characters. “Assassin’s Creed is one of the most iconic gaming franchises of all time and to honor that legacy, the partnership between SUPERX and Ubisoft will finally allow fans to know how it feels to train like their favorite Assassin,” Gayne says in an official statement. 

Photo courtesy of SUPERX

Assassin’s Creed is a historical action-adventure video game series and media franchise that was first released back in 2007 and has shot up the charts in popularity ever since. The franchise was created by Patrice Désilets, Jade Raymond, and Corey May, and the video game series depicts a fictional millennia-old struggle between the Order of Assassins, who fight for peace and free will, and the Knights Templar, who desire peace through order and control.

In a statement from Sarah Buzby, VP of Global Consumer Products at Ubisoft on this launch and partnership: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SuperX for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, where we delve into the intertwined stories of Naoe and Yasuke. Ubisoft’s commitment to immersive storytelling meets SuperX’s dedication to quality training apparel, offering fans a fresh way to experience the epic saga of these captivating characters. Together, we are crafting an authentic and compelling experience that resonates with gamers and history enthusiasts alike.”

Launched and upcoming collections being created by SUPERX through this new partnership will include: The Ezio Activewear Collection, the Connor Kenway Collection and the Assassin’s Creed ‘Shadows’ Collection. A full display of released products can be viewed and purchased at superx.co/collections/assassins-creed

Aside from Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft’s stable also includes the Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s, Far Cry, For Honor, and Watch Dogs franchises.

Photo courtesy of SUPERX
