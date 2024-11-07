Study: Negative effects of smartphone use on young people

Smartphone makers are racing to develop more potent batteries that can charge faster and last longer - Copyright AFP Nelson ALMEIDA

A new study carried out by the University of Canberra on the modern problem of ‘Problematic Smartphone Use (PSU)’ offers a closer look at why young adults, aged 18 to 25, are spending substantial time on their devices each day, and the harmful consequences behind these.

To come up with solutions the causes need to be understood. The research finds that young adults are increasingly reliant on smartphones to:

-Cope with Discomfort: For many young adults, smartphones serve as a tool to manage negative emotions such as anxiety, low mood, and social discomfort.

-Seek Rewards and Validation: A significant portion of participants admitted they sought social media validation, often posting updates and photos to receive likes and positive comments.

-Conforming to Social Norms: Social pressure to respond quickly to messages or notifications creates a “pressure-driven loop,” causing many to check their phones even during risky situations, such as driving. This pressure often results in reduced focus and compromised safety.

-Instrumental Value: Practical needs, like navigation, organization, and scheduling, also drive smartphone dependency.

Hence, young adults are increasingly reliant on smartphones to cope, seek validation, and conform—potentially endangering their mental well-being and safety. Many young people frequently turn to their smartphones when feeling socially anxious, leading to avoidant behaviors that prevent them from developing healthier coping skills.

This over reliance carries negative impacts on mental and physical health. Meaning that the implications of PSU extend beyond simple smartphone dependence. Associated issues include:

-Sleep Disruption: Participants reported using their smartphones in bed, leading to poor sleep quality—a known risk factor for anxiety, depression, and cognitive impairment.

-Academic Impact: Many participants confessed to using their phones to avoid studying, which can lead to reduced academic performance due to time spent on their devices.

-Physical Health Risks: Engaging in risky behaviors, such as using smartphones while driving, was a concern raised by participants, posing a tangible threat to physical safety and increasing the risk of accidents.

The study was led by Dr. Amanda George who is an Associate Professor in the Discipline of Psychology at the University of Canberra.

“Young adults are increasingly using smartphones as a digital ‘safe space’ where they can momentarily escape real-world discomforts,” George states.

She adds: “But while they may experience immediate relief, this reliance risks developing into a coping mechanism that can hinder emotional growth and resilience.”

George also finds: “As smartphones serve more and more functional roles, they become essential to everyday tasks. However, this dependency creates stress when access to the device is restricted, contributing to behaviors that mimic addiction.”

The findings underscore the need for tailored interventions to help young adults manage the psychological drivers behind PSU. As smartphones continue to become indispensable, understanding the psychological mechanisms behind PSU is crucial to improving well-being and developing effective interventions.