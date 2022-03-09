Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Stark decline in mental health services for young people reported

A significant decrease in mental health services aimed at younger people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published

A man expressing sadness with his head in his hands. Image by Tellmeimok. (CC BY-SA 4.0)
A man expressing sadness with his head in his hands. Image by Tellmeimok. (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Mental health service use for children and young people were reduced over a fourth in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research reveals.

This is based on extensive systematic review showed a 28 percent reduction in mental health service use in the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic among children and young people. Moe specifically, the reductions were mainly recorded for Emergency Department visits due to mental health issues. Here the services reduced on average by 40 percent.

For example, a large survey of psychiatrists undertaken across Europe reported a significant decrease in mental health services aimed at younger people during the first wave of the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The decline in service availability needs to be considered in the context of other studies that are showing increased psychiatric symptoms among children and young people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study was led by Dr. Wan Mohd Azam Wan Mohd Yunus and Dr. Laura Kauhanen, both of whom are based Research Centre for Child Psychiatry at the University of Turku, Finland.

The study compared administrative data for psychiatric service use, self-harm, and suicide during and before the COVID-19 pandemic. The review consisted of 18 studies with data drawn from 19 countries. The data sets were from research reports published from 1 January  2020 to 22 March  2021.

The importance of the findings is that they show what the immediate impact the pandemic was upon mental health services provided for children and young people. The risks arising from these unmet mental health needs or delays in accessibility to appropriate care is a significant public health concern.

These large reductions in service use from the beginning of the pandemic also raises questions on the role of treatment delays in how mental health issues have progressed during the pandemic.

To redress the issue is not straightforward and health policy makers need to consider what resources are needed to tackle the current situation.

The research appears in the journal Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health, titled “Registered psychiatric service use, self-harm and suicides of children and young people aged 0–24 before and during the COVID-19 pandemic: a systematic review.”

In this article:Covid19, Health, Mental health, Wellbeing, Youth
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

World

Prince Andrew sex assault case formally closed after settlement paid

Prince Andrew, seen in November 2019. — © POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMANA sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime...

20 hours ago

World

War forces Kyiv mums to raise kids deep underground

The Ukrainian families who spend their nights sheltering from the threat of Russian bombs in metro stations are adapting to life underground.

14 hours ago
US Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss how to provide 'military assistance' to Ukraine during her trip to Poland US Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss how to provide 'military assistance' to Ukraine during her trip to Poland

World

Harris heads to Poland as US rejects fighter-jet offer

US Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss how to provide 'military assistance' to Ukraine during her trip to Poland - Copyright AFP/File MANDEL NGANUS...

11 hours ago
Protesters hold a banner against Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration in Sweden on March 2, 2022 Protesters hold a banner against Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration in Sweden on March 2, 2022

World

US intel paints Putin as aggrieved, angry over Ukraine war

US intelligence chiefs on Tuesday branded Russia's Vladimir Putin an "angry," isolated leader grappling for global clout.

19 hours ago